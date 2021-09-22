Rapid detection and recognition of whole brain activity in a freely behaving Caenorhabditis elegans
Advanced volumetric imaging methods and genetically encoded activity indicators have permitted a comprehensive characterization of whole brain activity at single neuron resolution in \textit{Caenorhabditis elegans}. The constant motion and deformation of the mollusc nervous system, however, impose a great challenge for a consistent identification of densely packed neurons in a behaving animal. Here, we propose a cascade solution for long-term and rapid recognition of head ganglion neurons in a freely moving \textit{C. elegans}. First, potential neuronal regions from a stack of fluorescence images are detected by a deep learning algorithm. Second, 2 dimensional neuronal regions are fused into 3 dimensional neuron entities. Third, by exploiting the neuronal density distribution surrounding a neuron and relative positional information between neurons, a multi-class artificial neural network transforms engineered neuronal feature vectors into digital neuronal identities. Under the constraint of a small number (20-40 volumes) of training samples, our bottom-up approach is able to process each volume - $1024 \times 1024 \times 18$ in voxels - in less than 1 second and achieves an accuracy of $91\%$ in neuronal detection and $74\%$ in neuronal recognition. Our work represents an important development towards a rapid and fully automated algorithm for decoding whole brain activity underlying natural animal behaviors.arxiv.org
