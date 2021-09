Thomas E. Smith (Tom) passed away July 29, 2021, in the presence of his wife, Verna and pets Willie, Melody and Bessie. He came into the world in Hamilton, Montana, to parents Barton Smith and Louise Thorning Smith. He grew up at Medicine Hot Springs where he spent time swimming, washing towels and suits and cleaning the pool and cabins. He attended 12 years of school in Darby and graduated in 1955.