CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Rapid detection and recognition of whole brain activity in a freely behaving Caenorhabditis elegans

By Yuxiang Wu, Shang Wu, Xin Wang, Chengtian Lang, Quanshi Zhang, Quan Wen, Tianqi Xu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Advanced volumetric imaging methods and genetically encoded activity indicators have permitted a comprehensive characterization of whole brain activity at single neuron resolution in \textit{Caenorhabditis elegans}. The constant motion and deformation of the mollusc nervous system, however, impose a great challenge for a consistent identification of densely packed neurons in a behaving animal. Here, we propose a cascade solution for long-term and rapid recognition of head ganglion neurons in a freely moving \textit{C. elegans}. First, potential neuronal regions from a stack of fluorescence images are detected by a deep learning algorithm. Second, 2 dimensional neuronal regions are fused into 3 dimensional neuron entities. Third, by exploiting the neuronal density distribution surrounding a neuron and relative positional information between neurons, a multi-class artificial neural network transforms engineered neuronal feature vectors into digital neuronal identities. Under the constraint of a small number (20-40 volumes) of training samples, our bottom-up approach is able to process each volume - $1024 \times 1024 \times 18$ in voxels - in less than 1 second and achieves an accuracy of $91\%$ in neuronal detection and $74\%$ in neuronal recognition. Our work represents an important development towards a rapid and fully automated algorithm for decoding whole brain activity underlying natural animal behaviors.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

New microscopy technique reveals activity of one million neurons across the mouse brain

Capturing the intricacies of the brain’s activity demands resolution, scale, and speed—the ability to visualize millions of neurons with crystal clear resolution as they actively call out from distant corners of the cortex, within a fraction of a second of one another. Now, researchers have developed a microscopy technique that...
SCIENCE
cell.com

Natural sensory context drives diverse brain-wide activity during C. elegans mating

Brain-wide activity was recorded across a brain’s behavioral repertoire. Each neuron is functionally unique and has a conserved role from animal to animal. Correlations between neurons are not fixed but depend on behavioral context. Motif-specific neuronal dynamics are manifested as behavior unfolds. Natural goal-directed behaviors often involve complex sequences of...
WILDLIFE
pnas.org

Local thermodynamics govern formation and dissolution of Caenorhabditis elegans P granule condensates

Edited by Alexander Y. Grosberg, New York University, New York, NY, and accepted by Editorial Board Member Mehran Kardar July 19, 2021 (received for review February 10, 2021) Membraneless compartments, also known as condensates, provide chemically distinct environments and thus spatially organize the cell. A well-studied example of condensates is P granules in the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans that play an important role in the development of the germline. P granules are RNA-rich protein condensates that share the key properties of liquid droplets such as a spherical shape, the ability to fuse, and fast diffusion of their molecular components. An outstanding question is to what extent phase separation at thermodynamic equilibrium is appropriate to describe the formation of condensates in an active cellular environment. To address this question, we investigate the response of P granule condensates in living cells to temperature changes. We observe that P granules dissolve upon increasing the temperature and recondense upon lowering the temperature in a reversible manner. Strikingly, this temperature response can be captured by in vivo phase diagrams that are well described by a Flory–Huggins model at thermodynamic equilibrium. This finding is surprising due to active processes in a living cell. To address the impact of such active processes on intracellular phase separation, we discuss temperature heterogeneities. We show that, for typical estimates of the density of active processes, temperature represents a well-defined variable and that mesoscopic volume elements are at local thermodynamic equilibrium. Our findings provide strong evidence that P granule assembly and disassembly are governed by phase separation based on local thermal equilibria where the nonequilibrium nature of the cytoplasm is manifested on larger scales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Activity#Caenorhabditis Elegans
MedicalXpress

Uncovering your preferences via brain activity and mood

People can struggle to accurately assess how they feel about something, especially something they feel social pressure to enjoy, like waking up early for a yoga class. How they really feel can be gleaned from their mood and their brain activity in reward regions, according to new research published in JNeurosci.
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Which types of brain activity support conscious experiences?

Consciousness remains one of the brain's biggest mysteries. We know very little about how it emerges from activity within the brain, but most neuroscientists agree consciousness is dynamic in nature. Our subjective experience doesn't appear to us like a sequence of disjointed snapshots. Instead, we feel the world as a...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

These Activities Stop Your Brain From Shrinking

It is one of the few interventions proven to slow down age-related brain shrinkage. Regular activities like gardening, swimming and dancing stop the brain from shrinking with age, research finds. People who are the most active have greater brain volumes, the scans revealed. Normally, people’s brains shrink by about 5...
HOME & GARDEN
arxiv.org

Predicting survival of glioblastoma from automatic whole-brain and tumor segmentation of MR images

Survival prediction models can potentially be used to guide treatment of glioblastoma patients. However, currently available MR imaging biomarkers holding prognostic information are often challenging to interpret, have difficulties generalizing across data acquisitions, or are only applicable to pre-operative MR data. In this paper we aim to address these issues by introducing novel imaging features that can be automatically computed from MR images and fed into machine learning models to predict patient survival. The features we propose have a direct biological interpretation: They measure the deformation caused by the tumor on the surrounding brain structures, comparing the shape of various structures in the patient's brain to their expected shape in healthy individuals. To obtain the required segmentations, we use an automatic method that is contrast-adaptive and robust to missing modalities, making the features generalizable across scanners and imaging protocols. Since the features we propose do not depend on characteristics of the tumor region itself, they are also applicable to post-operative images, which have been much less studied in the context of survival prediction. Using experiments involving both pre- and post-operative data, we show that the proposed features carry prognostic value in terms of overall- and progression-free survival, over and above that of conventional non-imaging features.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Your "Dominant Nostril" Changes Through The Day And Can Correlate To Brain Activity

Even at rest you're always taking sides, as when you breathe (provided you don’t have a cold) you’re constantly switching your “dominant nostril” – that is, the nose hole you’re breathing from the most. You might not notice it happening, but your nostrils are constantly taking turns in the lead role, and the side that’s in charge can actually correlate to activity in the brain.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Detect-ing brain anomalies with autoencoders

A framework called Detect is proposed to detect subtle effects of brain disorders, making it possible to delineate anomalous brain connections within specific individuals. One of the main goals of neuroscience is to develop measurements and methods that are sensitive enough to detect subtle brain anomalies within an individual person. This would facilitate diagnosis of brain disorders that cause such subtle anomalies and would improve prognostication of the course of these disorders and prediction of the efficacy of treatments. It would also improve our fundamental understanding of the heterogeneity of brain disorders, by specifically highlighting anomalous brain regions within each individual. A new method called Detect, proposed by Maxime Chamberland and colleagues1 in this issue of Nature Computational Science, brings us a step further towards this goal.
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Text to Insight: Accelerating Organic Materials Knowledge Extraction via Deep Learning

Scientific literature is one of the most significant resources for sharing knowledge. Researchers turn to scientific literature as a first step in designing an experiment. Given the extensive and growing volume of literature, the common approach of reading and manually extracting knowledge is too time consuming, creating a bottleneck in the research cycle. This challenge spans nearly every scientific domain. For the materials science, experimental data distributed across millions of publications are extremely helpful for predicting materials properties and the design of novel materials. However, only recently researchers have explored computational approaches for knowledge extraction primarily for inorganic materials. This study aims to explore knowledge extraction for organic materials. We built a research dataset composed of 855 annotated and 708,376 unannotated sentences drawn from 92,667 abstracts. We used named-entity-recognition (NER) with BiLSTM-CNN-CRF deep learning model to automatically extract key knowledge from literature. Early-phase results show a high potential for automated knowledge extraction. The paper presents our findings and a framework for supervised knowledge extraction that can be adapted to other scientific domains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Physics-Coupled Neural Network Magnetic Resonance Electrical Property Tomography (MREPT) for Conductivity Reconstruction

The electrical property (EP) of human tissues is a quantitative biomarker that facilitates early diagnosis of cancerous tissues. Magnetic resonance electrical properties tomography (MREPT) is an imaging modality that reconstructs EPs by the radio-frequency field in an MRI system. MREPT reconstructs EPs by solving analytic models numerically based on Maxwell's equations. Most MREPT methods suffer from artifacts caused by inaccuracy of the hypotheses behind the models, and/or numerical errors. These artifacts can be mitigated by adding coefficients to stabilize the models, however, the selection of such coefficient has been empirical, which limit its medical application. Alternatively, end-to-end Neural networks-based MREPT (NN-MREPT) learns to reconstruct the EPs from training samples, circumventing Maxwell's equations. However, due to its pattern-matching nature, it is difficult for NN-MREPT to produce accurate reconstructions for new samples. In this work, we proposed a physics-coupled NN for MREPT (PCNN-MREPT), in which an analytic model, cr-MREPT, works with diffusion and convection coefficients, learned by NNs from the difference between the reconstructed and ground-truth EPs to reduce artifacts. With two simulated datasets, three generalization experiments in which test samples deviate gradually from the training samples, and one noise-robustness experiment were conducted. The results show that the proposed PCNN-MREPT achieves higher accuracy than two representative analytic methods. Moreover, compared with an end-to-end NN-MREPT, the proposed method attained higher accuracy in two critical generalization tests. This is an important step to practical MREPT medical diagnoses.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Early stages of aggregation in fluid mixtures of dimers and spheres: a theoretical and simulation study

We use Monte Carlo simulation and the Reference Interaction Site Model (RISM) theory of molecular fluids to investigate a simple model of colloidal mixture consisting of dimers, made up of two tangent hard monomers of different size, and hard spheres. In addition to steric repulsion, the two species interact via a square-well attraction only between small monomers and spheres. Recently, we have characterized the low-temperature regime of this mixture by Monte Carlo, reporting on the spontaneous formation of a wide spectrum of supramolecular aggregates [Prestipino et al, J. Phys. Chem. B, 2019, 123, 9272]. Here we focus on a regime of temperatures where, on cooling, the appearance of local inhomogeneties first, and the early stages of aggregation thereafter, are observed. In particular, we find signatures of aggregation in the onset of a low-wavevector peak in the structure factors of the mixture, as computed by both theory and simulation. Then, we link the structural information to the microscopic arrangement through a detailed cluster analysis of Monte Carlo configurations. In this regard, we devise a novel method to compute the maximum distance for which two spheres can be regarded as bonded together, a crucial issue in the proper identification of fluid aggregates. The RISM theory provides relatively accurate structural and thermodynamic predictions in comparison with Monte Carlo, but with slightly degrading performances as the fluid progresses inside the locally inhomogeneous phase. Our study certifies the efficacy of the RISM approach as a useful complement to numerical simulation for a reasoned analysis of aggregation properties in colloidal mixtures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Disynaptic Effect of Hilar Cells on Pattern Separation in A Spiking Neural Network of Hippocampal Dentate Gyrus

We investigate disynaptic effect of the hilar cells on pattern separation in a spiking neural network of the hippocampal dentate gyrus (DG). The principal granule cells (GCs) in the DG perform pattern separation, transforming similar input patterns into less-similar output patterns. The hilus consists of excitatory mossy cells (MCs) and inhibitory HIPP (hilar perforant path-associated) cells. Here, we consider the disynaptic effects of the MCs and the HIPP cells on the GCs, mediated by the inhibitory basket cells (BCs); MC $\rightarrow$ BC $\rightarrow$ GC and HIPP $\rightarrow$ BC $\rightarrow$ GC. By changing synaptic strength $K^{\rm (BC, X)}$ ( X = MC or HIPP) from the default value ${K^{\rm (BC, X)}}^*$, we study the change in the pattern separation degree ${\cal S}_d$. When decreasing $K^{\rm (BC, MC)}$ or independently increasing $K^{\rm (BC, HIPP)}$ from their default values, ${\cal S}_d$ is found to decrease (i.e., pattern separation is reduced). On the other hand, as $K^{\rm (BC, MC)}$ is increased or independently $K^{\rm (BC, HIPP)}$ is decreased from their default values, pattern separation becomes enhanced (i.e., ${\cal S}_d$ increases). In this way, the disynaptic effects of the MCs and the HIPP cells on the pattern separation are opposite ones. Thus, when simultaneously varying both $K^{\rm (BC, MC)}$ and $K^{\rm (BC, HIPP)}$, as a result of balance between the two competing disynaptic effects of the MCs and the HIPP cells, ${\cal S}_d$ forms a bell-shaped curve with an optimal maximum at their default values. Moreover, the population and individual behaviors of the sparsely synchronized rhythm of the GCs are found to be strongly correlated with the pattern separation degree ${\cal S}_d$. Consequently, the larger the synchronization and the random phase-locking degrees of the sparsely synchronized rhythm is, the more the pattern separation becomes enhanced.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy