KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- No. RV/17 Tennessee will host No. 11/13 Auburn in its SEC home opener on Thursday, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SECN+. UT, who is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and ranked No. 17 by Top Drawer Soccer, enters the game with a 7-1-0 record, having suffered its sole loss of the season last week in its SEC opener on the road at Arkansas, 3-1.