Mayor Bobby Herndon posted the following statement on Facebook. “ I posted some pictures of a citizens yard that was destroyed by the trash from the battle between classes as part of Tuscaloosa County High School Homecoming Week. I want it to stop now. The police have been alerted and reports have been filed. I am all about competition, but not when people or their property are hurt or damaged.”

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO