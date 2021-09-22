School district, chamber partner on employment videos
An innovative collaboration between the Farmington R-7 School District and local businesses has just been launched to add to the employability skills of graduating students. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Black Knight TV (BKTV) to interview local business leaders on what they want to see from prospective employees when they start the interview process and also after they are hired.dailyjournalonline.com
