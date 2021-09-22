CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Differentiable Surface Triangulation

By Marie-Julie Rakotosaona, Noam Aigerman, Niloy Mitra, Maks Ovsjanikov, Paul Guerrero
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Triangle meshes remain the most popular data representation for surface geometry. This ubiquitous representation is essentially a hybrid one that decouples continuous vertex locations from the discrete topological triangulation. Unfortunately, the combinatorial nature of the triangulation prevents taking derivatives over the space of possible meshings of any given surface. As a result, to date, mesh processing and optimization techniques have been unable to truly take advantage of modular gradient descent components of modern optimization frameworks. In this work, we present a differentiable surface triangulation that enables optimization for any per-vertex or per-face differentiable objective function over the space of underlying surface triangulations. Our method builds on the result that any 2D triangulation can be achieved by a suitably perturbed weighted Delaunay triangulation. We translate this result into a computational algorithm by proposing a soft relaxation of the classical weighted Delaunay triangulation and optimizing over vertex weights and vertex locations. We extend the algorithm to 3D by decomposing shapes into developable sets and differentiably meshing each set with suitable boundary constraints. We demonstrate the efficacy of our method on various planar and surface meshes on a range of difficult-to-optimize objective functions. Our code can be found online: this https URL.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Enforcing fairness in private federated learning via the modified method of differential multipliers

Federated learning with differential privacy, or private federated learning, provides a strategy to train machine learning models while respecting users' privacy. However, differential privacy can disproportionately degrade the performance of the models on under-represented groups, as these parts of the distribution are difficult to learn in the presence of noise. Existing approaches for enforcing fairness in machine learning models have considered the centralized setting, in which the algorithm has access to the users' data. This paper introduces an algorithm to enforce group fairness in private federated learning, where users' data does not leave their devices. First, the paper extends the modified method of differential multipliers to empirical risk minimization with fairness constraints, thus providing an algorithm to enforce fairness in the central setting. Then, this algorithm is extended to the private federated learning setting. The proposed algorithm, FPFL, is tested on a federated version of the Adult dataset and an "unfair" version of the FEMNIST dataset. The experiments on these datasets show how private federated learning accentuates unfairness in the trained models, and how FPFL is able to mitigate such unfairness.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Surface Triangulation#Delaunay Triangulation#Triangle
Digital Trends

Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop: Which should you buy?

Microsoft’s Surface line encompasses a number of different designs and it would be understandable if you felt like it has too many options to sort through. But shopping for a new laptop doesn’t have to be so difficult, especially when you have our handy comparison guide below to help you make sense of your options when it comes to shopping for Microsoft’s flagship laptop series.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Compensation of differential dispersion: application to multiband stellar interferometry

Cyril Pannetier, Denis Mourard, Frédéric Cassaing, Stéphane Lagarde, Jean-Baptiste Le Bouquin, John Monnier, Judit Sturmann, Theo Ten Brummelaar. With the aim of pushing the limiting magnitude of interferometric instruments, the need for wide-band detection channels and for a coordinated operation of different instruments has considerably grown in the field of long-baseline interferometry. For this reason, the Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy (CHARA), an array of six telescopes, requires a new configuration of longitudinal dispersion compensators to keep the fringe contrast above 95 per cent simultaneously in all spectral bands, while preserving the transmission above 85 per cent. In this paper, we propose a new method for defining the longitudinal dispersion compensators (LDC) suited for multiband observations. A literal approximation of the contrast loss resulting from the dispersion residues enables us to define a general criterion for fringe contrast maximization on several bands simultaneously. The optimization of this criterion leads to a simple solution with only two LDC stages per arm and existing differential delay lines, to the glass choice and a simple linear formula for thickness control of all these media. A refined criterion can also take into account glass transmission. After presenting this criterion, we give the optimal solution (medium, configuration) and its expected performance for the planned observing modes on CHARA.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Systematic Literature Review on Wearable Health Data Publishing under Differential Privacy

Munshi Saifuzzaman, Tajkia Nuri Ananna, Mohammad Jabed Morshed Chowdhury, Md Sadek Ferdous, Farida Chowdhury. Wearable devices generate different types of physiological data about the individuals. These data can provide valuable insights for medical researchers and clinicians that cannot be availed through traditional measures. Researchers have historically relied on survey responses or observed behavior. Interestingly, physiological data can provide a richer amount of user cognition than that obtained from any other sources, including the user himself. Therefore, the inexpensive consumer-grade wearable devices have become a point of interest for the health researchers. In addition, they are also used in continuous remote health monitoring and sometimes by the insurance companies. However, the biggest concern for such kind of use cases is the privacy of the individuals. There are a few privacy mechanisms, such as abstraction and k-anonymity, are widely used in information systems. Recently, Differential Privacy (DP) has emerged as a proficient technique to publish privacy sensitive data, including data from wearable devices. In this paper, we have conducted a Systematic Literature Review (SLR) to identify, select and critically appraise researches in DP as well as to understand different techniques and exiting use of DP in wearable data publishing. Based on our study we have identified the limitations of proposed solutions and provided future directions.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Releasing Graph Neural Networks with Differential Privacy Guarantees

With the increasing popularity of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) in several sensitive applications like healthcare and medicine, concerns have been raised over the privacy aspects of trained GNNs. More notably, GNNs are vulnerable to privacy attacks, such as membership inference attacks, even if only blackbox access to the trained model is granted. To build defenses, differential privacy has emerged as a mechanism to disguise the sensitive data in training datasets. Following the strategy of Private Aggregation of Teacher Ensembles (PATE), recent methods leverage a large ensemble of teacher models. These teachers are trained on disjoint subsets of private data and are employed to transfer knowledge to a student model, which is then released with privacy guarantees. However, splitting graph data into many disjoint training sets may destroy the structural information and adversely affect accuracy. We propose a new graph-specific scheme of releasing a student GNN, which avoids splitting private training data altogether. The student GNN is trained using public data, partly labeled privately using the teacher GNN models trained exclusively for each query node. We theoretically analyze our approach in the Rènyi differential privacy framework and provide privacy guarantees. Besides, we show the solid experimental performance of our method compared to several baselines, including the PATE baseline adapted for graph-structured data. Our anonymized code is available.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Denial-of-Service Attack Detection via Differential Analysis of Generalized Entropy Progressions

Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks are one the most common and consequential cyber attacks in computer networks. While existing research offers a plethora of detection methods, the issue of achieving both scalability and high detection accuracy remains open. In this work, we address this problem by developing a differential method based on generalized entropy progression. In this method, we continuously fit the line of best fit to the entropy progression and check if the derivative, that is, the slope of this line is less than the negative of the dynamically computed standard deviation of the derivatives. As a result, we omit the usage of the thresholds and the results with five real-world network traffic datasets confirm that our method outperforms threshold-based DoS attack detection by two orders of magnitude on average. Our method achieves false positive rates that are up to 7% where the arithmetic mean is 3% with Tsallis entropy and only 5% sampling of the total network flow. Moreover, since the main computation cost of our method is the entropy computation, which is linear in the volume of the unit-time network flow and it uses integer only operations and a small fraction of the total flow, it is therefore lightweight and scalable.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Triple covers of K3 surfaces

We study triple covers of K3 surfaces, following Miranda's theory of triple covers. We relate the geometry of the covering surfaces with the properties of both the branch locus and the Tschirnhausen vector bundle. In particular, we classify Galois triple covers computing numerical invariants of the covering surface and of its minimal model. We provide examples of non Galois triple covers, both in the case in which the Tschirnhausen bundle splits into the sum of two line bundles and in the case in which it is an indecomposable rank 2 vector bundle. We provide a criterion to construct rank 2 vector bundles on a K3 surface $S$ which determine a non-Galois triple cover of $S$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hypocoercivity for non-linear infinite-dimensional degenerate stochastic differential equations

The aim of the article is to construct solutions to second order in time stochastic partial differential equations and to show hypocoercivity of their corresponding transition semigroups. More generally, we analyze infinite-dimensional non-linear stochastic differential equations in terms of their infinitesimal generators. In the first part of this article we use resolvent methods developed by Beznea, Boboc and Röckner to construct $\mu^{\Phi}$-standard right processes with infinite lifetime and weakly continuous paths providing weak solutions to infinite-dimensional Langevin dynamics with invariant measure $\mu^{\Phi}$. The second part deals with the general abstract Hilbert space hypocoercivity method, first described by Dolbeaut, Mouhout and Schmeiser and made rigorous in the Kolmogorov backwards setting by Grothaus and Stilgenbauer. In order to apply the method to infinite-dimensional Langevin dynamics we use an essential m-dissipativity statement for infinite-dimensional Ornstein-Uhlenbeck operators, perturbed by the gradient of a potential, with possible unbounded diffusion operators as coefficients and corresponding regularity estimates. Furthermore, essential m-dissipativity of a non-sectorial Kolmogorov backward operator associated to the dynamic and Poincaré inequalities for measures with densities w.r.t. infinite-dimensional non-degenerate Gaussian measures are substantial. Deriving a stochastic representation of the semigroup generated by the Kolmogorov backward operator as the transition semigroup of the $\mu^{\Phi}$-standard right process enables us to show an $L^2$-exponential ergodic result for the weak solution. In the end we apply our results to explicit infinite-dimensional degenerate diffusion equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-Training with Differentiable Teacher

Self-training achieves enormous success in various semi-supervised and weakly-supervised learning tasks. The method can be interpreted as a teacher-student framework, where the teacher generates pseudo-labels, and the student makes predictions. The two models are updated alternatingly. However, such a straightforward alternating update rule leads to training instability. This is because a small change in the teacher may result in a significant change in the student. To address this issue, we propose {\ours}, short for differentiable self-training, that treats teacher-student as a Stackelberg game. In this game, a leader is always in a more advantageous position than a follower. In self-training, the student contributes to the prediction performance, and the teacher controls the training process by generating pseudo-labels. Therefore, we treat the student as the leader and the teacher as the follower. The leader procures its advantage by acknowledging the follower's strategy, which involves differentiable pseudo-labels and differentiable sample weights. Consequently, the leader-follower interaction can be effectively captured via Stackelberg gradient, obtained by differentiating the follower's strategy. Experimental results on semi- and weakly-supervised classification and named entity recognition tasks show that our model outperforms existing approaches by large margins.
EDUCATION
CNET

Microsoft Surface event live: Surface Pro 8 and more, watch it now

It's been nearly a decade since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft had primarily been a software company. Fast-forward to 2021, and Microsoft is a hardware veteran, making well-regarded Surface Pro tablets, its Surface Laptops, and Surface Studio desktops too. The also company makes headphones, keyboards, mice and pens. It even jumped back into making phones, with the Surface Duo last year. (Though executives bristle at you calling it a "phone.") So far, the company has announced the Surface Pro 8, faster, bigger and cooler.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An automatic differentiation system for the age of differential privacy

We introduce Tritium, an automatic differentiation-based sensitivity analysis framework for differentially private (DP) machine learning (ML). Optimal noise calibration in this setting requires efficient Jacobian matrix computations and tight bounds on the L2-sensitivity. Our framework achieves these objectives by relying on a functional analysis-based method for sensitivity tracking, which we briefly outline. This approach interoperates naturally and seamlessly with static graph-based automatic differentiation, which enables order-of-magnitude improvements in compilation times compared to previous work. Moreover, we demonstrate that optimising the sensitivity of the entire computational graph at once yields substantially tighter estimates of the true sensitivity compared to interval bound propagation techniques. Our work naturally befits recent developments in DP such as individual privacy accounting, aiming to offer improved privacy-utility trade-offs, and represents a step towards the integration of accessible machine learning tooling with advanced privacy accounting systems.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Hands on: The Surface Laptop Studio is my new favorite Surface

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Laptop Studio, a product that many thought would be called the Surface Book 4. Indeed, the product does replace the Surface Book series, so the new branding is probably more reflective of the complete redesign. Plus, it’s supposed to be a new hero product for Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Surface Laptop Go review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is without a doubt the standout in the entire Surface lineup, thanks to the ultra-approachable price, excellent build quality and gorgeous display. This laptop will redefine what budget laptops should look like. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Following in the footsteps of the Surface Go line is...
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio looks like a MacBook with a Surface kickstand

Microsoft unveiled several new devices at its September Surface event, including the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. What stands out most about Microsoft’s newest laptop is its unique hinge. The Laptop Studio seems to be one part Surface Pro and one part Surface Laptop for one wholly weird device. Users will be able to open and use the Laptop Studio like a typical laptop or adjust the screen to make it comfortable for drawing and even lie it (almost) flat like a tablet.
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

Sensor Can Differentiate Which Viruses Are Infectious

A new sensor can detect not only whether a virus is present, but whether it’s infectious – an important distinction for containing viral spread. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and collaborators developed the sensor, which integrates specially designed DNA fragments and nanopore sensing, to target and detect infectious viruses in minutes without the need to pre-treat samples. They demonstrated the sensor’s power with two key viruses that cause infections worldwide: the human adenovirus and the virus that causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Generative Federated Learning Framework for Differential Privacy

In machine learning, differential privacy and federated learning concepts are gaining more and more importance in an increasingly interconnected world. While the former refers to the sharing of private data characterized by strict security rules to protect individual privacy, the latter refers to distributed learning techniques in which a central server exchanges information with different clients for machine learning purposes. In recent years, many studies have shown the possibility of bypassing the privacy shields of these systems and exploiting the vulnerabilities of machine learning models, making them leak the information with which they have been trained. In this work, we present the 3DGL framework, an alternative to the current federated learning paradigms. Its goal is to share generative models with high levels of $\varepsilon$-differential privacy. In addition, we propose DDP-$\beta$VAE, a deep generative model capable of generating synthetic data with high levels of utility and safety for the individual. We evaluate the 3DGL framework based on DDP-$\beta$VAE, showing how the overall system is resilient to the principal attacks in federated learning and improves the performance of distributed learning algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

High precision differential clock comparisons with a multiplexed optical lattice clock

Rapid progress in the precision and accuracy of optical atomic clocks over the last decade has advanced the frontiers of timekeeping, metrology, and quantum science. However, the stabilities of most optical clocks remain limited by the local oscillator rather than the atoms themselves, leaving room for further progress. Here we implement a "multiplexed" one-dimensional optical lattice clock, in which spatially-resolved, movable ensembles of ultra-cold strontium atoms are trapped in the same optical lattice, interrogated simultaneously by a shared clock laser, and read-out in parallel. By performing synchronized Ramsey interrogations of ensemble pairs we observe atom-atom coherence times up to 26 seconds, a 270-fold improvement over the atom-laser coherence time, demonstrate a relative stability of $9.7(4)\times10^{-18}/\sqrt{\tau}$ (where $\tau$ is the averaging time in seconds), and reach a fractional uncertainty of $8.9(3)\times 10^{-20}$ after 3.3 hours of averaging. These results demonstrate that applications requiring ultra-high-precision comparisons between optical atomic clocks need not be limited by the stability of the local oscillator. With multiple ensemble pairs, we realize a miniaturized clock network consisting of 6 atom ensembles, resulting in 15 unique pairwise clock comparisons with relative stabilities below $3\times10^{-17}/\sqrt{\tau}$. Finally, we demonstrate the capability to simultaneously load spatially-resolved, heterogeneous ensemble pairs of all four stable isotopes of strontium in a lattice. The unique capabilities offered by this platform pave the way for future studies of precision isotope shift measurements, spatially resolved characterization of limiting clock systematics, development of clock-based gravitational wave and dark matter detectors, and novel tests of relativity including measurements of the gravitational redshift at sub-centimeter scales.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy