5 cybersecurity threats for businesses in 2021—and 3 tips to combat them

In the broadest sense, the Internet of Things (IoT) refers to all those appliances, apps, and gadgets that are connected to the internet. But it also primarily means those that are embedded with software and other technologies that allow you to exchange data with other devices via the internet. These smart devices are usually found around the home, for example, doorbell cameras, temperature devices and home voice controllers such as Amazon and Google.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO