‘More inspired than ever:’ Cornell students start their journeys in law, med school

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise. All first-year MBA students, along with some in their second year, will take classes remotely through at least Sunday, Oct. 3. “In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” a Harvard Business School spokesman said in a statement. “Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Harvard Business School is asking all students to “eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.” COVID testing for students will now take place three times per week. Harvard says 96% of employees and 95% of students are vaccinated.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO