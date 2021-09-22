CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Academic Promotion Should Reward Innovation and Entrepreneurship

uky.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Kentucky investigator and administrator is co-author of a study published in Science on Sept. 17 that calls for university promotion and tenure processes to be broadened and made more inclusive of innovation, entrepreneurial activity and other diverse forms of scholarly impact from faculty. UK’s Associate Vice President...

www.research.uky.edu

