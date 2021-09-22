CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving 360 Monocular Depth Estimation via Non-local Dense Prediction Transformer and Joint Supervised and Self-supervised Learning

By IlWi Yun, Hyuk-Jae Lee, Chae Eun Rhee
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Due to difficulties in acquiring ground truth depth of equirectangular (360) images, the quality and quantity of equirectangular depth data today is insufficient to represent the various scenes in the world. Therefore, 360 depth estimation studies, which relied solely on supervised learning, are destined to produce unsatisfactory results. Although self-supervised learning methods focusing on equirectangular images (EIs) are introduced, they often have incorrect or non-unique solutions, causing unstable performance. In this paper, we propose 360 monocular depth estimation methods which improve on the areas that limited previous studies. First, we introduce a self-supervised 360 depth learning method that only utilizes gravity-aligned videos, which has the potential to eliminate the needs for depth data during the training procedure. Second, we propose a joint learning scheme realized by combining supervised and self-supervised learning. The weakness of each learning is compensated, thus leading to more accurate depth estimation. Third, we propose a non-local fusion block, which retains global information encoded by vision transformer when reconstructing the depths. With the proposed methods, we successfully apply the transformer to 360 depth estimations, to the best of our knowledge, which has not been tried before. On several benchmarks, our approach achieves significant improvements over previous works and establishes a state of the art.

Dense Semantic Contrast for Self-Supervised Visual Representation Learning

Self-supervised representation learning for visual pre-training has achieved remarkable success with sample (instance or pixel) discrimination and semantics discovery of instance, whereas there still exists a non-negligible gap between pre-trained model and downstream dense prediction tasks. Concretely, these downstream tasks require more accurate representation, in other words, the pixels from the same object must belong to a shared semantic category, which is lacking in the previous methods. In this work, we present Dense Semantic Contrast (DSC) for modeling semantic category decision boundaries at a dense level to meet the requirement of these tasks. Furthermore, we propose a dense cross-image semantic contrastive learning framework for multi-granularity representation learning. Specially, we explicitly explore the semantic structure of the dataset by mining relations among pixels from different perspectives. For intra-image relation modeling, we discover pixel neighbors from multiple views. And for inter-image relations, we enforce pixel representation from the same semantic class to be more similar than the representation from different classes in one mini-batch. Experimental results show that our DSC model outperforms state-of-the-art methods when transferring to downstream dense prediction tasks, including object detection, semantic segmentation, and instance segmentation. Code will be made available.
A Study of the Generalizability of Self-Supervised Representations

Recent advancements in self-supervised learning (SSL) made it possible to learn generalizable visual representations from unlabeled data. The performance of Deep Learning models fine-tuned on pretrained SSL representations is on par with models fine-tuned on the state-of-the-art supervised learning (SL) representations. Irrespective of the progress made in SSL, its generalizability has not been studied extensively. In this article, we perform a deeper analysis of the generalizability of pretrained SSL and SL representations by conducting a domain-based study for transfer learning classification tasks. The representations are learned from the ImageNet source data, which are then fine-tuned using two types of target datasets: similar to the source dataset, and significantly different from the source dataset. We study generalizability of the SSL and SL-based models via their prediction accuracy as well as prediction confidence. In addition to this, we analyze the attribution of the final convolutional layer of these models to understand how they reason about the semantic identity of the data. We show that the SSL representations are more generalizable as compared to the SL representations. We explain the generalizability of the SSL representations by investigating its invariance property, which is shown to be better than that observed in the SL representations.
Semi-supervised Contrastive Learning for Label-efficient Medical Image Segmentation

The success of deep learning methods in medical image segmentation tasks heavily depends on a large amount of labeled data to supervise the training. On the other hand, the annotation of biomedical images requires domain knowledge and can be laborious. Recently, contrastive learning has demonstrated great potential in learning latent representation of images even without any label. Existing works have explored its application to biomedical image segmentation where only a small portion of data is labeled, through a pre-training phase based on self-supervised contrastive learning without using any labels followed by a supervised fine-tuning phase on the labeled portion of data only. In this paper, we establish that by including the limited label in formation in the pre-training phase, it is possible to boost the performance of contrastive learning. We propose a supervised local contrastive loss that leverages limited pixel-wise annotation to force pixels with the same label to gather around in the embedding space. Such loss needs pixel-wise computation which can be expensive for large images, and we further propose two strategies, downsampling and block division, to address the issue. We evaluate our methods on two public biomedical image datasets of different modalities. With different amounts of labeled data, our methods consistently outperform the state-of-the-art contrast-based methods and other semi-supervised learning techniques.
The potential of self-supervised networks for random noise suppression in seismic data

Noise suppression is an essential step in any seismic processing workflow. A portion of this noise, particularly in land datasets, presents itself as random noise. In recent years, neural networks have been successfully used to denoise seismic data in a supervised fashion. However, supervised learning always comes with the often unachievable requirement of having noisy-clean data pairs for training. Using blind-spot networks, we redefine the denoising task as a self-supervised procedure where the network uses the surrounding noisy samples to estimate the noise-free value of a central sample. Based on the assumption that noise is statistically independent between samples, the network struggles to predict the noise component of the sample due to its randomnicity, whilst the signal component is accurately predicted due to its spatio-temporal coherency. Illustrated on synthetic examples, the blind-spot network is shown to be an efficient denoiser of seismic data contaminated by random noise with minimal damage to the signal; therefore, providing improvements in both the image domain and down-the-line tasks, such as inversion. To conclude the study, the suggested approach is applied to field data and the results are compared with two commonly used random denoising techniques: FX-deconvolution and Curvelet transform. By demonstrating that blind-spot networks are an efficient suppressor of random noise, we believe this is just the beginning of utilising self-supervised learning in seismic applications.
Joint Distribution Alignment via Adversarial Learning for Domain Adaptive Object Detection

Unsupervised domain adaptive object detection aims to adapt a well-trained detector from its original source domain with rich labeled data to a new target domain with unlabeled data. Recently, mainstream approaches perform this task through adversarial learning, yet still suffer from two limitations. First, they mainly align marginal distribution by unsupervised cross-domain feature matching, and ignore each feature's categorical and positional information that can be exploited for conditional alignment; Second, they treat all classes as equally important for transferring cross-domain knowledge and ignore that different classes usually have different transferability. In this paper, we propose a joint adaptive detection framework (JADF) to address the above challenges. First, an end-to-end joint adversarial adaptation framework for object detection is proposed, which aligns both marginal and conditional distributions between domains without introducing any extra hyperparameter. Next, to consider the transferability of each object class, a metric for class-wise transferability assessment is proposed, which is incorporated into the JADF objective for domain adaptation. Further, an extended study from unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) to unsupervised few-shot domain adaptation (UFDA) is conducted, where only a few unlabeled training images are available in unlabeled target domain. Extensive experiments validate that JADF is effective in both the UDA and UFDA settings, achieving significant performance gains over existing state-of-the-art cross-domain detection methods.
Pointly-supervised 3D Scene Parsing with Viewpoint Bottleneck

Semantic understanding of 3D point clouds is important for various robotics applications. Given that point-wise semantic annotation is expensive, in this paper, we address the challenge of learning models with extremely sparse labels. The core problem is how to leverage numerous unlabeled points. To this end, we propose a self-supervised 3D representation learning framework named viewpoint bottleneck. It optimizes a mutual-information based objective, which is applied on point clouds under different viewpoints. A principled analysis shows that viewpoint bottleneck leads to an elegant surrogate loss function that is suitable for large-scale point cloud data. Compared with former arts based upon contrastive learning, viewpoint bottleneck operates on the feature dimension instead of the sample dimension. This paradigm shift has several advantages: It is easy to implement and tune, does not need negative samples and performs better on our goal down-streaming task. We evaluate our method on the public benchmark ScanNet, under the pointly-supervised setting. We achieve the best quantitative results among comparable solutions. Meanwhile we provide an extensive qualitative inspection on various challenging scenes. They demonstrate that our models can produce fairly good scene parsing results for robotics applications. Our code, data and models will be made public.
Semi-Supervised Visual Representation Learning for Fashion Compatibility

We consider the problem of complementary fashion prediction. Existing approaches focus on learning an embedding space where fashion items from different categories that are visually compatible are closer to each other. However, creating such labeled outfits is intensive and also not feasible to generate all possible outfit combinations, especially with large fashion catalogs. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised learning approach where we leverage large unlabeled fashion corpus to create pseudo-positive and pseudo-negative outfits on the fly during training. For each labeled outfit in a training batch, we obtain a pseudo-outfit by matching each item in the labeled outfit with unlabeled items. Additionally, we introduce consistency regularization to ensure that representation of the original images and their transformations are consistent to implicitly incorporate colour and other important attributes through self-supervision. We conduct extensive experiments on Polyvore, Polyvore-D and our newly created large-scale Fashion Outfits datasets, and show that our approach with only a fraction of labeled examples performs on-par with completely supervised methods.
Self-Supervised Metric Learning With Graph Clustering For Speaker Diarization

In this paper, we propose a novel algorithm for speaker diarization using metric learning for graph based clustering. The graph clustering algorithms use an adjacency matrix consisting of similarity scores. These scores are computed between speaker embeddings extracted from pairs of audio segments within the given recording. In this paper, we propose an approach that jointly learns the speaker embeddings and the similarity metric using principles of self-supervised learning. The metric learning network implements a neural model of the probabilistic linear discriminant analysis (PLDA). The self-supervision is derived from the pseudo labels obtained from a previous iteration of clustering. The entire model of representation learning and metric learning is trained with a binary cross entropy loss. By combining the self-supervision based metric learning along with the graph-based clustering algorithm, we achieve significant relative improvements of 60% and 7% over the x-vector PLDA agglomerative hierarchical clustering (AHC) approach on AMI and the DIHARD datasets respectively in terms of diarization error rates (DER).
Enforcing Mutual Consistency of Hard Regions for Semi-supervised Medical Image Segmentation

In this paper, we proposed a novel mutual consistency network (MC-Net+) to effectively exploit the unlabeled hard regions for semi-supervised medical image segmentation. The MC-Net+ model is motivated by the observation that deep models trained with limited annotations are prone to output highly uncertain and easily mis-classified predictions in the ambiguous regions (e.g. adhesive edges or thin branches) for the image segmentation task. Leveraging these region-level challenging samples can make the semi-supervised segmentation model training more effective. Therefore, our proposed MC-Net+ model consists of two new designs. First, the model contains one shared encoder and multiple sightly different decoders (i.e. using different up-sampling strategies). The statistical discrepancy of multiple decoders' outputs is computed to denote the model's uncertainty, which indicates the unlabeled hard regions. Second, a new mutual consistency constraint is enforced between one decoder's probability output and other decoders' soft pseudo labels. In this way, we minimize the model's uncertainty during training and force the model to generate invariant and low-entropy results in such challenging areas of unlabeled data, in order to learn a generalized feature representation. We compared the segmentation results of the MC-Net+ with five state-of-the-art semi-supervised approaches on three public medical datasets. Extension experiments with two common semi-supervised settings demonstrate the superior performance of our model over other existing methods, which sets a new state of the art for semi-supervised medical image segmentation.
Self-supervised Representation Learning for Reliable Robotic Monitoring of Fruit Anomalies

Data augmentation can be a simple yet powerful tool for autonomous robots to fully utilise available data for self-supervised identification of atypical scenes or objects. State-of-the-art augmentation methods arbitrarily embed structural peculiarity in focal objects on typical images so that classifying these artefacts can provide guidance for learning representations for the detection of anomalous visual inputs. In this paper, however, we argue that learning such structure-sensitive representations can be a suboptimal approach to some classes of anomaly (e.g., unhealthy fruits) which are better recognised by a different type of visual element such as "colour". We thus propose Channel Randomisation as a novel data augmentation method for restricting neural network models to learn encoding of "colour irregularity" whilst predicting channel-randomised images to ultimately build reliable fruit-monitoring robots identifying atypical fruit qualities. Our experiments show that (1) the colour-based alternative can better learn representations for consistently accurate identification of fruit anomalies in various fruit species, and (2) validation accuracy can be monitored for early stopping of training due to positive correlation between the colour-learning task and fruit anomaly detection. Moreover, the proposed approach is evaluated on a new anomaly dataset Riseholme-2021, consisting of 3:5K strawberry images collected from a mobile robot, which we share with the community to encourage active agri-robotics research.
How much "human-like" visual experience do current self-supervised learning algorithms need to achieve human-level object recognition?

This paper addresses a fundamental question: how good are our current self-supervised visual representation learning algorithms relative to humans? More concretely, how much "human-like", natural visual experience would these algorithms need in order to reach human-level performance in a complex, realistic visual object recognition task such as ImageNet? Using a scaling experiment, here we estimate that the answer is on the order of a million years of natural visual experience, in other words several orders of magnitude longer than a human lifetime. However, this estimate is quite sensitive to some underlying assumptions, underscoring the need to run carefully controlled human experiments. We discuss the main caveats surrounding our estimate and the implications of this rather surprising result.
Self-supervised Contrastive Learning for EEG-based Sleep Staging

EEG signals are usually simple to obtain but expensive to label. Although supervised learning has been widely used in the field of EEG signal analysis, its generalization performance is limited by the amount of annotated data. Self-supervised learning (SSL), as a popular learning paradigm in computer vision (CV) and natural language processing (NLP), can employ unlabeled data to make up for the data shortage of supervised learning. In this paper, we propose a self-supervised contrastive learning method of EEG signals for sleep stage classification. During the training process, we set up a pretext task for the network in order to match the right transformation pairs generated from EEG signals. In this way, the network improves the representation ability by learning the general features of EEG signals. The robustness of the network also gets improved in dealing with diverse data, that is, extracting constant features from changing data. In detail, the network's performance depends on the choice of transformations and the amount of unlabeled data used in the training process of self-supervised learning. Empirical evaluations on the Sleep-edf dataset demonstrate the competitive performance of our method on sleep staging (88.16% accuracy and 81.96% F1 score) and verify the effectiveness of SSL strategy for EEG signal analysis in limited labeled data regimes. All codes are provided publicly online.
Real Time Monocular Vehicle Velocity Estimation using Synthetic Data

Vision is one of the primary sensing modalities in autonomous driving. In this paper we look at the problem of estimating the velocity of road vehicles from a camera mounted on a moving car. Contrary to prior methods that train end-to-end deep networks that estimate the vehicles' velocity from the video pixels, we propose a two-step approach where first an off-the-shelf tracker is used to extract vehicle bounding boxes and then a small neural network is used to regress the vehicle velocity from the tracked bounding boxes. Surprisingly, we find that this still achieves state-of-the-art estimation performance with the significant benefit of separating perception from dynamics estimation via a clean, interpretable and verifiable interface which allows us distill the statistics which are crucial for velocity estimation. We show that the latter can be used to easily generate synthetic training data in the space of bounding boxes and use this to improve the performance of our method further.
Title:Weakly Supervised Explainable Phrasal Reasoning with Neural Fuzzy Logic

Authors:Zijun Wu, Atharva Naik, Zi Xuan Zhang, Lili Mou. Abstract: Natural language inference (NLI) aims to determine the logical relationship between two sentences among the target labels Entailment, Contradiction, and Neutral. In recent years, deep learning models have become a prevailing approach to NLI, but they lack interpretability and explainability. In this work, we address the explainability for NLI by weakly supervised logical reasoning, and propose an Explainable Phrasal Reasoning (EPR) approach. Our model first detects phrases as the semantic unit and aligns corresponding phrases. Then, the model predicts the NLI label for the aligned phrases, and induces the sentence label by fuzzy logic formulas. Our EPR is almost everywhere differentiable and thus the system can be trained end-to-end in a weakly supervised manner. We annotated a corpus and developed a set of metrics to evaluate phrasal reasoning. Results show that our EPR yields much more meaningful explanations in terms of F scores than previous studies. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to develop a weakly supervised phrasal reasoning model for the NLI task.
Semi-Supervised Wide-Angle Portraits Correction by Multi-Scale Transformer

We propose a semi-supervised network for wide-angle portraits correction. Wide-angle images often suffer from skew and distortion affected by perspective distortion, especially noticeable at the face regions. Previous deep learning based approaches require the ground-truth correction flow maps for the training guidance. However, such labels are expensive, which can only be obtained manually. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised scheme, which can consume unlabeled data in addition to the labeled data for improvements. Specifically, our semi-supervised scheme takes the advantages of the consistency mechanism, with several novel components such as direction and range consistency (DRC) and regression consistency (RC). Furthermore, our network, named as Multi-Scale Swin-Unet (MS-Unet), is built upon the multi-scale swin transformer block (MSTB), which can learn both local-scale and long-range semantic information effectively. In addition, we introduce a high-quality unlabeled dataset with rich scenarios for the training. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed method is superior over the state-of-the-art methods and other representative baselines.
Self-Supervised Action-Space Prediction for Automated Driving

Making informed driving decisions requires reliable prediction of other vehicles' trajectories. In this paper, we present a novel learned multi-modal trajectory prediction architecture for automated driving. It achieves kinematically feasible predictions by casting the learning problem into the space of accelerations and steering angles -- by performing action-space prediction, we can leverage valuable model knowledge. Additionally, the dimensionality of the action manifold is lower than that of the state manifold, whose intrinsically correlated states are more difficult to capture in a learned manner. For the purpose of action-space prediction, we present the simple Feed-Forward Action-Space Prediction (FFW-ASP) architecture. Then, we build on this notion and introduce the novel Self-Supervised Action-Space Prediction (SSP-ASP) architecture that outputs future environment context features in addition to trajectories. A key element in the self-supervised architecture is that, based on an observed action history and past context features, future context features are predicted prior to future trajectories. The proposed methods are evaluated on real-world datasets containing urban intersections and roundabouts, and show accurate predictions, outperforming state-of-the-art for kinematically feasible predictions in several prediction metrics.
Author Correction: DOME: recommendations for supervised machine learning validation in biology

In the version of this Comment initially published, an error appeared in the “Specificity” equation displayed in the middle-right panel of Fig. 2. Originally reading “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}} + {{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}\)”, the equation has been corrected to read: “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}} + {{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}\)”. The error has been corrected in the online version of the Article.
Improving Accent Identification and Accented Speech Recognition Under a Framework of Self-supervised Learning

Recently, self-supervised pre-training has gained success in automatic speech recognition (ASR). However, considering the difference between speech accents in real scenarios, how to identify accents and use accent features to improve ASR is still challenging. In this paper, we employ the self-supervised pre-training method for both accent identification and accented speech recognition tasks. For the former task, a standard deviation constraint loss (SDC-loss) based end-to-end (E2E) architecture is proposed to identify accents under the same language. As for accented speech recognition task, we design an accent-dependent ASR system, which can utilize additional accent input features. Furthermore, we propose a frame-level accent feature, which is extracted based on the proposed accent identification model and can be dynamically adjusted. We pre-train our models using 960 hours unlabeled LibriSpeech dataset and fine-tune them on AESRC2020 speech dataset. The experimental results show that our proposed accent-dependent ASR system is significantly ahead of the AESRC2020 baseline and achieves $6.5\%$ relative word error rate (WER) reduction compared with our accent-independent ASR system.
Deep Quantile Regression for Uncertainty Estimation in Unsupervised and Supervised Lesion Detection

Despite impressive state-of-the-art performance on a wide variety of machine learning tasks in multiple applications, deep learning methods can produce over-confident predictions, particularly with limited training data. Therefore, quantifying uncertainty is particularly important in critical applications such as anomaly or lesion detection and clinical diagnosis, where a realistic assessment of uncertainty is essential in determining surgical margins, disease status and appropriate treatment. In this work, we focus on using quantile regression to estimate aleatoric uncertainty and use it for estimating uncertainty in both supervised and unsupervised lesion detection problems. In the unsupervised settings, we apply quantile regression to a lesion detection task using Variational AutoEncoder (VAE). The VAE models the output as a conditionally independent Gaussian characterized by means and variances for each output dimension. Unfortunately, joint optimization of both mean and variance in the VAE leads to the well-known problem of shrinkage or underestimation of variance. We describe an alternative VAE model, Quantile-Regression VAE (QR-VAE), that avoids this variance shrinkage problem by estimating conditional quantiles for the given input image. Using the estimated quantiles, we compute the conditional mean and variance for input images under the conditionally Gaussian model. We then compute reconstruction probability using this model as a principled approach to outlier or anomaly detection applications. In the supervised setting, we develop binary quantile regression (BQR) for the supervised lesion segmentation task. BQR segmentation can capture uncertainty in label boundaries. We show how quantile regression can be used to characterize expert disagreement in the location of lesion boundaries.
Intra-Inter Subject Self-supervised Learning for Multivariate Cardiac Signals

Learning information-rich and generalizable representations effectively from unlabeled multivariate cardiac signals to identify abnormal heart rhythms (cardiac arrhythmias) is valuable in real-world clinical settings but often challenging due to its complex temporal dynamics. Cardiac arrhythmias can vary significantly in temporal patterns even for the same patient ($i.e.$, intra subject difference). Meanwhile, the same type of cardiac arrhythmia can show different temporal patterns among different patients due to different cardiac structures ($i.e.$, inter subject difference). In this paper, we address the challenges by proposing an Intra-inter Subject self-supervised Learning (ISL) model that is customized for multivariate cardiac signals. Our proposed ISL model integrates medical knowledge into self-supervision to effectively learn from intra-inter subject differences. In intra subject self-supervision, ISL model first extracts heartbeat-level features from each subject using a channel-wise attentional CNN-RNN encoder. Then a stationarity test module is employed to capture the temporal dependencies between heartbeats. In inter subject self-supervision, we design a set of data augmentations according to the clinical characteristics of cardiac signals and perform contrastive learning among subjects to learn distinctive representations for various types of patients. Extensive experiments on three real-world datasets were conducted. In a semi-supervised transfer learning scenario, our pre-trained ISL model leads about 10% improvement over supervised training when only 1% labeled data is available, suggesting strong generalizability and robustness of the model.
