RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The current number active cases in South Dakota is with 7,794. 214 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Pennington County has 151 new cases, Meade County has 29 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Butte County has 11 new cases, Custer County has 10 new cases, Fall River and Todd counties each have 6 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 2 new cases, and Haakan and Jackson counties each have one new case.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO