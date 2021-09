The last time the Seattle Seahawks lost a home opener, they blew a 14-point lead and fell to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 33-30 in overtime. In front of fans once again for the first time since 2019, they blew a 14-point lead to the Tennessee Titans and lost 33-30. Russell Wilson threw over over 300 yards and two touchdowns on poor defensive coverages, but the offense was a mess in the 2nd half. Only 6 points scored and the running game was largely nonexistent.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO