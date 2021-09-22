CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Spontaneous fractional Chern insulators in transition metal dichalcogenide moiré superlattices

By Heqiu Li, Umesh Kumar, Kai Sun,, Shi-Zeng Lin
APS physics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moiré superlattice realized in two-dimensional heterostructures offers an exciting platform to access strongly correlated electronic states. In this work, we study transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD) Moiré superlattices with time-reversal symmetry and nontrivial spin/valley-Chern numbers. Utilizing realistic material parameters and the method of exact diagonalization, we find that at a certain twisting angle and fractional filling, gapped fractional topological states, i.e., fractional Chern insulators, are naturally stabilized by simply introducing the Coulomb repulsion. In contrast to fractional quantum Hall systems, where the time-reversal symmetry has to be broken explicitly, these fractional states break the time-reversal symmetry spontaneously. We show that the Chern number contrasting in the opposite valleys imposes a strong constraint on the nature of fractional Chern insulator and the associated low-energy excitations.

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
APS physics

Fluctuation-driven transitions in localized insulators: Intermittent metallicity and path chaos precede delocalization

We study how interacting localized degrees of freedom are affected by slow thermal fluctuations that change the effective local disorder. We compute the time-averaged (annealed) conductance in the insulating regime and find three distinct insulating phases, separated by two transitions. The first occurs between a nonresonating insulator and an intermittent metal. The average conductance is always dominated by rare temporal fluctuations. However, in the intermittent metal, they are so strong that the system becomes metallic for an exponentially small fraction of the time. A second transition occurs within that phase. At stronger disorder, there is a single optimal path providing the dominant contribution to the conductance at all times, but closer to delocalization, a transition to a phase with fluctuating paths occurs. This last phase displays the quantum analogon of configurational chaos in glassy systems in that thermal fluctuations induce significant changes of the dominant decay channels. While in the insulator the annealed conductance is strictly bigger than the conductance with typical, frozen disorder, we show that the threshold to delocalization is insensitive to whether or not thermal fluctuations are admitted. This rules out a potential bistability, at fixed disorder, of a localized phase with suppressed internal fluctuations and a delocalized, internally fluctuating phase.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Charge density waves and metal-insulator transition in TaSe2

Using scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy (STM/STS), we investigate the local atomic and electronic structure of the archetype charge density wave (CDW) system. . Two structural phases with distinct CDW orders, namely. 3. ×. 3. −. 2. H. and. 13. ×. 13. −. 1. T. phases, coexist at low temperatures and an...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Transverse barrier formation by electrical triggering of a metal-to-insulator transition

Application of an electric stimulus to a material with a metal-insulator transition can trigger a large resistance change. Resistive switching from an insulating into a metallic phase, which typically occurs by the formation of a conducting filament parallel to the current flow, is a highly active research topic. Using the magneto-optical Kerr imaging, we found that the opposite type of resistive switching, from a metal into an insulator, occurs in a reciprocal characteristic spatial pattern: the formation of an insulating barrier perpendicular to the driving current. This barrier formation leads to an unusual N-type negative differential resistance in the current-voltage characteristics. We further demonstrate that electrically inducing a transverse barrier enables a unique approach to voltage-controlled magnetism. By triggering the metal-to-insulator resistive switching in a magnetic material, local on/off control of ferromagnetism is achieved using a global voltage bias applied to the whole device.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Nonlinear level attraction of cavity axion polariton in antiferromagnetic topological insulator

Strong coupling between cavity photons and elementary excitations in condensed matters boosts the field of light-matter interaction and generates several exciting subfields, such as cavity optomechanics and cavity magnon polariton. Axion quasiparticles, emerging in topological insulators, were predicted to strongly couple with the light and generate the so-called axion polariton. Here we demonstrate that there arises a gapless level attraction (LA) of cavity axion polariton in an antiferromagnetic topological insulator, which originates from the high-order interaction between the axion and the odd-order resonance of a cavity. Such a novel coupling mechanism is essentially different from conventional LAs with the linear-order interaction. Our results open up promising roads for exploring the axion polariton with cavity technologies.
PHYSICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
APS physics

Topological crystalline superconductivity in locally noncentrosymmetric CeRh2As2

Recent discovery of superconductivity in CeRh 2 As 2 clarified an unusual H − T phase diagram with two superconducting phases [Khim et al. Science, 373, 1012 (2021)]. The experimental observation has been interpreted based on the even-odd parity transition characteristic of locally noncentrosymmetric superconductors. Indeed, inversion symmetry is locally broken at the Ce site, and.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Probing nonclassical light fields with energetic witnesses in waveguide quantum electrodynamics

We propose an operational scenario to characterize the nature of energy exchanges between two coupled but otherwise isolated quantum systems. Defining work as the component stemming from effective unitary interactions performed by each system on one another, the remnant is stored in the correlations and generally prevents full energy extraction by local operations. Focusing on the case of a qubit coupled to the light field of a waveguide, we establish a bound relating work exchange and local energy extraction when the light statistics is coherent, and that gets violated in the presence of a quantum light pulse. Our results provide operational, energy-based witnesses to probe nonclassical resources.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers achieve charge-order-enhanced capacitance in semiconductor moiré superlattices

In recent years, electronics engineers have been experimenting with new materials that could be used to study electronic correlation phenomena. Van der Waals (vdW) moiré materials are particularly promising for examining these phenomena. VdW materials are composed of strongly bonded two-dimensional (2D) layers that are bound in the third dimension through weaker dispersion forces.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Nonlinear Dynamics in a Synthetic Momentum-State Lattice

The scope of analog simulation in atomic, molecular, and optical systems has expanded greatly over the past decades. Recently, the idea of synthetic dimensions—in which transport occurs in a space spanned by internal or motional states coupled by field-driven transitions—has played a key role in this expansion. While approaches based on synthetic dimensions have led to rapid advances in single-particle Hamiltonian engineering, strong interaction effects have been conspicuously absent from most synthetic dimensions platforms. Here, in a lattice of coupled atomic momentum states, we show that atomic interactions result in large and qualitative changes to dynamics in the synthetic dimension. We explore how the interplay of nonlinear interactions and coherent tunneling enriches the dynamics of a one-band tight-binding model giving rise to macroscopic self-trapping and phase-driven Josephson dynamics with a nonsinusoidal current-phase relationship, which can be viewed as stemming from a nonlinear band structure arising from interactions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superlattice#Insulator#Transition Metal#Coulomb#Quantum Hall#The Creative Commons#Usa 2theoretical Division#Usa 3theoretical Division#Cnls
APS physics

Complexity of Fermionic Dissipative Interactions and Applications to Quantum Computing

Interactions between particles are usually a resource for quantum computing, making quantum many-body systems intractable by any known classical algorithm. In contrast, noise is typically considered as being inimical to quantum many-body correlations, ultimately leading the system to a classically tractable state. This work shows that noise represented by two-body processes, such as pair loss, plays the same role as many-body interactions and makes otherwise classically simulable systems universal for quantum computing. We analyze such processes in detail and establish a complexity transition between simulable and nonsimulable systems as a function of a tuning parameter. We determine important classes of simulable and nonsimulable two-body dissipation. Finally, we show how using resonant dissipation in cold atoms can enhance the performance of two-qubit gates.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Stochastic Thermodynamics of Nonlinear Electronic Circuits: A Realistic Framework for Computing Around kT

We provide a general theory of nonlinear electronic circuits subjected to thermal noise. The devices constituting the circuit can have arbitrary. curves but must display shot noise. This theory includes tunnel junctions, diodes, and MOS transistors in subthreshold operation, among others. The stochastic nonequilibrium thermodynamics of these circuits is also established. The irreversible entropy production is expressed in terms of thermodynamic potentials and forces, and its fluctuations satisfy fluctuation theorems. Our theory is ideally suited to formulate a thermodynamics of computing with realistic architectures, where the reduction in transistor size and operating voltages make thermal fluctuations increasingly important. We demonstrate this point in two ways: first, by proposing a stochastic model of a CMOS inverter whose actual transfer function deviates from the deterministic one due to nonequilibrium fluctuations, and, second, by proposing a low-power full-CMOS design for a probabilistic bit (or binary stochastic neuron) exploiting intrinsic noise.
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Moiré superlattice makes magic-angle laser

A team of researchers from Peking University in China has fabricated an optical analogue of “magic-angle” graphene bilayers in a photonic nanocrystal. They have used the structure to create a completely new type of highly-efficient nanolaser. Graphene is a flat crystal of carbon just one atom thick. When two such...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Structural complexity and the metal-to-semiconductor transition in lead telluride

Lead chalcogenides are known for their thermoelectric properties since the first work of Thomas Seebeck on the discovery of this phenomenon. Yet, the electronic properties of lead telluride are still of interest due to the incomplete understanding of the metal-to-semiconductor transition at temperatures around 230 °C. Here, a temperature-dependent atomic-resolution transmission electron microscopy study performed on a single crystal of lead telluride reveals structural reasons for this electronic transition. Below the transition temperature, the formation of a dislocation network due to shifts of the NaCl-like atomic slabs perpendicular to {100} was observed. The local structure modification leads to the appearance of in-gap electronic states and causes metal-like electronic transport behavior. The dislocation network disappears with increasing temperature, yielding semiconductor-like electrical conductivity, and re-appears after cooling to room temperature restoring the metal-like behavior. The structural defects coupled to the ordering of stereochemically active lone pairs of lead atoms are discussed in the context of dislocations' formation.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Theory of competing excitonic orders in insulating WTe2 monolayers

We develop a theory of the excitonic phase recently proposed as the zero-field insulating state observed near charge neutrality in monolayer. . Using a Hartree-Fock approximation, we numerically identify two distinct gapped excitonic phases: a spin density wave state for weak nonzero interaction strength and spin spiral order at stronger interactions, separated by a narrow window of a nonexcitonic quantum spin Hall insulator. We introduce a simplified model capturing key features of the.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Quantum Coding with Low-Depth Random Circuits

Random quantum circuits have played a central role in establishing the computational advantages of near-term quantum computers over their conventional counterparts. Here, we use ensembles of low-depth random circuits with local connectivity in. D. ≥. 1. spatial dimensions to generate quantum error-correcting codes. For random stabilizer codes and the erasure...
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Nonequilibrium phonon transport induced by finite sizes: Effect of phonon-phonon coupling

In heat conduction through a homogenous nanomaterial, various phonons may exhibit diverse temperatures even at the same location at a steady state, known as the local phonon nonequilibrium phenomenon. Different phonons are often considered to behave independently, and the phonons with longer mean free paths (MFPs) have smaller temperature gradients. That is, the temperature gradient exhibits the following order: ballistic phonons < semiballistic phonons ≈ lattice (average) temperature gradient < diffusive phonons, where ballistic phonons have MFPs much larger than the characteristic length, semiballistic phonons have MFPs like the characteristic length, and diffusive phonons have MFPs much smaller than the characteristic length. However, in this paper, we reveal that the effect of phonon-phonon coupling leads nonequilibrium phonon temperature gradients to the following trend: diffusive phonon temperature gradients will decrease to the lattice temperature, and temperature gradients of some semiballistic phonons even surpass that of diffusive phonons. The diffusive phonon temperature is merged onto the lattice temperature since they have large scattering rates and can be equilibrated quickly to the lattice temperature after traveling for a short distance away from the boundaries into the nanomaterial. The semiballistic phonons have large scattering rates but not large enough to bring them down to the lattice temperature. To obtain a further understanding of the nonequilibrium phonon temperatures, we have also derived a simple analytical model which can accurately predict the temperature profiles of all individual phonons given their MFPs. Using this model, we find that, near the boundary, phonon temperatures decay with position exponentially (instead of linearly), with a rate inversely proportional to their MFPs. Our findings offer insight for the understanding and prediction of phonon nonequilibrium temperatures within nanodevices.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Measurement of Spin Chern Numbers in Quantum Simulated Topological Insulators

The topology of quantum systems has become a topic of great interest since the discovery of topological insulators. However, as a hallmark of the topological insulators, the spin Chern number has not yet been experimentally detected. The challenge to directly measure this topological invariant lies in the fact that this spin Chern number is defined based on artificially constructed wave functions. Here we experimentally mimic the celebrated Bernevig-Hughes-Zhang model with cold atoms, and then measure the spin Chern number with the linear response theory. We observe that, although the Chern number for each spin component is ill defined, the spin Chern number measured by their difference is still well defined when both energy and spin gaps are nonvanished.
MATHEMATICS
APS Physics

A Hallmark of Topological Insulators is Measured in Atoms

Using ultracold atoms, researchers measure the number of chiral edge states in a system with time-reversal symmetry. Materials that exist in a quantum spin Hall state have a bulk that behaves like an insulator and a surface that segregates electrons according to their spin. Researchers have developed experimental condensed-matter models for such “topological” insulators. But measuring the parameter (the so-called spin Chern number) that quantifies the surface segregation of the spins remains difficult. Now Qing-Xian Lv of South China Normal University and his colleagues have measured the spin Chern number in a gas of ultracold atoms [1].
PHYSICS
APS physics

Spontaneous symmetry breaking and frustrated phases

We study a system involving a single quantum degree of freedom per site of the lattice interacting with a few neighbors (up to second neighbors), with the interactions chosen so as to produce frustration. At zero temperature, this system undergoes several quantum phase transitions from both gapped to gapless and gapless to gapless phases, providing a very rich phase structure with disordered, homogeneous, and modulated ordered phases meeting in a quantum Lifshitz point. The gapless phases spontaneously break spatial lattice translations as well as internal symmetries of the form.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Irreversible entropy production: From classical to quantum

Entropy production is a key quantity in any finite-time thermodynamic process. It is intimately tied with the fundamental laws of thermodynamics, embodying a tool to extend thermodynamic considerations all the way to nonequilibrium processes. It is also often used in attempts to provide the quantitative characterization of logical and thermodynamic irreversibility, stemming from processes in physics, chemistry, and biology. Notwithstanding its fundamental character, a unifying theory of entropy production valid for general processes, both classical and quantum, has not yet been formulated. Developments pivoting around the frameworks of stochastic thermodynamics, open quantum systems, and quantum information theory have led to substantial progress in such endeavors. This has culminated in the unlocking of a new generation of experiments able to address stochastic thermodynamic processes and the impact of entropy production on them. This review aims to provide a compendium on the current framework for the description, assessment, and manipulation of entropy production. Formal aspects of its formulation and the implications stemming from the potential quantum nature of a given process, including a detailed survey of recent experiments, are both presented.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy