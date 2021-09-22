Sexual Assault in Women Tied to Increased Stroke, Dementia Risk

J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021;106(9):e3778-e3780. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists have been gaining much attention as a therapeutic approach to type 2 diabetes and obesity. Stinson et al recently reported that fasting GLP-1 is higher in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and that it associates with cardiometabolic risk factors in a cross-sectional study comprising more than 4000 subjects. Obvious questions include why fasting GLP-1 is significantly increased in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and why this is correlated with cardiometabolic risks. It has been shown that the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) stimulates GLP-1 secretion from pancreatic α-cells. IL-6-induced GLP-1 secretion could therefore play a role in expanding the β-cell reservoir in compensation for increased insulin needs due to exacerbation of insulin resistance. On the other hand, augmented GLP-1 secretion leads to increased insulin secretion, thereby enhancing hepatic lipogenesis and stimulating adipogenesis, which might underlie the associations of fasting GLP-1 with % body fat, triglycerides, and alanine aminotransferase. It is also possible that GLP-1 levels are naturally increased to oppose body weight gain to maintain body weight. However, it is important to note the differing biological effects of GLP-1 at physiological and pharmacological levels, which are evident in body weight reduction by GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors. The Stinson study clearly demonstrated that fasting GLP-1 associates with overweight/obesity and cardiometabolic risk factors in children and adolescents. However, additional experiments need to be carried out to fully understand the relevance of these observations to human disease and health.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO