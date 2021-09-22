Spontaneous fractional Chern insulators in transition metal dichalcogenide moiré superlattices

In heat conduction through a homogenous nanomaterial, various phonons may exhibit diverse temperatures even at the same location at a steady state, known as the local phonon nonequilibrium phenomenon. Different phonons are often considered to behave independently, and the phonons with longer mean free paths (MFPs) have smaller temperature gradients. That is, the temperature gradient exhibits the following order: ballistic phonons < semiballistic phonons ≈ lattice (average) temperature gradient < diffusive phonons, where ballistic phonons have MFPs much larger than the characteristic length, semiballistic phonons have MFPs like the characteristic length, and diffusive phonons have MFPs much smaller than the characteristic length. However, in this paper, we reveal that the effect of phonon-phonon coupling leads nonequilibrium phonon temperature gradients to the following trend: diffusive phonon temperature gradients will decrease to the lattice temperature, and temperature gradients of some semiballistic phonons even surpass that of diffusive phonons. The diffusive phonon temperature is merged onto the lattice temperature since they have large scattering rates and can be equilibrated quickly to the lattice temperature after traveling for a short distance away from the boundaries into the nanomaterial. The semiballistic phonons have large scattering rates but not large enough to bring them down to the lattice temperature. To obtain a further understanding of the nonequilibrium phonon temperatures, we have also derived a simple analytical model which can accurately predict the temperature profiles of all individual phonons given their MFPs. Using this model, we find that, near the boundary, phonon temperatures decay with position exponentially (instead of linearly), with a rate inversely proportional to their MFPs. Our findings offer insight for the understanding and prediction of phonon nonequilibrium temperatures within nanodevices.

