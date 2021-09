Huntingdon opened its home schedule Tuesday evening by coming back from losses in the first two sets to Mountain League foe Tyrone and force a fifth and deciding contest. However, the magic that brought the Bearcats back in the third and fourth sets just wasn’t there in the final game as the Golden Eagles earned the marathon victory. Set scores were 25-22, 28-26, 23-25, 14-25 and 15-11.