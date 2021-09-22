CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Reference Solutions to Non-Gaussian SLAM Factor Graphs

By Qiangqiang Huang, Alan Papalia, John J. Leonard
Many real-world applications of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) require approximate inference approaches, as exact inference for high-dimensional non-Gaussian posterior distributions is often computationally intractable. There are substantial challenges, however, in evaluating the quality of a solution provided by such inference techniques. One approach to solution evaluation is to solve the non-Gaussian posteriors with a more computationally expensive but generally accurate approach to create a reference solution for side-by-side comparison. Our work takes this direction. This paper presents nested sampling for factor graphs (NSFG), a nested-sampling-based approach for posterior estimation in non-Gaussian factor graph inference. Although NSFG applies to any problem modeled as inference over a factor graph, we focus on providing reference solutions for evaluation of approximate inference approaches to SLAM problems. The sparsity structure of SLAM factor graphs is exploited for improved computational performance without sacrificing solution quality. We compare NSFG to two other sampling-based approaches, the No-U-Turn sampler (NUTS) and sequential Monte Carlo (SMC), as well as GTSAM, a state-of-the-art Gaussian SLAM solver. We evaluate across several synthetic examples of interest to the non-Gaussian SLAM community, including multi-robot range-only SLAM and range-only SLAM with ambiguous data associations. Quantitative and qualitative analyses show NSFG is capable of producing high-fidelity solutions to a wide range of non-Gaussian SLAM problems, with notably superior solutions than NUTS and SMC. In addition, NSFG demonstrated improved scalability over NUTS and SMC.

arxiv.org

NORESQA -- A Framework for Speech Quality Assessment using Non-Matching References

The perceptual task of speech quality assessment (SQA) is a challenging task for machines to do. Objective SQA methods that rely on the availability of the corresponding clean reference have been the primary go-to approaches for SQA. Clearly, these methods fail in real-world scenarios where the ground truth clean references are not available. In recent years, non-intrusive methods that train neural networks to predict ratings or scores have attracted much attention, but they suffer from several shortcomings such as lack of robustness, reliance on labeled data for training and so on. In this work, we propose a new direction for speech quality assessment. Inspired by human's innate ability to compare and assess the quality of speech signals even when they have non-matching contents, we propose a novel framework that predicts a subjective relative quality score for the given speech signal with respect to any provided reference without using any subjective data. We show that neural networks trained using our framework produce scores that correlate well with subjective mean opinion scores (MOS) and are also competitive to methods such as DNSMOS, which explicitly relies on MOS from humans for training networks. Moreover, our method also provides a natural way to embed quality-related information in neural networks, which we show is helpful for downstream tasks such as speech enhancement.
arxiv.org

Gaussian Moments as Physically Inspired Molecular Descriptors for Accurate and Scalable Machine Learning Potentials

Machine learning techniques allow a direct mapping of atomic positions and nuclear charges to the potential energy surface with almost ab-initio accuracy and the computational efficiency of empirical potentials. In this work we propose a machine learning method for constructing high-dimensional potential energy surfaces based on feed-forward neural networks. As input to the neural network we propose an extendable invariant local molecular descriptor constructed from geometric moments. Their formulation via pairwise distance vectors and tensor contractions allows a very efficient implementation on graphical processing units (GPUs). The atomic species is encoded in the molecular descriptor, which allows the restriction to one neural network for the training of all atomic species in the data set. We demonstrate that the accuracy of the developed approach in representing both chemical and configurational spaces is comparable to the one of several established machine learning models. Due to its high accuracy and efficiency, the proposed machine-learned potentials can be used for any further tasks, for example the optimization of molecular geometries, the calculation of rate constants or molecular dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

GPGM-SLAM: a Robust SLAM System for Unstructured Planetary Environments with Gaussian Process Gradient Maps

Riccardo Giubilato, Cedric Le Gentil, Mallikarjuna Vayugundla, Martin J. Schuster, Teresa Vidal-Calleja, Rudolph Triebel. Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) techniques play a key role towards long-term autonomy of mobile robots due to the ability to correct localization errors and produce consistent maps of an environment over time. Contrarily to urban or man-made environments, where the presence of unique objects and structures offer unique cues for localization, the appearance of unstructured natural environments is often ambiguous and self-similar, hindering the performances of loop closure detection. In this paper, we present an approach to improve the robustness of place recognition in the context of a submap-based stereo SLAM based on Gaussian Process Gradient Maps (GPGMaps). GPGMaps embed a continuous representation of the gradients of the local terrain elevation by means of Gaussian Process regression and Structured Kernel Interpolation, given solely noisy elevation measurements. We leverage the image-like structure of GPGMaps to detect loop closures using traditional visual features and Bag of Words. GPGMap matching is performed as an SE(2) alignment to establish loop closure constraints within a pose graph. We evaluate the proposed pipeline on a variety of datasets recorded on Mt. Etna, Sicily and in the Morocco desert, respectively Moon- and Mars-like environments, and we compare the localization performances with state-of-the-art approaches for visual SLAM and visual loop closure detection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fusion with Hierarchical Graphs for Mulitmodal Emotion Recognition

Automatic emotion recognition (AER) based on enriched multimodal inputs, including text, speech, and visual clues, is crucial in the development of emotionally intelligent machines. Although complex modality relationships have been proven effective for AER, they are still largely underexplored because previous works predominantly relied on various fusion mechanisms with simply concatenated features to learn multimodal representations for emotion classification. This paper proposes a novel hierarchical fusion graph convolutional network (HFGCN) model that learns more informative multimodal representations by considering the modality dependencies during the feature fusion procedure. Specifically, the proposed model fuses multimodality inputs using a two-stage graph construction approach and encodes the modality dependencies into the conversation representation. We verified the interpretable capabilities of the proposed method by projecting the emotional states to a 2D valence-arousal (VA) subspace. Extensive experiments showed the effectiveness of our proposed model for more accurate AER, which yielded state-of-the-art results on two public datasets, IEMOCAP and MELD.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A graph complexity measure based on the spectral analysis of the Laplace operator

In this work we introduce a concept of complexity for undirected graphs in terms of the spectral analysis of the Laplacian operator defined by the incidence matrix of the graph. Precisely, we compute the norm of the vector of eigenvalues of both the graph and its complement and take their product. Doing so, we obtain a quantity that satisfies two basic properties that are the expected for a measure of complexity. First,complexity of fully connected and fully disconnected graphs vanish. Second, complexity of complementary graphs coincide. This notion of complexity allows us to distinguish different kinds of graphs by placing them in a "croissant-shaped" region of the plane link density - complexity, highlighting some features like connectivity,concentration, uniformity or regularity and existence of clique-like clusters. Indeed, considering graphs with a fixed number of nodes, by plotting the link density versus the complexity we find that graphs generated by different methods take place at different regions of the plane. We consider some generated graphs, in particular the Erdös-Rényi, the Watts-Strogatz and the Barabási-Albert models. Also, we place some particular, let us say deterministic, to wit, lattices, stars, hyper-concentrated and cliques-containing graphs. It is worthy noticing that these deterministic classical models of graphs depict the boundary of the croissant-shaped region. Finally, as an application to graphs generated by real measurements, we consider the brain connectivity graphs from two epileptic patients obtained from magnetoencephalography (MEG) recording, both in a baseline period and in ictal periods .In this case, our definition of complexity could be used as a tool for discerning between states, by the analysis of differences at distinct frequencies of the MEG recording.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

How to use KL-divergence to construct conjugate priors, with well-defined non-informative limits, for the multivariate Gaussian

The Wishart distribution is the standard conjugate prior for the precision of the multivariate Gaussian likelihood, when the mean is known -- while the normal-Wishart can be used when the mean is also unknown. It is however not so obvious how to assign values to the hyperparameters of these distributions. In particular, when forming non-informative limits of these distributions, the shape (or degrees of freedom) parameter of the Wishart must be handled with care. The intuitive solution of directly interpreting the shape as a pseudocount and letting it go to zero, as proposed by some authors, violates the restrictions on the shape parameter. We show how to use the scaled KL-divergence between multivariate Gaussians as an energy function to construct Wishart and normal-Wishart conjugate priors. When used as informative priors, the salient feature of these distributions is the mode, while the KL scaling factor serves as the pseudocount. The scale factor can be taken down to the limit at zero, to form non-informative priors that do not violate the restrictions on the Wishart shape parameter. This limit is non-informative in the sense that the posterior mode is identical to the maximum likelihood estimate of the Gaussian likelihood parameters.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Efficient Scaling of Dynamic Graph Neural Networks

Venkatesan T. Chakaravarthy, Shivmaran S. Pandian, Saurabh Raje, Yogish Sabharwal, Toyotaro Suzumura, Shashanka Ubaru. We present distributed algorithms for training dynamic Graph Neural Networks (GNN) on large scale graphs spanning multi-node, multi-GPU systems. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first scaling study on dynamic GNN. We devise mechanisms for reducing the GPU memory usage and identify two execution time bottlenecks: CPU-GPU data transfer; and communication volume. Exploiting properties of dynamic graphs, we design a graph difference-based strategy to significantly reduce the transfer time. We develop a simple, but effective data distribution technique under which the communication volume remains fixed and linear in the input size, for any number of GPUs. Our experiments using billion-size graphs on a system of 128 GPUs shows that: (i) the distribution scheme achieves up to 30x speedup on 128 GPUs; (ii) the graph-difference technique reduces the transfer time by a factor of up to 4.1x and the overall execution time by up to 40%
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RaWaNet: Enriching Graph Neural Network Input via Random Walks on Graphs

In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have gained increasing popularity and have shown very promising results for data that are represented by graphs. The majority of GNN architectures are designed based on developing new convolutional and/or pooling layers that better extract the hidden and deeper representations of the graphs to be used for different prediction tasks. The inputs to these layers are mainly the three default descriptors of a graph, node features $(X)$, adjacency matrix $(A)$, and edge features $(W)$ (if available). To provide a more enriched input to the network, we propose a random walk data processing of the graphs based on three selected lengths. Namely, (regular) walks of length 1 and 2, and a fractional walk of length $\gamma \in (0,1)$, in order to capture the different local and global dynamics on the graphs. We also calculate the stationary distribution of each random walk, which is then used as a scaling factor for the initial node features ($X$). This way, for each graph, the network receives multiple adjacency matrices along with their individual weighting for the node features. We test our method on various molecular datasets by passing the processed node features to the network in order to perform several classification and regression tasks. Interestingly, our method, not using edge features which are heavily exploited in molecular graph learning, let a shallow network outperform well known deep GNNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

GoG: Relation-aware Graph-over-Graph Network for Visual Dialog

Visual dialog, which aims to hold a meaningful conversation with humans about a given image, is a challenging task that requires models to reason the complex dependencies among visual content, dialog history, and current questions. Graph neural networks are recently applied to model the implicit relations between objects in an image or dialog. However, they neglect the importance of 1) coreference relations among dialog history and dependency relations between words for the question representation; and 2) the representation of the image based on the fully represented question. Therefore, we propose a novel relation-aware graph-over-graph network (GoG) for visual dialog. Specifically, GoG consists of three sequential graphs: 1) H-Graph, which aims to capture coreference relations among dialog history; 2) History-aware Q-Graph, which aims to fully understand the question through capturing dependency relations between words based on coreference resolution on the dialog history; and 3) Question-aware I-Graph, which aims to capture the relations between objects in an image based on fully question representation. As an additional feature representation module, we add GoG to the existing visual dialogue model. Experimental results show that our model outperforms the strong baseline in both generative and discriminative settings by a significant margin.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Learning for Cognitive Digital Twins in Manufacturing Systems

Future manufacturing requires complex systems that connect simulation platforms and virtualization with physical data from industrial processes. Digital twins incorporate a physical twin, a digital twin, and the connection between the two. Benefits of using digital twins, especially in manufacturing, are abundant as they can increase efficiency across an entire manufacturing life-cycle. The digital twin concept has become increasingly sophisticated and capable over time, enabled by rises in many technologies. In this paper, we detail the cognitive digital twin as the next stage of advancement of a digital twin that will help realize the vision of Industry 4.0. Cognitive digital twins will allow enterprises to creatively, effectively, and efficiently exploit implicit knowledge drawn from the experience of existing manufacturing systems. They also enable more autonomous decisions and control, while improving the performance across the enterprise (at scale). This paper presents graph learning as one potential pathway towards enabling cognitive functionalities in manufacturing digital twins. A novel approach to realize cognitive digital twins in the product design stage of manufacturing that utilizes graph learning is presented.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Investigation on the Effects of Non-Gaussian Noise Transients and Their Mitigations on Gravitational-Wave Tests of General Relativity

The detection of gravitational waves from compact binary coalescence by Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo provides an opportunity to study the strong-field, highly-relativistic regime of gravity. Gravitational-wave tests of General Relativity (GR) typically assume Gaussian and stationary detector noise, thus do not account for non-Gaussian, transient noise features (glitches). We present the results obtained by performing parameterized gravitational-wave tests on simulated signals from binary-black-hole coalescence overlapped with three classes of frequently occurring instrumental glitches with distinctly different morphologies. We then review and apply three glitch mitigation methods and evaluate their effects on reducing false deviations from GR. By considering 9 cases of glitches overlapping with simulated signals, we show that the short-duration, broadband blip and tomte glitches under consideration introduce false violations of GR, and using an inpainting filter and glitch model subtraction can consistently eliminate such false violations without introducing additional effects.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

GraFormer: Graph Convolution Transformer for 3D Pose Estimation

Exploiting relations among 2D joints plays a crucial role yet remains semi-developed in 2D-to-3D pose estimation. To alleviate this issue, we propose GraFormer, a novel transformer architecture combined with graph convolution for 3D pose estimation. The proposed GraFormer comprises two repeatedly stacked core modules, GraAttention and ChebGConv block. GraAttention enables all 2D joints to interact in global receptive field without weakening the graph structure information of joints, which introduces vital features for later modules. Unlike vanilla graph convolutions that only model the apparent relationship of joints, ChebGConv block enables 2D joints to interact in the high-order sphere, which formulates their hidden implicit relations. We empirically show the superiority of GraFormer through conducting extensive experiments across popular benchmarks. Specifically, GraFormer outperforms state of the art on Human3.6M dataset while using 18$\%$ parameters. The code is available at this https URL .
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Inference in Gaussian state-space models with mixed effects for multiple epidemic dynamics

The estimation from available data of parameters governing epidemics is a major challenge. In addition to usual issues (data often incomplete and noisy), epidemics of the same nature may be observed in several places or over different periods. The resulting possible inter-epidemic variability is rarely explicitly considered. Here, we propose to tackle multiple epidemics through a unique model incorporating a stochastic representation for each epidemic and to jointly estimate its parameters from noisy and partial observations. By building on a previous work, a Gaussian state-space model is extended to a model with mixed effects on the parameters describing simultaneously several epidemics and their observation process. An appropriate inference method is developed, by coupling the SAEM algorithm with Kalman-type filtering. Its performances are investigated on SIR simulated data. Our method outperforms an inference method separately processing each dataset. An application to SEIR influenza outbreaks in France over several years using incidence data is also carried out, by proposing a new version of the filtering algorithm. Parameter estimations highlight a non-negligible variability between influenza seasons, both in transmission and case reporting. The main contribution of our study is to rigorously and explicitly account for the inter-epidemic variability between multiple outbreaks, both from the viewpoint of modeling and inference.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assessments of model-form uncertainty using Gaussian stochastic weight averaging for fluid-flow regression

We use Gaussian stochastic weight averaging (SWAG) to assess the model-form uncertainty associated with neural-network-based function approximation relevant to fluid flows. SWAG approximates a posterior Gaussian distribution of each weight, given training data, and a constant learning rate. Having access to this distribution, it is able to create multiple models with various combinations of sampled weights, which can be used to obtain ensemble predictions. The average of such an ensemble can be regarded as the `mean estimation', whereas its standard deviation can be used to construct `confidence intervals', which enable us to perform uncertainty quantification (UQ) with regard to the training process of neural networks. We utilize representative neural-network-based function approximation tasks for the following cases: (i) a two-dimensional circular-cylinder wake; (ii) the DayMET dataset (maximum daily temperature in North America); (iii) a three-dimensional square-cylinder wake; and (iv) urban flow, to assess the generalizability of the present idea for a wide range of complex datasets. SWAG-based UQ can be applied regardless of the network architecture, and therefore, we demonstrate the applicability of the method for two types of neural networks: (i) global field reconstruction from sparse sensors by combining convolutional neural network (CNN) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP); and (ii) far-field state estimation from sectional data with two-dimensional CNN. We find that SWAG can obtain physically-interpretable confidence-interval estimates from the perspective of model-form uncertainty. This capability supports its use for a wide range of problems in science and engineering.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Earthquake Phase Association using a Bayesian Gaussian Mixture Model

Earthquake phase association algorithms aggregate picked seismic phases from a network of seismometers into individual earthquakes and play an important role in earthquake monitoring. Dense seismic networks and improved phase picking methods produce massive earthquake phase data sets, particularly for earthquake swarms and aftershocks occurring closely in time and space, making phase association a challenging problem. We present a new association method, the Gaussian Mixture Model Association (GaMMA), that combines the Gaussian mixture model for phase measurements (both time and amplitude), with earthquake location, origin time, and magnitude estimation. We treat earthquake phase association as an unsupervised clustering problem in a probabilistic framework, where each earthquake corresponds to a cluster of P and S phases with hyperbolic moveout of arrival times and a decay of amplitude with distance. We use a multivariate Gaussian distribution to model the collection of phase picks for an event, the mean of which is given by the predicted arrival time and amplitude from the causative event. We carry out the pick assignment for each earthquake and determine earthquake parameters (i.e., earthquake location, origin time, and magnitude) under the maximum likelihood criterion using the Expectation-Maximization (EM) algorithm. The GaMMA method does not require the typical association steps of other algorithms, such as grid-search or supervised training. The results on both synthetic test and the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake sequence show that GaMMA effectively associates phases from a temporally and spatially dense earthquake sequence while producing useful estimates of earthquake location and magnitude.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Dynamic Attentive Graph Learning for Image Restoration

Non-local self-similarity in natural images has been verified to be an effective prior for image restoration. However, most existing deep non-local methods assign a fixed number of neighbors for each query item, neglecting the dynamics of non-local correlations. Moreover, the non-local correlations are usually based on pixels, prone to be biased due to image degradation. To rectify these weaknesses, in this paper, we propose a dynamic attentive graph learning model (DAGL) to explore the dynamic non-local property on patch level for image restoration. Specifically, we propose an improved graph model to perform patch-wise graph convolution with a dynamic and adaptive number of neighbors for each node. In this way, image content can adaptively balance over-smooth and over-sharp artifacts through the number of its connected neighbors, and the patch-wise non-local correlations can enhance the message passing process. Experimental results on various image restoration tasks: synthetic image denoising, real image denoising, image demosaicing, and compression artifact reduction show that our DAGL can produce state-of-the-art results with superior accuracy and visual quality. The source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Non-Gaussian mechanical entanglement with nonlinear optomechanics: generation and verification

Cavity quantum optomechanics has emerged as a new platform for quantum science and technology and has applications ranging from quantum-information processing to tests of the foundations of physics. Of crucial importance for optomechanics is the generation and verification of non-Gaussian states of motion and a key outstanding challenge is the observation of a canonical two-mode Schrödinger-cat state in the displacement of two mechanical oscillators. In this work, we introduce a protocol that utilizes the nonlinearity of the radiation-pressure interaction combined with photon-counting measurements to generate this bipartite non-Gaussian mechanical state. Our protocol employs short optical pulses to both generate the mechanical quantum state, and to then measure arbitrary mechanical quadrature moments, which we utilize to verify the non-Gaussian entanglement. Our entanglement-verification procedure can be used to evaluate an entire class of inseparability criteria and also provides a route for experimental characterisation of a broad range of single- and multi-partite mechanical states. Key experimental factors, such as optical loss and mechanical decoherence, are carefully analyzed and we show that the scheme is feasible with only minor improvements to current experiments that operate outside the resolved-sideband regime. Our scheme provides a new avenue for quantum experiments with entangled mechanical oscillators and offers significant potential for further research and development that utilizes such non-Gaussian states for quantum-information and sensing applications, and for studying the quantum-to-classical transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph Based Answer Set Programming Solver Systems

Answer set programming (ASP) is a popular nonmonotonic-logic based paradigm for knowledge representation and solving combinatorial problems. Computing the answer set of an ASP program is NP-hard in general, and researchers have been investing significant effort to speed it up. The majority of current ASP solvers employ SAT solver-like technology to find these answer sets. As a result, justification for why a literal is in the answer set is hard to produce. There are dependency graph based approaches to find answer sets, but due to the representational limitations of dependency graphs, such approaches are limited. This paper proposes a novel dependency graph-based approach for finding answer sets in which conjunction of goals is explicitly represented as a node which allows arbitrary answer set programs to be uniformly represented. Our representation preserves causal relationships allowing for justification for each literal in the answer set to be elegantly found. In this paper, we explore two different approaches based on the graph representation: bottom-up and top-down. The bottom-up approach finds models by assigning truth values along with the topological order, while the top-down approach generates models starting from the constraints.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Releasing Graph Neural Networks with Differential Privacy Guarantees

With the increasing popularity of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) in several sensitive applications like healthcare and medicine, concerns have been raised over the privacy aspects of trained GNNs. More notably, GNNs are vulnerable to privacy attacks, such as membership inference attacks, even if only blackbox access to the trained model is granted. To build defenses, differential privacy has emerged as a mechanism to disguise the sensitive data in training datasets. Following the strategy of Private Aggregation of Teacher Ensembles (PATE), recent methods leverage a large ensemble of teacher models. These teachers are trained on disjoint subsets of private data and are employed to transfer knowledge to a student model, which is then released with privacy guarantees. However, splitting graph data into many disjoint training sets may destroy the structural information and adversely affect accuracy. We propose a new graph-specific scheme of releasing a student GNN, which avoids splitting private training data altogether. The student GNN is trained using public data, partly labeled privately using the teacher GNN models trained exclusively for each query node. We theoretically analyze our approach in the Rènyi differential privacy framework and provide privacy guarantees. Besides, we show the solid experimental performance of our method compared to several baselines, including the PATE baseline adapted for graph-structured data. Our anonymized code is available.
COMPUTERS

