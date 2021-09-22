CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Image Dehazing with An Independent Detail-Recovery Network

By Yan Li, De Cheng, Jiande Sun, Dingwen Zhang, Nannan Wang, Xinbo Gao
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Single image dehazing is a prerequisite which affects the performance of many computer vision tasks and has attracted increasing attention in recent years. However, most existing dehazing methods emphasize more on haze removal but less on the detail recovery of the dehazed images. In this paper, we propose a single image dehazing method with an independent Detail Recovery Network (DRN), which considers capturing the details from the input image over a separate network and then integrates them into a coarse dehazed image. The overall network consists of two independent networks, named DRN and the dehazing network respectively. Specifically, the DRN aims to recover the dehazed image details through local and global branches respectively. The local branch can obtain local detail information through the convolution layer and the global branch can capture more global information by the Smooth Dilated Convolution (SDC). The detail feature map is fused into the coarse dehazed image to obtain the dehazed image with rich image details. Besides, we integrate the DRN, the physical-model-based dehazing network and the reconstruction loss into an end-to-end joint learning framework. Extensive experiments on the public image dehazing datasets (RESIDE-Indoor, RESIDE-Outdoor and the TrainA-TestA) illustrate the effectiveness of the modules in the proposed method and show that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art dehazing methods both quantitatively and qualitatively. The code is released in this https URL.

arxiv.org

Luminance Attentive Networks for HDR Image and Panorama Reconstruction

It is very challenging to reconstruct a high dynamic range (HDR) from a low dynamic range (LDR) image as an ill-posed problem. This paper proposes a luminance attentive network named LANet for HDR reconstruction from a single LDR image. Our method is based on two fundamental observations: (1) HDR images stored in relative luminance are scale-invariant, which means the HDR images will hold the same information when multiplied by any positive real number. Based on this observation, we propose a novel normalization method called " HDR calibration " for HDR images stored in relative luminance, calibrating HDR images into a similar luminance scale according to the LDR images. (2) The main difference between HDR images and LDR images is in under-/over-exposed areas, especially those highlighted. Following this observation, we propose a luminance attention module with a two-stream structure for LANet to pay more attention to the under-/over-exposed areas. In addition, we propose an extended network called panoLANet for HDR panorama reconstruction from an LDR panorama and build a dualnet structure for panoLANet to solve the distortion problem caused by the equirectangular panorama. Extensive experiments show that our proposed approach LANet can reconstruct visually convincing HDR images and demonstrate its superiority over state-of-the-art approaches in terms of all metrics in inverse tone mapping. The image-based lighting application with our proposed panoLANet also demonstrates that our method can simulate natural scene lighting using only LDR panorama. Our source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-modal Wound Classification using Wound Image and Location by Deep Neural Network

Wound classification is an essential step of wound diagnosis. An efficient classifier can assist wound specialists in classifying wound types with less financial and time costs and help them decide an optimal treatment procedure. This study developed a deep neural network-based multi-modal classifier using wound images and their corresponding locations to categorize wound images into multiple classes, including diabetic, pressure, surgical, and venous ulcers. A body map is also developed to prepare the location data, which can help wound specialists tag wound locations more efficiently. Three datasets containing images and their corresponding location information are designed with the help of wound specialists. The multi-modal network is developed by concatenating the image-based and location-based classifier's outputs with some other modifications. The maximum accuracy on mixed-class classifications (containing background and normal skin) varies from 77.33% to 100% on different experiments. The maximum accuracy on wound-class classifications (containing only diabetic, pressure, surgical, and venous) varies from 72.95% to 98.08% on different experiments. The proposed multi-modal network also shows a significant improvement in results from the previous works of literature.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Single-camera Two-Wavelength Imaging Pyrometry for Melt Pool Temperature Measurement and Monitoring in Laser Powder Bed Fusion based Additive Manufacturing

Melt pool (MP) temperature is one of the determining factors and key signatures for the properties of printed components during metal additive manufacturing (AM). The state-of-the art measurement systems are hindered by both the equipment cost and the large-scale data acquisition and processing demands. In this work, we introduce a novel coaxial high-speed single-camera two-wavelength imaging pyrometer (STWIP) system as opposed to the typical utilization of multiple cameras for measuring MP temperature profiles through a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process. Developed on a commercial LPBF machine (EOS M290), the STWIP system is demonstrated to be able to quantitatively monitor MP temperature and variation for 50 layers at high framerates (> 30,000 fps) during a print of five standard fatigue specimens. High performance computing is employed to analyze the acquired big data of MP images for determining each MPs average temperature and 2D temperature profile. The MP temperature evolution in the gage section of a fatigue specimen is also examined at a temporal resolution of 1ms by evaluating the derived MP temperatures of the printed samples first, middle and last layers. This paper is first of its kind on monitoring MP temperature distribution and evolution at such a large, detailed scale for longer durations in practical applications. Future work includes MP registration and machine learning of MP-Part Property relations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Dense Deep Unfolding Network with 3D-CNN Prior for Snapshot Compressive Imaging

Snapshot compressive imaging (SCI) aims to record three-dimensional signals via a two-dimensional camera. For the sake of building a fast and accurate SCI recovery algorithm, we incorporate the interpretability of model-based methods and the speed of learning-based ones and present a novel dense deep unfolding network (DUN) with 3D-CNN prior for SCI, where each phase is unrolled from an iteration of Half-Quadratic Splitting (HQS). To better exploit the spatial-temporal correlation among frames and address the problem of information loss between adjacent phases in existing DUNs, we propose to adopt the 3D-CNN prior in our proximal mapping module and develop a novel dense feature map (DFM) strategy, respectively. Besides, in order to promote network robustness, we further propose a dense feature map adaption (DFMA) module to allow inter-phase information to fuse adaptively. All the parameters are learned in an end-to-end fashion. Extensive experiments on simulation data and real data verify the superiority of our method. The source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Patch-based medical image segmentation using Quantum Tensor Networks

Tensor networks are efficient factorisations of high dimensional tensors into a network of lower order tensors. They have been most commonly used to model entanglement in quantum many-body systems and more recently are witnessing increased applications in supervised machine learning. In this work, we formulate image segmentation in a supervised setting with tensor networks. The key idea is to first lift the pixels in image patches to exponentially high dimensional feature spaces and using a linear decision hyper-plane to classify the input pixels into foreground and background classes. The high dimensional linear model itself is approximated using the matrix product state (MPS) tensor network. The MPS is weight-shared between the non-overlapping image patches resulting in our strided tensor network model. The performance of the proposed model is evaluated on three 2D- and one 3D- biomedical imaging datasets. The performance of the proposed tensor network segmentation model is compared with relevant baseline methods. In the 2D experiments, the tensor network model yeilds competitive performance compared to the baseline methods while being more resource efficient.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

RSI-Net: Two-Stream Deep Neural Network Integrating GCN and Atrous CNN for Semantic Segmentation of High-resolution Remote Sensing Images

For semantic segmentation of remote sensing images (RSI), trade-off between representation power and location accuracy is quite important. How to get the trade-off effectively is an open question, where current approaches of utilizing attention schemes or very deep models result in complex models with large memory consumption. Compared with the popularly-used convolutional neural network (CNN) with fixed square kernels, graph convolutional network (GCN) can explicitly utilize correlations between adjacent land covers and conduct flexible convolution on arbitrarily irregular image regions. However, the problems of large variations of target scales and blurred boundary cannot be easily solved by GCN, while densely connected atrous convolution network (DenseAtrousCNet) with multi-scale atrous convolution can expand the receptive fields and obtain image global information. Inspired by the advantages of both GCN and Atrous CNN, a two-stream deep neural network for semantic segmentation of RSI (RSI-Net) is proposed in this paper to obtain improved performance through modeling and propagating spatial contextual structure effectively and a novel decoding scheme with image-level and graph-level combination. Extensive experiments are implemented on the Vaihingen, Potsdam and Gaofen RSI datasets, where the comparison results demonstrate the superior performance of RSI-Net in terms of overall accuracy, F1 score and kappa coefficient when compared with six state-of-the-art RSI semantic segmentation methods.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Intraoral image generation by progressive growing of generative adversarial network and evaluation of generated image quality by dentists

Dentists need experience with clinical cases to practice specialized skills. However, the need to protect patient's private information limits their ability to utilize intraoral images obtained from clinical cases. In this study, since generating realistic images could make it possible to utilize intraoral images, progressive growing of generative adversarial networks are used to generate intraoral images. A total of 35,254 intraoral images were used as training data with resolutions of 128 × 128, 256 × 256, 512 × 512, and 1024 × 1024. The results of the training datasets with and without data augmentation were compared. The Sliced Wasserstein Distance was calculated to evaluate the generated images. Next, 50 real images and 50 generated images for each resolution were randomly selected and shuffled. 12 pediatric dentists were asked to observe these images and assess whether they were real or generated. The d prime of the 1024 × 1024 images was significantly higher than that of the other resolutions. In conclusion, generated intraoral images with resolutions of 512 × 512 or lower were so realistic that the dentists could not distinguish whether they were real or generated. This implies that the generated images can be used in dental education or data augmentation for deep learning, without privacy restrictions.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

CardiSort: a convolutional neural network for cross vendor automated sorting of cardiac MR images

Ruth P Lim, Stefan Kachel, Adriana DM Villa, Leighton Kearney, Nuno Bettencourt, Alistair A Young, Amedeo Chiribiri, Cian M Scannell. Objectives: To develop an image-based automatic deep learning method to classify cardiac MR images by sequence type and imaging plane for improved clinical post-processing efficiency. Methods: Multi-vendor cardiac MRI studies were retrospectively collected from 4 centres and 3 vendors. A two-head convolutional neural network ('CardiSort') was trained to classify 35 sequences by imaging sequence (n=17) and plane (n=10). Single vendor training (SVT) on single centre images (n=234 patients) and multi-vendor training (MVT) with multicentre images (n = 479 patients, 3 centres) was performed. Model accuracy was compared to manual ground truth labels by an expert radiologist on a hold-out test set for both SVT and MVT. External validation of MVT (MVTexternal) was performed on data from 3 previously unseen magnet systems from 2 vendors (n=80 patients). Results: High sequence and plane accuracies were observed for SVT (85.2% and 93.2% respectively), and MVT (96.5% and 98.1% respectively) on the hold-out test set. MVTexternal yielded sequence accuracy of 92.7% and plane accuracy of 93.0%. There was high accuracy for common sequences and conventional cardiac planes. Poor accuracy was observed for underrepresented classes and sequences where there was greater variability in acquisition parameters across centres, such as perfusion imaging. Conclusions: A deep learning network was developed on multivendor data to classify MRI studies into component sequences and planes, with external validation. With refinement, it has potential to improve workflow by enabling automated sequence selection, an important first step in completely automated post-processing pipelines.
HEALTH
shutterbug.com

Lightroom Basics: The Difference Between Texture, Clarity & Dehaze Explained (VIDEO)

Lightroom can be bewildering for those new to the software because there is a seemingly endless array of tools and techniques to learn. Fortunately, Lightroom Ambassador Michael Aboya is here with another of his “In a Lightroom Minute” tutorials, explaining the difference between three easy-to-use tools. Aboya’s popular Adobe Photoshop...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Edge Prior Augmented Networks for Motion Deblurring on Naturally Blurry Images

Motion deblurring has witnessed rapid development in recent years, and most of the recent methods address it by using deep learning techniques, with the help of different kinds of prior knowledge. Concerning that deblurring is essentially expected to improve the image sharpness, edge information can serve as an important prior. However, the edge has not yet been seriously taken into consideration in previous methods when designing deep models. To this end, we present a novel framework that incorporates edge prior knowledge into deep models, termed Edge Prior Augmented Networks (EPAN). EPAN has a content-based main branch and an edge-based auxiliary branch, which are constructed as a Content Deblurring Net (CDN) and an Edge Enhancement Net (EEN), respectively. EEN is designed to augment CDN in the deblurring process via an attentive fusion mechanism, where edge features are mapped as spatial masks to guide content features in a feature-based hierarchical manner. An edge-guided loss function is proposed to further regulate the optimization of EPAN by enforcing the focus on edge areas. Besides, we design a dual-camera-based image capturing setting to build a new dataset, Real Object Motion Blur (ROMB), with paired sharp and naturally blurry images of fast-moving cars, so as to better train motion deblurring models and benchmark the capability of motion deblurring algorithms in practice. Extensive experiments on the proposed ROMB and other existing datasets demonstrate that EPAN outperforms state-of-the-art approaches qualitatively and quantitatively.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Programming and Training Rate-Independent Chemical Reaction Networks

Embedding computation in biochemical environments incompatible with traditional electronics is expected to have wide-ranging impact in synthetic biology, medicine, nanofabrication and other fields. Natural biochemical systems are typically modeled by chemical reaction networks (CRNs), and CRNs can be used as a specification language for synthetic chemical computation. In this paper, we identify a class of CRNs called non-competitive (NC) whose equilibria are absolutely robust to reaction rates and kinetic rate law, because their behavior is captured solely by their stoichiometric structure. Unlike prior work on rate-independent CRNs, checking non-competition and using it as a design criterion is easy and promises robust output. We also present a technique to program NC-CRNs using well-founded deep learning methods, showing a translation procedure from rectified linear unit (ReLU) neural networks to NC-CRNs. In the case of binary weight ReLU networks, our translation procedure is surprisingly tight in the sense that a single bimolecular reaction corresponds to a single ReLU node and vice versa. This compactness argues that neural networks may be a fitting paradigm for programming rate-independent chemical computation. As proof of principle, we demonstrate our scheme with numerical simulations of CRNs translated from neural networks trained on traditional machine learning datasets (IRIS and MNIST), as well as tasks better aligned with potential biological applications including virus detection and spatial pattern formation.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Label Cleaning Multiple Instance Learning: Refining Coarse Annotations on Single Whole-Slide Images

Annotating cancerous regions in whole-slide images (WSIs) of pathology samples plays a critical role in clinical diagnosis, biomedical research, and machine learning algorithms development. However, generating exhaustive and accurate annotations is labor-intensive, challenging, and costly. Drawing only coarse and approximate annotations is a much easier task, less costly, and it alleviates pathologists' workload. In this paper, we study the problem of refining these approximate annotations in digital pathology to obtain more accurate ones. Some previous works have explored obtaining machine learning models from these inaccurate annotations, but few of them tackle the refinement problem where the mislabeled regions should be explicitly identified and corrected, and all of them require a - often very large - number of training samples. We present a method, named Label Cleaning Multiple Instance Learning (LC-MIL), to refine coarse annotations on a single WSI without the need of external training data. Patches cropped from a WSI with inaccurate labels are processed jointly with a MIL framework, and a deep-attention mechanism is leveraged to discriminate mislabeled instances, mitigating their impact on the predictive model and refining the segmentation. Our experiments on a heterogeneous WSI set with breast cancer lymph node metastasis, liver cancer, and colorectal cancer samples show that LC-MIL significantly refines the coarse annotations, outperforming the state-of-the-art alternatives, even while learning from a single slide. These results demonstrate the LC-MIL is a promising, lightweight tool to provide fine-grained annotations from coarsely annotated pathology sets.
CANCER
Physics World

New ‘time lens’ could boost single-photon imaging technique

A new “time lens” that can magnify the difference in arrival times between individual photons within an ultra-short pulse has been developed by researchers in the US. Using an advanced optical setup, Shu-Wei Huang and colleagues at the University of Colorado, Boulder, showed how the arrival times of individual photons within a femtosecond-length pulse could be stretched out while retaining the quantum information that they carry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Resource theoretic efficacy of the single copy of a two-qubit entangled state in a sequential network

How best one can recycle a given quantum resource, mitigating the various difficulties involved in its preparation and preservation, is of considerable importance for ensuring efficient applications in quantum technology. Here we demonstrate quantitatively the resource theoretic advantage of reusing the single copy of a two-qubit entangled state towards information processing. To this end, we consider a scenario of sequential detection of the given entangled state by multiple independent observers on each of the two spatially separated wings. In particular, we consider equal numbers of sequential observers on the two wings. We first determine the upper bound on the number of observers who can detect entanglement employing suitable entanglement witness operators. In terms of the parameters characterizing the entanglement consumed and the robustness of measurements, we then compare the above scenario with the corresponding scenario involving the sharing of multiple copies of identical two-qubit states among the two wings. This reveals a clear resource theoretic advantage of recycling the single copy of a two-qubit entangled state.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cross Attention-guided Dense Network for Images Fusion

In recent years, various applications in computer vision have achieved substantial progress based on deep learning, which has been widely used for image fusion and shown to achieve adequate performance. However, suffering from limited ability in modelling the spatial correspondence of different source images, it still remains a great challenge for existing unsupervised image fusion models to extract appropriate feature and achieves adaptive and balanced fusion. In this paper, we propose a novel cross attention-guided image fusion network, which is a unified and unsupervised framework for multi-modal image fusion, multi-exposure image fusion, and multi-focus image fusion. Different from the existing self-attention module, our cross attention module focus on modelling the cross-correlation between different source images. Using the proposed cross attention module as core block, a densely connected cross attention-guided network is built to dynamically learn the spatial correspondence to derive better alignment of important details from different input images. Meanwhile, an auxiliary branch is also designed to model the long-range information, and a merging network is attached to finally reconstruct the fusion image. Extensive experiments have been carried out on publicly available datasets, and the results demonstrate that the proposed model outperforms the state-of-the-art quantitatively and qualitatively.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learnable Triangulation for Deep Learning-based 3D Reconstruction of Objects of Arbitrary Topology from Single RGB Images

We propose a novel deep reinforcement learning-based approach for 3D object reconstruction from monocular images. Prior works that use mesh representations are template based. Thus, they are limited to the reconstruction of objects that have the same topology as the template. Methods that use volumetric grids as intermediate representations are computationally expensive, which limits their application in real-time scenarios. In this paper, we propose a novel end-to-end method that reconstructs 3D objects of arbitrary topology from a monocular image. It is composed of of (1) a Vertex Generation Network (VGN), which predicts the initial 3D locations of the object's vertices from an input RGB image, (2) a differentiable triangulation layer, which learns in a non-supervised manner, using a novel reinforcement learning algorithm, the best triangulation of the object's vertices, and finally, (3) a hierarchical mesh refinement network that uses graph convolutions to refine the initial mesh. Our key contribution is the learnable triangulation process, which recovers in an unsupervised manner the topology of the input shape. Our experiments on ShapeNet and Pix3D benchmarks show that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art in terms of visual quality, reconstruction accuracy, and computational time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fine-Grained Image Generation from Bangla Text Description using Attentional Generative Adversarial Network

Generating fine-grained, realistic images from text has many applications in the visual and semantic realm. Considering that, we propose Bangla Attentional Generative Adversarial Network (AttnGAN) that allows intensified, multi-stage processing for high-resolution Bangla text-to-image generation. Our model can integrate the most specific details at different sub-regions of the image. We distinctively concentrate on the relevant words in the natural language description. This framework has achieved a better inception score on the CUB dataset. For the first time, a fine-grained image is generated from Bangla text using attentional GAN. Bangla has achieved 7th position among 100 most spoken languages. This inspires us to explicitly focus on this language, which will ensure the inevitable need of many people. Moreover, Bangla has a more complex syntactic structure and less natural language processing resource that validates our work more.
SOFTWARE
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING

