Some issues with a well-traveled gravel road were discussed by the Putnam Township Board Wednesday night. The agenda item related to some possible improvements to Swarthout Road was requested by Trustee Tom Chambers. He stated that Swarthout is one of the over-used dirt roads in the township and probably should be paved as it gets a lot of traffic for a dirt road. Chambers said it’s a pretty wide road but the gravel has kind of eroded away. In areas where there are ditches, he said there’s sort of a lip to go up before you get to the ditch because the road drops down.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO