CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

KD-VLP: Improving End-to-End Vision-and-Language Pretraining with Object Knowledge Distillation

By Yongfei Liu, Chenfei Wu, Shao-yen Tseng, Vasudev Lal, Xuming He, Nan Duan
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Self-supervised vision-and-language pretraining (VLP) aims to learn transferable multi-modal representations from large-scale image-text data and to achieve strong performances on a broad scope of vision-language tasks after finetuning. Previous mainstream VLP approaches typically adopt a two-step strategy relying on external object detectors to encode images in a multi-modal Transformer framework, which suffer from restrictive object concept space, limited image context and inefficient computation. In this paper, we propose an object-aware end-to-end VLP framework, which directly feeds image grid features from CNNs into the Transformer and learns the multi-modal representations jointly. More importantly, we propose to perform object knowledge distillation to facilitate learning cross-modal alignment at different semantic levels. To achieve that, we design two novel pretext tasks by taking object features and their semantic labels from external detectors as supervision: 1.) Object-guided masked vision modeling task focuses on enforcing object-aware representation learning in the multi-modal Transformer; 2.) Phrase-region alignment task aims to improve cross-modal alignment by utilizing the similarities between noun phrases and object labels in the linguistic space. Extensive experiments on a wide range of vision-language tasks demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed framework, and we achieve competitive or superior performances over the existing pretraining strategies. The code is available in supplementary materials.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Can Language Models be Biomedical Knowledge Bases?

Pre-trained language models (LMs) have become ubiquitous in solving various natural language processing (NLP) tasks. There has been increasing interest in what knowledge these LMs contain and how we can extract that knowledge, treating LMs as knowledge bases (KBs). While there has been much work on probing LMs in the general domain, there has been little attention to whether these powerful LMs can be used as domain-specific KBs. To this end, we create the BioLAMA benchmark, which is comprised of 49K biomedical factual knowledge triples for probing biomedical LMs. We find that biomedical LMs with recently proposed probing methods can achieve up to 18.51% Acc@5 on retrieving biomedical knowledge. Although this seems promising given the task difficulty, our detailed analyses reveal that most predictions are highly correlated with prompt templates without any subjects, hence producing similar results on each relation and hindering their capabilities to be used as domain-specific KBs. We hope that BioLAMA can serve as a challenging benchmark for biomedical factual probing.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Does External Knowledge Help Explainable Natural Language Inference? Automatic Evaluation vs. Human Ratings

Natural language inference (NLI) requires models to learn and apply commonsense knowledge. These reasoning abilities are particularly important for explainable NLI systems that generate a natural language explanation in addition to their label prediction. The integration of external knowledge has been shown to improve NLI systems, here we investigate whether it can also improve their explanation capabilities. For this, we investigate different sources of external knowledge and evaluate the performance of our models on in-domain data as well as on special transfer datasets that are designed to assess fine-grained reasoning capabilities. We find that different sources of knowledge have a different effect on reasoning abilities, for example, implicit knowledge stored in language models can hinder reasoning on numbers and negations. Finally, we conduct the largest and most fine-grained explainable NLI crowdsourcing study to date. It reveals that even large differences in automatic performance scores do neither reflect in human ratings of label, explanation, commonsense nor grammar correctness.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mixed-supervised segmentation: Confidence maximization helps knowledge distillation

Despite achieving promising results in a breadth of medical image segmentation tasks, deep neural networks require large training datasets with pixel-wise annotations. Obtaining these curated datasets is a cumbersome process which limits the application in scenarios where annotated images are scarce. Mixed supervision is an appealing alternative for mitigating this obstacle, where only a small fraction of the data contains complete pixel-wise annotations and other images have a weaker form of supervision. In this work, we propose a dual-branch architecture, where the upper branch (teacher) receives strong annotations, while the bottom one (student) is driven by limited supervision and guided by the upper branch. Combined with a standard cross-entropy loss over the labeled pixels, our novel formulation integrates two important terms: (i) a Shannon entropy loss defined over the less-supervised images, which encourages confident student predictions in the bottom branch; and (ii) a Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence term, which transfers the knowledge of the strongly supervised branch to the less-supervised branch and guides the entropy (student-confidence) term to avoid trivial solutions. We show that the synergy between the entropy and KL divergence yields substantial improvements in performance. We also discuss an interesting link between Shannon-entropy minimization and standard pseudo-mask generation, and argue that the former should be preferred over the latter for leveraging information from unlabeled pixels. Quantitative and qualitative results on two publicly available datasets demonstrate that our method significantly outperforms other strategies for semantic segmentation within a mixed-supervision framework, as well as recent semi-supervised approaches. Moreover, we show that the branch trained with reduced supervision and guided by the top branch largely outperforms the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CounterNet: End-to-End Training of Counterfactual Aware Predictions

This work presents CounterNet, a novel end-to-end learning framework which integrates the predictive model training and counterfactual (CF) explanation generation into a single end-to-end pipeline. Counterfactual explanations attempt to find the smallest modification to the feature values of an instance that changes the prediction of the ML model to a predefined output. Prior CF explanation techniques rely on solving separate time-intensive optimization problems for every single input instance to find CF examples, and also suffer from the misalignment of objectives between model predictions and explanations, which leads to significant shortcomings in the quality of CF explanations. CounterNet, on the other hand, integrates both prediction and explanation in the same framework, which enables the optimization of the CF example generation only once together with the predictive model. We propose a novel variant of back-propagation which can help in effectively training CounterNet's network. Finally, we conduct extensive experiments on multiple real-world datasets. Our results show that CounterNet generates high-quality predictions, and corresponding CF examples (with high validity) for any new input instance significantly faster than existing state-of-the-art baselines.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Knowledge Distillation#Design#Kd#Vlp
arxiv.org

Image Captioning for Effective Use of Language Models in Knowledge-Based Visual Question Answering

Integrating outside knowledge for reasoning in visio-linguistic tasks such as visual question answering (VQA) is an open problem. Given that pretrained language models have been shown to include world knowledge, we propose to use a unimodal (text-only) train and inference procedure based on automatic off-the-shelf captioning of images and pretrained language models. Our results on a visual question answering task which requires external knowledge (OK-VQA) show that our text-only model outperforms pretrained multimodal (image-text) models of comparable number of parameters. In contrast, our model is less effective in a standard VQA task (VQA 2.0) confirming that our text-only method is specially effective for tasks requiring external knowledge. In addition, we show that our unimodal model is complementary to multimodal models in both OK-VQA and VQA 2.0, and yield the best result to date in OK-VQA among systems not using external knowledge graphs, and comparable to systems that do use them. Our qualitative analysis on OK-VQA reveals that automatic captions often fail to capture relevant information in the images, which seems to be balanced by the better inference ability of the text-only language models. Our work opens up possibilities to further improve inference in visio-linguistic tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Language Models as a Knowledge Source for Cognitive Agents

Language models (LMs) are sentence-completion engines trained on massive corpora. LMs have emerged as a significant breakthrough in natural-language processing, providing capabilities that go far beyond sentence completion including question answering, summarization, and natural-language inference. While many of these capabilities have potential application to cognitive systems, exploiting language models as a source of task knowledge, especially for task learning, offers significant, near-term benefits. We introduce language models and the various tasks to which they have been applied and then review methods of knowledge extraction from language models. The resulting analysis outlines both the challenges and opportunities for using language models as a new knowledge source for cognitive systems. It also identifies possible ways to improve knowledge extraction from language models using the capabilities provided by cognitive systems. Central to success will be the ability of a cognitive agent to itself learn an abstract model of the knowledge implicit in the LM as well as methods to extract high-quality knowledge effectively and efficiently. To illustrate, we introduce a hypothetical robot agent and describe how language models could extend its task knowledge and improve its performance and the kinds of knowledge and methods the agent can use to exploit the knowledge within a language model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dense Contrastive Visual-Linguistic Pretraining

Inspired by the success of BERT, several multimodal representation learning approaches have been proposed that jointly represent image and text. These approaches achieve superior performance by capturing high-level semantic information from large-scale multimodal pretraining. In particular, LXMERT and UNITER adopt visual region feature regression and label classification as pretext tasks. However, they tend to suffer from the problems of noisy labels and sparse semantic annotations, based on the visual features having been pretrained on a crowdsourced dataset with limited and inconsistent semantic labeling. To overcome these issues, we propose unbiased Dense Contrastive Visual-Linguistic Pretraining (DCVLP), which replaces the region regression and classification with cross-modality region contrastive learning that requires no annotations. Two data augmentation strategies (Mask Perturbation and Intra-/Inter-Adversarial Perturbation) are developed to improve the quality of negative samples used in contrastive learning. Overall, DCVLP allows cross-modality dense region contrastive learning in a self-supervised setting independent of any object annotations. We compare our method against prior visual-linguistic pretraining frameworks to validate the superiority of dense contrastive learning on multimodal representation learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MirrorWiC: On Eliciting Word-in-Context Representations from Pretrained Language Models

Recent work indicated that pretrained language models (PLMs) such as BERT and RoBERTa can be transformed into effective sentence and word encoders even via simple self-supervised techniques. Inspired by this line of work, in this paper we propose a fully unsupervised approach to improving word-in-context (WiC) representations in PLMs, achieved via a simple and efficient WiC-targeted fine-tuning procedure: MirrorWiC. The proposed method leverages only raw texts sampled from Wikipedia, assuming no sense-annotated data, and learns context-aware word representations within a standard contrastive learning setup. We experiment with a series of standard and comprehensive WiC benchmarks across multiple languages. Our proposed fully unsupervised MirrorWiC models obtain substantial gains over off-the-shelf PLMs across all monolingual, multilingual and cross-lingual setups. Moreover, on some standard WiC benchmarks, MirrorWiC is even on-par with supervised models fine-tuned with in-task data and sense labels.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

ConvFiT: Conversational Fine-Tuning of Pretrained Language Models

Ivan Vulić, Pei-Hao Su, Sam Coope, Daniela Gerz, Paweł Budzianowski, Iñigo Casanueva, Nikola Mrkšić, Tsung-Hsien Wen. Transformer-based language models (LMs) pretrained on large text collections are proven to store a wealth of semantic knowledge. However, 1) they are not effective as sentence encoders when used off-the-shelf, and 2) thus typically lag behind conversationally pretrained (e.g., via response selection) encoders on conversational tasks such as intent detection (ID). In this work, we propose ConvFiT, a simple and efficient two-stage procedure which turns any pretrained LM into a universal conversational encoder (after Stage 1 ConvFiT-ing) and task-specialised sentence encoder (after Stage 2). We demonstrate that 1) full-blown conversational pretraining is not required, and that LMs can be quickly transformed into effective conversational encoders with much smaller amounts of unannotated data; 2) pretrained LMs can be fine-tuned into task-specialised sentence encoders, optimised for the fine-grained semantics of a particular task. Consequently, such specialised sentence encoders allow for treating ID as a simple semantic similarity task based on interpretable nearest neighbours retrieval. We validate the robustness and versatility of the ConvFiT framework with such similarity-based inference on the standard ID evaluation sets: ConvFiT-ed LMs achieve state-of-the-art ID performance across the board, with particular gains in the most challenging, few-shot setups.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MLIM: Vision-and-Language Model Pre-training with Masked Language and Image Modeling

Tarik Arici, Mehmet Saygin Seyfioglu, Tal Neiman, Yi Xu, Son Train, Trishul Chilimbi, Belinda Zeng, Ismail Tutar. Vision-and-Language Pre-training (VLP) improves model performance for downstream tasks that require image and text inputs. Current VLP approaches differ on (i) model architecture (especially image embedders), (ii) loss functions, and (iii) masking policies. Image embedders are either deep models like ResNet or linear projections that directly feed image-pixels into the transformer. Typically, in addition to the Masked Language Modeling (MLM) loss, alignment-based objectives are used for cross-modality interaction, and RoI feature regression and classification tasks for Masked Image-Region Modeling (MIRM). Both alignment and MIRM objectives mostly do not have ground truth. Alignment-based objectives require pairings of image and text and heuristic objective functions. MIRM relies on object detectors. Masking policies either do not take advantage of multi-modality or are strictly coupled with alignments generated by other models. In this paper, we present Masked Language and Image Modeling (MLIM) for VLP. MLIM uses two loss functions: Masked Language Modeling (MLM) loss and image reconstruction (RECON) loss. We propose Modality Aware Masking (MAM) to boost cross-modality interaction and take advantage of MLM and RECON losses that separately capture text and image reconstruction quality. Using MLM + RECON tasks coupled with MAM, we present a simplified VLP methodology and show that it has better downstream task performance on a proprietary e-commerce multi-modal dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Awakening Latent Grounding from Pretrained Language Models for Semantic Parsing

Recent years pretrained language models (PLMs) hit a success on several downstream tasks, showing their power on modeling language. To better understand and leverage what PLMs have learned, several techniques have emerged to explore syntactic structures entailed by PLMs. However, few efforts have been made to explore grounding capabilities of PLMs, which are also essential. In this paper, we highlight the ability of PLMs to discover which token should be grounded to which concept, if combined with our proposed erasing-then-awakening approach. Empirical studies on four datasets demonstrate that our approach can awaken latent grounding which is understandable to human experts, even if it is not exposed to such labels during training. More importantly, our approach shows great potential to benefit downstream semantic parsing models. Taking text-to-SQL as a case study, we successfully couple our approach with two off-the-shelf parsers, obtaining an absolute improvement of up to 9.8%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

K-AID: Enhancing Pre-trained Language Models with Domain Knowledge for Question Answering

Knowledge enhanced pre-trained language models (K-PLMs) are shown to be effective for many public tasks in the literature but few of them have been successfully applied in practice. To address this problem, we propose K-AID, a systematic approach that includes a low-cost knowledge acquisition process for acquiring domain knowledge, an effective knowledge infusion module for improving model performance, and a knowledge distillation component for reducing the model size and deploying K-PLMs on resource-restricted devices (e.g., CPU) for real-world application. Importantly, instead of capturing entity knowledge like the majority of existing K-PLMs, our approach captures relational knowledge, which contributes to better-improving sentence-level text classification and text matching tasks that play a key role in question answering (QA). We conducted a set of experiments on five text classification tasks and three text matching tasks from three domains, namely E-commerce, Government, and Film&TV, and performed online A/B tests in E-commerce. Experimental results show that our approach is able to achieve substantial improvement on sentence-level question answering tasks and bring beneficial business value in industrial settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Distiller: A Systematic Study of Model Distillation Methods in Natural Language Processing

We aim to identify how different components in the KD pipeline affect the resulting performance and how much the optimal KD pipeline varies across different datasets/tasks, such as the data augmentation policy, the loss function, and the intermediate representation for transferring the knowledge between teacher and student. To tease apart their effects, we propose Distiller, a meta KD framework that systematically combines a broad range of techniques across different stages of the KD pipeline, which enables us to quantify each component's contribution. Within Distiller, we unify commonly used objectives for distillation of intermediate representations under a universal mutual information (MI) objective and propose a class of MI-$\alpha$ objective functions with better bias/variance trade-off for estimating the MI between the teacher and the student. On a diverse set of NLP datasets, the best Distiller configurations are identified via large-scale hyperparameter optimization. Our experiments reveal the following: 1) the approach used to distill the intermediate representations is the most important factor in KD performance, 2) among different objectives for intermediate distillation, MI-$\alpha$ performs the best, and 3) data augmentation provides a large boost for small training datasets or small student networks. Moreover, we find that different datasets/tasks prefer different KD algorithms, and thus propose a simple AutoDistiller algorithm that can recommend a good KD pipeline for a new dataset.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Controlled Evaluation of Grammatical Knowledge in Mandarin Chinese Language Models

Prior work has shown that structural supervision helps English language models learn generalizations about syntactic phenomena such as subject-verb agreement. However, it remains unclear if such an inductive bias would also improve language models' ability to learn grammatical dependencies in typologically different languages. Here we investigate this question in Mandarin Chinese, which has a logographic, largely syllable-based writing system; different word order; and sparser morphology than English. We train LSTMs, Recurrent Neural Network Grammars, Transformer language models, and Transformer-parameterized generative parsing models on two Mandarin Chinese datasets of different sizes. We evaluate the models' ability to learn different aspects of Mandarin grammar that assess syntactic and semantic relationships. We find suggestive evidence that structural supervision helps with representing syntactic state across intervening content and improves performance in low-data settings, suggesting that the benefits of hierarchical inductive biases in acquiring dependency relationships may extend beyond English.
arxiv.org

Partial to Whole Knowledge Distillation: Progressive Distilling Decomposed Knowledge Boosts Student Better

Knowledge distillation field delicately designs various types of knowledge to shrink the performance gap between compact student and large-scale teacher. These existing distillation approaches simply focus on the improvement of \textit{knowledge quality}, but ignore the significant influence of \textit{knowledge quantity} on the distillation procedure. Opposed to the conventional distillation approaches, which extract knowledge from a fixed teacher computation graph, this paper explores a non-negligible research direction from a novel perspective of \textit{knowledge quantity} to further improve the efficacy of knowledge distillation. We introduce a new concept of knowledge decomposition, and further put forward the \textbf{P}artial to \textbf{W}hole \textbf{K}nowledge \textbf{D}istillation~(\textbf{PWKD}) paradigm. Specifically, we reconstruct teacher into weight-sharing sub-networks with same depth but increasing channel width, and train sub-networks jointly to obtain decomposed knowledge~(sub-networks with more channels represent more knowledge). Then, student extract partial to whole knowledge from the pre-trained teacher within multiple training stages where cyclic learning rate is leveraged to accelerate convergence. Generally, \textbf{PWKD} can be regarded as a plugin to be compatible with existing offline knowledge distillation approaches. To verify the effectiveness of \textbf{PWKD}, we conduct experiments on two benchmark datasets:~CIFAR-100 and ImageNet, and comprehensive evaluation results reveal that \textbf{PWKD} consistently improve existing knowledge distillation approaches without bells and whistles.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

Top 5 Computer Vision Annotation Tools for Object Detection

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on teaching robots how to interpret data from images, video frames, and other sources properly. In order to make use of computer vision technologies, we generally need to monitor deep learning models using annotated data. We'll need to gather photos containing particular instances of these things and label them if we want to utilize computer vision techniques like object detection on a fresh dataset to identify our unique items. We also need to use computer vision tools like Labellmg and RectLabel.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Text to Insight: Accelerating Organic Materials Knowledge Extraction via Deep Learning

Scientific literature is one of the most significant resources for sharing knowledge. Researchers turn to scientific literature as a first step in designing an experiment. Given the extensive and growing volume of literature, the common approach of reading and manually extracting knowledge is too time consuming, creating a bottleneck in the research cycle. This challenge spans nearly every scientific domain. For the materials science, experimental data distributed across millions of publications are extremely helpful for predicting materials properties and the design of novel materials. However, only recently researchers have explored computational approaches for knowledge extraction primarily for inorganic materials. This study aims to explore knowledge extraction for organic materials. We built a research dataset composed of 855 annotated and 708,376 unannotated sentences drawn from 92,667 abstracts. We used named-entity-recognition (NER) with BiLSTM-CNN-CRF deep learning model to automatically extract key knowledge from literature. Early-phase results show a high potential for automated knowledge extraction. The paper presents our findings and a framework for supervised knowledge extraction that can be adapted to other scientific domains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Training on Test Data with Bayesian Adaptation for Covariate Shift

When faced with distribution shift at test time, deep neural networks often make inaccurate predictions with unreliable uncertainty estimates. While improving the robustness of neural networks is one promising approach to mitigate this issue, an appealing alternate to robustifying networks against all possible test-time shifts is to instead directly adapt them to unlabeled inputs from the particular distribution shift we encounter at test time. However, this poses a challenging question: in the standard Bayesian model for supervised learning, unlabeled inputs are conditionally independent of model parameters when the labels are unobserved, so what can unlabeled data tell us about the model parameters at test-time? In this paper, we derive a Bayesian model that provides for a well-defined relationship between unlabeled inputs under distributional shift and model parameters, and show how approximate inference in this model can be instantiated with a simple regularized entropy minimization procedure at test-time. We evaluate our method on a variety of distribution shifts for image classification, including image corruptions, natural distribution shifts, and domain adaptation settings, and show that our method improves both accuracy and uncertainty estimation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning from Small Samples: Transformation-Invariant SVMs with Composition and Locality at Multiple Scales

Motivated by the problem of learning when the number of training samples is small, this paper shows how to incorporate into support-vector machines (SVMs) those properties that have made convolutional neural networks (CNNs) successful. Particularly important is the ability to incorporate domain knowledge of invariances, e.g., translational invariance of images. Kernels based on the \textit{minimum} distance over a group of transformations, which corresponds to defining similarity as the \textit{best} over the possible transformations, are not generally positive definite. Perhaps it is for this reason that they have neither previously been experimentally tested for their performance nor studied theoretically. Instead, previous attempts have employed kernels based on the \textit{average} distance over a group of transformations, which are trivially positive definite, but which generally yield both poor margins as well as poor performance, as we show. We address this lacuna and show that positive definiteness indeed holds \textit{with high probability} for kernels based on the minimum distance in the small training sample set regime of interest, and that they do yield the best results in that regime. Another important property of CNNs is their ability to incorporate local features at multiple spatial scales, e.g., through max pooling. A third important property is their ability to provide the benefits of composition through the architecture of multiple layers. We show how these additional properties can also be embedded into SVMs. We verify through experiments on widely available image sets that the resulting SVMs do provide superior accuracy in comparison to well-established neural network (DNN) benchmarks for small sample sizes.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy