CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Sexual Assault in Women Tied to Increased Stroke, Dementia Risk

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraumatic experiences, especially sexual assault, may put women at greater risk for poor brain health. In the Ms Brain study, middle-aged women with trauma exposure had a greater volume of white matter hyperintensities (WMHs) than those without trauma. In addition, the differences persisted even after adjusting for depressive or post-traumatic stress symptoms.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Cataracts among several eye conditions linked to increased dementia risk

Age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetes-related eye disease are each associated with a heightened risk of dementia, according to a new study. Vision impairment often can be one of the first signs of dementia, the researchers said. Some small studies have linked ophthalmic conditions that limit vision to cognitive impairment. They include age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetes-related eye disease and glaucoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Left-Breast Radiation Tied to Doubling of CAD Risk in Young Women

Long-term results suggest left-sided radiotherapy (RT) is an independent risk factor for future coronary artery disease (CAD) in young breast cancer survivors, underscoring the need for continued surveillance in these individuals. After a median follow-up of 14 years in more than 900 women diagnosed with breast cancer before age 55,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
womensmentalhealth.org

Are Women with PMDD at Increased Risk for Suicidality?

Many women with regular menstrual cycles report unpleasant physical or psychological symptoms premenstrually. For the majority of women, these symptoms are mild and tolerable. However, for a certain group of women, these premenstrual symptoms can be disabling and may cause significant disruption in their lives. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder or PMDD affects about 3% to 8% of women in their reproductive years. While the symptoms associated with PMDD can be disabling, many women with this disorder go unrecognized or do not receive appropriate treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Elevation of Fasting GLP-1 Levels in Child and Adolescent Obesity

J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021;106(9):e3778-e3780. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists have been gaining much attention as a therapeutic approach to type 2 diabetes and obesity. Stinson et al recently reported that fasting GLP-1 is higher in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and that it associates with cardiometabolic risk factors in a cross-sectional study comprising more than 4000 subjects. Obvious questions include why fasting GLP-1 is significantly increased in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and why this is correlated with cardiometabolic risks. It has been shown that the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) stimulates GLP-1 secretion from pancreatic α-cells. IL-6-induced GLP-1 secretion could therefore play a role in expanding the β-cell reservoir in compensation for increased insulin needs due to exacerbation of insulin resistance. On the other hand, augmented GLP-1 secretion leads to increased insulin secretion, thereby enhancing hepatic lipogenesis and stimulating adipogenesis, which might underlie the associations of fasting GLP-1 with % body fat, triglycerides, and alanine aminotransferase. It is also possible that GLP-1 levels are naturally increased to oppose body weight gain to maintain body weight. However, it is important to note the differing biological effects of GLP-1 at physiological and pharmacological levels, which are evident in body weight reduction by GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors. The Stinson study clearly demonstrated that fasting GLP-1 associates with overweight/obesity and cardiometabolic risk factors in children and adolescents. However, additional experiments need to be carried out to fully understand the relevance of these observations to human disease and health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KWQC

What are the 12 modifiable risks for dementia?

Midday Medical: How the noise of daily life greatly impacts hearing health. Midday Medical: Is it possible to have total joint replacement surgery done as an outpatient?. Midday Medical: Is it possible to have total joint replacement surgery done as an outpatient? Dr. Robert Cagle of Orthopaedic Specialists says it is because of robotic-assistance technologies used in surgeries that used to require a week of in-patient recovery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

The Valencia Consensus-Based Adaptation of the IASP Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Diagnostic Criteria

The new IASP diagnostic criteria for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) (aka "the Budapest Criteria";[3] Table 1) have improved the diagnostic specificity for CRPS while maintaining good sensitivity. Internationally, these criteria are now in common use. The IASP CRPS Special Interest Group convened a workshop of CRPS experts in Valencia/Spain in September 2019 to review perceived ambiguities in the diagnostic text and issues identified in applying these criteria in both the research and clinical contexts. After this review, workshop attendees discussed and reached a consensus regarding adaptations to the diagnostic taxonomy text. This process resulted in pragmatic updates to CRPS assessment instructions and the associated text in the IASP taxonomy. The wording of the diagnostic criteria themselves was not altered so as to avoid invalidating the criteria.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Dementia Risk#Mental Health#Ms Brain#Medscape Medical News#Wmh
Medscape News

Extension Study Finds Dupilumab Effective for Up To 1 Year in Teens With AD

Serious adverse events remained rare and skin remained largely clear in adolescents treated with dupilumab (Dupixent) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) for up to 52 weeks in a phase 3 open-label extension trial, researchers reported. At 1 year, 86% of 50 remaining patients with weights under 60 kg (132 lb)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Risk of stroke increases with insulin resistance, study suggests

A study of more than 100,000 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held online this year, found that insulin resistance is associated with stroke. The higher the insulin resistance, the greater the risk of stroke,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Stroke
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy