Less is More: Learning from Synthetic Data with Fine-grained Attributes for Person Re-Identification

By Suncheng Xiang, Guanjie You, Mengyuan Guan, Hao Chen, Feng Wang, Ting Liu, Yuzhuo Fu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Person re-identification (re-ID) plays an important role in applications such as public security and video surveillance. Recently, learning from synthetic data, which benefits from the popularity of synthetic data engine, has attracted attention from both academia and the public eye. However, existing synthetic datasets are limited in quantity, diversity and realisticity, and cannot be efficiently used for generalizable re-ID problem. To address this challenge, we construct and label a large-scale synthetic person dataset named FineGPR with fine-grained attribute distribution. Moreover, aiming to fully exploit the potential of FineGPR and promote the efficient training from millions of synthetic data, we propose an attribute analysis pipeline AOST to learn attribute distribution in target domain, then apply style transfer network to eliminate the gap between synthetic and real-world data and thus is freely deployed to new scenarios. Experiments conducted on benchmarks demonstrate that FineGPR with AOST outperforms (or is on par with) existing real and synthetic datasets, which suggests its feasibility for re-ID and proves the proverbial less-is-more principle. We hope this fine-grained dataset could advance research towards re-ID in real scenarios.

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Heterogeneous Relational Complement for Vehicle Re-identification

The crucial problem in vehicle re-identification is to find the same vehicle identity when reviewing this object from cross-view cameras, which sets a higher demand for learning viewpoint-invariant representations. In this paper, we propose to solve this problem from two aspects: constructing robust feature representations and proposing camera-sensitive evaluations. We first propose a novel Heterogeneous Relational Complement Network (HRCN) by incorporating region-specific features and cross-level features as complements for the original high-level output. Considering the distributional differences and semantic misalignment, we propose graph-based relation modules to embed these heterogeneous features into one unified high-dimensional space. On the other hand, considering the deficiencies of cross-camera evaluations in existing measures (i.e., CMC and AP), we then propose a Cross-camera Generalization Measure (CGM) to improve the evaluations by introducing position-sensitivity and cross-camera generalization penalties. We further construct a new benchmark of existing models with our proposed CGM and experimental results reveal that our proposed HRCN model achieves new state-of-the-art in VeRi-776, VehicleID, and VERI-Wild.
CARS
arxiv.org

Real Time Monocular Vehicle Velocity Estimation using Synthetic Data

Vision is one of the primary sensing modalities in autonomous driving. In this paper we look at the problem of estimating the velocity of road vehicles from a camera mounted on a moving car. Contrary to prior methods that train end-to-end deep networks that estimate the vehicles' velocity from the video pixels, we propose a two-step approach where first an off-the-shelf tracker is used to extract vehicle bounding boxes and then a small neural network is used to regress the vehicle velocity from the tracked bounding boxes. Surprisingly, we find that this still achieves state-of-the-art estimation performance with the significant benefit of separating perception from dynamics estimation via a clean, interpretable and verifiable interface which allows us distill the statistics which are crucial for velocity estimation. We show that the latter can be used to easily generate synthetic training data in the space of bounding boxes and use this to improve the performance of our method further.
CARS
arxiv.org

Resolution based Feature Distillation for Cross Resolution Person Re-Identification

Person re-identification (re-id) aims to retrieve images of same identities across different camera views. Resolution mismatch occurs due to varying distances between person of interest and cameras, this significantly degrades the performance of re-id in real world scenarios. Most of the existing approaches resolve the re-id task as low resolution problem in which a low resolution query image is searched in a high resolution images gallery. Several approaches apply image super resolution techniques to produce high resolution images but ignore the multiple resolutions of gallery images which is a better realistic scenario. In this paper, we introduce channel correlations to improve the learning of features from the degraded data. In addition, to overcome the problem of multiple resolutions we propose a Resolution based Feature Distillation (RFD) approach. Such an approach learns resolution invariant features by filtering the resolution related features from the final feature vectors that are used to compute the distance matrix. We tested the proposed approach on two synthetically created datasets and on one original multi resolution dataset with real degradation. Our approach improves the performance when multiple resolutions occur in the gallery and have comparable results in case of single resolution (low resolution re-id).
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning in Data Science

In my last article, I mentioned wanting to dive back into machine learning. Originally, when I made my first attempt it was at a 24hr hackathon. My team using a Supervised Machine Learning model. At first attempting another Supervised Model sounded like a good idea, but with a project in mind, inspiration hit. In case you didn’t read my last article, the project is to use machine learning to generate short horror stories, as October approaches. But this means that classification or prediction do not occur. Generation does instead. So, instead of a Supervised/Unsupervised/Reinforcement learning model, we need to use a Deep Learning model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Synthetic Data#Datasets#Less Is More
martechseries.com

Survey of Industry Leaders Shows Synthetic Data is Essential to Building More Capable AI Models

Executives believe that synthetic data is key to more efficiently and cost-effectively creating labeled training data. Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today released a new report in conjunction with Vanson Bourne, a global technology market research firm, highlighting how 89% of technology executives view synthetic data as a key emerging technology to creating more capable models, cutting the cost of data labeling, improving access to data, and reducing the time it takes to build AI models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Explainable Identification of Dementia from Transcripts using Transformer Networks

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the main cause of dementia which is accompanied by loss of memory and may lead to severe consequences in peoples' everyday life if not diagnosed on time. Very few works have exploited transformer-based networks and despite the high accuracy achieved, little work has been done in terms of model interpretability. In addition, although Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) scores are inextricably linked with the identification of dementia, research works face the task of dementia identification and the task of the prediction of MMSE scores as two separate tasks. In order to address these limitations, we employ several transformer-based models, with BERT achieving the highest accuracy accounting for 85.56%. Concurrently, we propose an interpretable method to detect AD patients based on siamese networks reaching accuracy up to 81.18%. Next, we introduce two multi-task learning models, where the main task refers to the identification of dementia (binary classification), while the auxiliary one corresponds to the identification of the severity of dementia (multiclass classification). Our model obtains accuracy equal to 84.99% on the detection of AD patients in the multi-task learning setting. Finally, we present some new methods to identify the linguistic patterns used by AD patients and non-AD ones, including text statistics, vocabulary uniqueness, word usage, correlations via a detailed linguistic analysis, and explainability techniques (LIME). Findings indicate significant differences in language between AD and non-AD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
towardsdatascience.com

Introducing the Synthetic Data Community

A vibrant community pioneering an essential to the data science toolkit. According to a 2017 Harvard Business Review study, only 3% of companies’ data meets basic quality standards. Based on a 2020 YData study, the biggest problem faced by data scientists was the unavailability of high-quality data. Despite understanding that...
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

Lessons learned from COVID-19 vaccines could advance synthetic biology. Here's how

Discussions about intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines are changing the course of scientific research. The field of synthetic biology could harness this moment to enable a more democratic distribution of tools and technologies. Low and middle income countries can equitably participate in the development and use of these technologies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Translating synthetic natural language to database queries with a polyglot deep learning framework

The number of databases as well as their size and complexity is increasing. This creates a barrier to use especially for non-experts, who have to come to grips with the nature of the data, the way it has been represented in the database, and the specific query languages or user interfaces by which data are accessed. These difficulties worsen in research settings, where it is common to work with many different databases. One approach to improving this situation is to allow users to pose their queries in natural language. In this work we describe a machine learning framework, Polyglotter, that in a general way supports the mapping of natural language searches to database queries. Importantly, it does not require the creation of manually annotated data for training and therefore can be applied easily to multiple domains. The framework is polyglot in the sense that it supports multiple different database engines that are accessed with a variety of query languages, including SQL and Cypher. Furthermore Polyglotter supports multi-class queries. Good performance is achieved on both toy and real databases, as well as a human-annotated WikiSQL query set. Thus Polyglotter may help database maintainers make their resources more accessible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Relational Graph for Visible-infrared Person Re-identification

Visible-infrared person re-identification (VI Re-ID) aims to match person images between the visible and infrared modalities. Existing VI Re-ID methods mainly focus on extracting homogeneous structural relationships from a single image, while ignoring the heterogeneous correlation between cross-modality images. The homogenous and heterogeneous structured relationships are crucial to learning effective identity representation and cross-modality matching. In this paper, we separately model the homogenous structural relationship by a modality-specific graph within individual modality and then mine the heterogeneous structural correlation in these two modality-specific graphs. First, the homogeneous structured graph (HOSG) mines one-vs.-rest relation between an arbitrary node (local feature) and all the rest nodes within a visible or infrared image to learn effective identity representation. Second, to find cross-modality identity-consistent correspondence, the heterogeneous graph alignment module (HGAM) further measures the relational edge strength by route search between two-modality local node features. Third, we propose the cross-modality cross-correlation (CMCC) loss to extract the modality invariance in heterogeneous global graph representation. CMCC computes the mutual information between modalities and expels semantic redundancy. Extensive experiments on SYSU-MM01 and RegDB datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-arts with a gain of 13.73\% and 9.45\% Rank1/mAP. The code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fine-grained Meta-Theorems for Vertex Integrity

Vertex Integrity is a graph measure which sits squarely between two more well-studied notions, namely vertex cover and tree-depth, and that has recently gained attention as a structural graph parameter. In this paper we investigate the algorithmic trade-offs involved with this parameter from the point of view of algorithmic meta-theorems for First-Order (FO) and Monadic Second Order (MSO) logic. Our positive results are the following: (i) given a graph $G$ of vertex integrity $k$ and an FO formula $\phi$ with $q$ quantifiers, deciding if $G$ satisfies $\phi$ can be done in time $2^{O(k^2q+q\log q)}+n^{O(1)}$; (ii) for MSO formulas with $q$ quantifiers, the same can be done in time $2^{2^{O(k^2+kq)}}+n^{O(1)}$. Both results are obtained using kernelization arguments, which pre-process the input to sizes $2^{O(k^2)}q$ and $2^{O(k^2+kq)}$ respectively.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

FCM: A Fine-grained Comparison Model forMulti-turn Dialogue Reasoning

Despite the success of neural dialogue systems in achieving high performance on the leader-board, they cannot meet users' requirements in practice, due to their poor reasoning skills. The underlying reason is that most neural dialogue models only capture the syntactic and semantic information, but fail to model the logical consistency between the dialogue history and the generated response. Recently, a new multi-turn dialogue reasoning task has been proposed, to facilitate dialogue reasoning research. However, this task is challenging, because there are only slight differences between the illogical response and the dialogue history. How to effectively solve this challenge is still worth exploring. This paper proposes a Fine-grained Comparison Model (FCM) to tackle this problem. Inspired by human's behavior in reading comprehension, a comparison mechanism is proposed to focus on the fine-grained differences in the representation of each response candidate. Specifically, each candidate representation is compared with the whole history to obtain a history consistency representation. Furthermore, the consistency signals between each candidate and the speaker's own history are considered to drive a model to prefer a candidate that is logically consistent with the speaker's history logic. Finally, the above consistency representations are employed to output a ranking list of the candidate responses for multi-turn dialogue reasoning. Experimental results on two public dialogue datasets show that our method obtains higher ranking scores than the baseline models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coarse2Fine: Fine-grained Text Classification on Coarsely-grained Annotated Data

Existing text classification methods mainly focus on a fixed label set, whereas many real-world applications require extending to new fine-grained classes as the number of samples per label increases. To accommodate such requirements, we introduce a new problem called coarse-to-fine grained classification, which aims to perform fine-grained classification on coarsely annotated data. Instead of asking for new fine-grained human annotations, we opt to leverage label surface names as the only human guidance and weave in rich pre-trained generative language models into the iterative weak supervision strategy. Specifically, we first propose a label-conditioned finetuning formulation to attune these generators for our task. Furthermore, we devise a regularization objective based on the coarse-fine label constraints derived from our problem setting, giving us even further improvements over the prior formulation. Our framework uses the fine-tuned generative models to sample pseudo-training data for training the classifier, and bootstraps on real unlabeled data for model refinement. Extensive experiments and case studies on two real-world datasets demonstrate superior performance over SOTA zero-shot classification baselines.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Data locality at different scales: The value of fine-grained data placement

Location, location, location! That’s not just a key to value in real-estate. Locality also makes a big difference to the value of data in distributed systems. Here’s why. An obvious reason to control data placement in large-scale systems is for safety. Spreading data replicas across different racks in a cluster, for instance, puts redundant copies into different failure domains. If one rack is damaged or fails, data replicas in other domains keep the data safe and the system operational.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Think of the Enterprise of Data Science More Like a Business, Less Like Science

Dr. Eric J. Daza is a data science statistician at Evidation Health, a digital health company. He has worked for 18+ years in both industry and academia, in fields including pharma clinical trials and survey sampling, nutrition, maternal and child health, global and international health, health promotion and disease prevention, digital health, and behavioral medicine.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Human Learning Can Be Mimicked in Synthetic Matter

Rutgers researchers and their collaborators have found that learning -- a universal feature of intelligence in living beings -- can be mimicked in synthetic matter, a discovery that in turn could inspire new algorithms for artificial intelligence (AI). The study appears in the journal PNAS. One of the fundamental characteristics...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Fine-Grained Image Generation from Bangla Text Description using Attentional Generative Adversarial Network

Generating fine-grained, realistic images from text has many applications in the visual and semantic realm. Considering that, we propose Bangla Attentional Generative Adversarial Network (AttnGAN) that allows intensified, multi-stage processing for high-resolution Bangla text-to-image generation. Our model can integrate the most specific details at different sub-regions of the image. We distinctively concentrate on the relevant words in the natural language description. This framework has achieved a better inception score on the CUB dataset. For the first time, a fine-grained image is generated from Bangla text using attentional GAN. Bangla has achieved 7th position among 100 most spoken languages. This inspires us to explicitly focus on this language, which will ensure the inevitable need of many people. Moreover, Bangla has a more complex syntactic structure and less natural language processing resource that validates our work more.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

89% of tech execs see synthetic data as a key to staying ahead

Nearly nine in ten (89%) technology decision makers who use vision data agree synthetic data is a new and innovative technology and believe that organizations that fail to adopt synthetic data are at risk of falling behind the curve, according to new research by Synthesis AI in conjunction with Vanson Bourne. Technology leaders agree that synthetic data will be an essential enabling technology and key to staying ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
zoom.us

New From Zoom! More Personalized Chat and Security Overview for Meetings

We’re fresh off of Zoomtopia 2021, and we are so grateful to those who attended to learn more about Zoom and the innovations we are developing. In this month’s release, we’re bringing you new capabilities across the entire platform, including a few we talked about for the first time at Zoomtopia.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Compositional Feature Embedding and Similarity Metric for Ultra-Fine-Grained Visual Categorization

Fine-grained visual categorization (FGVC), which aims at classifying objects with small inter-class variances, has been significantly advanced in recent years. However, ultra-fine-grained visual categorization (ultra-FGVC), which targets at identifying subclasses with extremely similar patterns, has not received much attention. In ultra-FGVC datasets, the samples per category are always scarce as the granularity moves down, which will lead to overfitting problems. Moreover, the difference among different categories is too subtle to distinguish even for professional experts. Motivated by these issues, this paper proposes a novel compositional feature embedding and similarity metric (CECS). Specifically, in the compositional feature embedding module, we randomly select patches in the original input image, and these patches are then replaced by patches from the images of different categories or masked out. Then the replaced and masked images are used to augment the original input images, which can provide more diverse samples and thus largely alleviate overfitting problem resulted from limited training samples. Besides, learning with diverse samples forces the model to learn not only the most discriminative features but also other informative features in remaining regions, enhancing the generalization and robustness of the model. In the compositional similarity metric module, a new similarity metric is developed to improve the classification performance by narrowing the intra-category distance and enlarging the inter-category distance. Experimental results on two ultra-FGVC datasets and one FGVC dataset with recent benchmark methods consistently demonstrate that the proposed CECS method achieves the state of-the-art performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

