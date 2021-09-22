Single Image Dehazing with An Independent Detail-Recovery Network
Single image dehazing is a prerequisite which affects the performance of many computer vision tasks and has attracted increasing attention in recent years. However, most existing dehazing methods emphasize more on haze removal but less on the detail recovery of the dehazed images. In this paper, we propose a single image dehazing method with an independent Detail Recovery Network (DRN), which considers capturing the details from the input image over a separate network and then integrates them into a coarse dehazed image. The overall network consists of two independent networks, named DRN and the dehazing network respectively. Specifically, the DRN aims to recover the dehazed image details through local and global branches respectively. The local branch can obtain local detail information through the convolution layer and the global branch can capture more global information by the Smooth Dilated Convolution (SDC). The detail feature map is fused into the coarse dehazed image to obtain the dehazed image with rich image details. Besides, we integrate the DRN, the physical-model-based dehazing network and the reconstruction loss into an end-to-end joint learning framework. Extensive experiments on the public image dehazing datasets (RESIDE-Indoor, RESIDE-Outdoor and the TrainA-TestA) illustrate the effectiveness of the modules in the proposed method and show that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art dehazing methods both quantitatively and qualitatively. The code is released in this https URL.arxiv.org
