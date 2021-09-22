CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVM3Det: A Novel Method for Multi-view Monocular 3D Detection

By Li Haoran, Duan Zicheng, Ma Mingjun, Chen Yaran, Li Jiaqi, Zhao Dongbin
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Monocular 3D object detection encounters occlusion problems in many application scenarios, such as traffic monitoring, pedestrian monitoring, etc., which leads to serious false negative. Multi-view object detection effectively solves this problem by combining data from different perspectives. However, due to label confusion and feature confusion, the orientation estimation of multi-view 3D object detection is intractable, which is important for object tracking and intention prediction. In this paper, we propose a novel multi-view 3D object detection method named MVM3Det which simultaneously estimates the 3D position and orientation of the object according to the multi-view monocular information. The method consists of two parts: 1) Position proposal network, which integrates the features from different perspectives into consistent global features through feature orthogonal transformation to estimate the position. 2) Multi-branch orientation estimation network, which introduces feature perspective pooling to overcome the two confusion problems during the orientation estimation. In addition, we present a first dataset for multi-view 3D object detection named MVM3D. Comparing with State-Of-The-Art (SOTA) methods on our dataset and public dataset WildTrack, our method achieves very competitive results.

Related
arxiv.org

An End-to-End Transformer Model for 3D Object Detection

We propose 3DETR, an end-to-end Transformer based object detection model for 3D point clouds. Compared to existing detection methods that employ a number of 3D-specific inductive biases, 3DETR requires minimal modifications to the vanilla Transformer block. Specifically, we find that a standard Transformer with non-parametric queries and Fourier positional embeddings is competitive with specialized architectures that employ libraries of 3D-specific operators with hand-tuned hyperparameters. Nevertheless, 3DETR is conceptually simple and easy to implement, enabling further improvements by incorporating 3D domain knowledge. Through extensive experiments, we show 3DETR outperforms the well-established and highly optimized VoteNet baselines on the challenging ScanNetV2 dataset by 9.5%. Furthermore, we show 3DETR is applicable to 3D tasks beyond detection, and can serve as a building block for future research.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MD-CSDNetwork: Multi-Domain Cross Stitched Network for Deepfake Detection

The rapid progress in the ease of creating and spreading ultra-realistic media over social platforms calls for an urgent need to develop a generalizable deepfake detection technique. It has been observed that current deepfake generation methods leave discriminative artifacts in the frequency spectrum of fake images and videos. Inspired by this observation, in this paper, we present a novel approach, termed as MD-CSDNetwork, for combining the features in the spatial and frequency domains to mine a shared discriminative representation for classifying \textit{deepfakes}. MD-CSDNetwork is a novel cross-stitched network with two parallel branches carrying the spatial and frequency information, respectively. We hypothesize that these multi-domain input data streams can be considered as related supervisory signals. The supervision from both branches ensures better performance and generalization. Further, the concept of cross-stitch connections is utilized where they are inserted between the two branches to learn an optimal combination of domain-specific and shared representations from other domains automatically. Extensive experiments are conducted on the popular benchmark dataset namely FaceForeniscs++ for forgery classification. We report improvements over all the manipulation types in FaceForensics++ dataset and comparable results with state-of-the-art methods for cross-database evaluation on the Celeb-DF dataset and the Deepfake Detection Dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Lifting 2D Object Locations to 3D by Discounting LiDAR Outliers across Objects and Views

We present a system for automatic converting of 2D mask object predictions and raw LiDAR point clouds into full 3D bounding boxes of objects. Because the LiDAR point clouds are partial, directly fitting bounding boxes to the point clouds is meaningless. Instead, we suggest that obtaining good results requires sharing information between \emph{all} objects in the dataset jointly, over multiple frames. We then make three improvements to the baseline. First, we address ambiguities in predicting the object rotations via direct optimization in this space while still backpropagating rotation prediction through the model. Second, we explicitly model outliers and task the network with learning their typical patterns, thus better discounting them. Third, we enforce temporal consistency when video data is available. With these contributions, our method significantly outperforms previous work despite the fact that those methods use significantly more complex pipelines, 3D models and additional human-annotated external sources of prior information.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MotionHint: Self-Supervised Monocular Visual Odometrywith Motion Constraints

We present a novel self-supervised algorithmnamedMotionHintfor monocular visual odometry (VO) that takes motion constraints into account. A key aspect of ourapproach is to use an appropriate motion model that can help existing self-supervised monocular VO (SSM-VO) algorithms to overcome issues related to the local minima within their self-supervised loss functions. The motion model is expressed with a neural network named PPnet. It is trained to coarsely predict the next pose of the camera and the uncertainty of this prediction. Our self-supervised approach combines the original loss and the motion loss, which is the weighted difference between the prediction and the generated ego-motion. Taking two existing SSM-VO systems as our baseline, we evaluate our MotionHint algorithm on the standard KITTI and EuRoC benchmark. Experimental results show that our MotionHint algorithm can be easily applied to existing open-source state-of-the-art SSM-VO systems to greatly improve the performance on KITTI dataset by reducing the resulting ATE by up to 28.73%. For EuRoc dataset, our method can extract the motion model.But due to the poor performance of the baseline methods, MotionHint cannot significantly improve their results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Aligned Distillation for Low-Resolution Detection

In instance-level detection tasks (e.g., object detection), reducing input resolution is an easy option to improve runtime efficiency. However, this option traditionally hurts the detection performance much. This paper focuses on boosting the performance of low-resolution models by distilling knowledge from a high- or multi-resolution model. We first identify the challenge of applying knowledge distillation (KD) to teacher and student networks that act on different input resolutions. To tackle it, we explore the idea of spatially aligning feature maps between models of varying input resolutions by shifting feature pyramid positions and introduce aligned multi-scale training to train a multi-scale teacher that can distill its knowledge to a low-resolution student. Further, we propose crossing feature-level fusion to dynamically fuse teacher's multi-resolution features to guide the student better. On several instance-level detection tasks and datasets, the low-resolution models trained via our approach perform competitively with high-resolution models trained via conventional multi-scale training, while outperforming the latter's low-resolution models by 2.1% to 3.6% in terms of mAP. Our code is made publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Asymmetric 3D Context Fusion for Universal Lesion Detection

Modeling 3D context is essential for high-performance 3D medical image analysis. Although 2D networks benefit from large-scale 2D supervised pretraining, it is weak in capturing 3D context. 3D networks are strong in 3D context yet lack supervised pretraining. As an emerging technique, \emph{3D context fusion operator}, which enables conversion from 2D pretrained networks, leverages the advantages of both and has achieved great success. Existing 3D context fusion operators are designed to be spatially symmetric, i.e., performing identical operations on each 2D slice like convolutions. However, these operators are not truly equivariant to translation, especially when only a few 3D slices are used as inputs. In this paper, we propose a novel asymmetric 3D context fusion operator (A3D), which uses different weights to fuse 3D context from different 2D slices. Notably, A3D is NOT translation-equivariant while it significantly outperforms existing symmetric context fusion operators without introducing large computational overhead. We validate the effectiveness of the proposed method by extensive experiments on DeepLesion benchmark, a large-scale public dataset for universal lesion detection from computed tomography (CT). The proposed A3D consistently outperforms symmetric context fusion operators by considerable margins, and establishes a new \emph{state of the art} on DeepLesion. To facilitate open research, our code and model in PyTorch are available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Advancing Self-supervised Monocular Depth Learning with Sparse LiDAR

Self-supervised monocular depth prediction provides a cost-effective solution to obtain the 3D location of each pixel. However, the existing approaches usually lead to unsatisfactory accuracy, which is critical for autonomous robots. In this paper, we propose a novel two-stage network to advance the self-supervised monocular dense depth learning by leveraging low-cost sparse (e.g. 4-beam) LiDAR. Unlike the existing methods that use sparse LiDAR mainly in a manner of time-consuming iterative post-processing, our model fuses monocular image features and sparse LiDAR features to predict initial depth maps. Then, an efficient feed-forward refine network is further designed to correct the errors in these initial depth maps in pseudo-3D space with real-time performance. Extensive experiments show that our proposed model significantly outperforms all the state-of-the-art self-supervised methods, as well as the sparse-LiDAR-based methods on both self-supervised monocular depth prediction and completion tasks. With the accurate dense depth prediction, our model outperforms the state-of-the-art sparse-LiDAR-based method (Pseudo-LiDAR++) by more than 68% for the downstream task monocular 3D object detection on the KITTI Leaderboard.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Novel Data Encryption Method Inspired by Adversarial Attacks

Due to the advances of sensing and storage technologies, a tremendous amount of data becomes available and, it supports the phenomenal growth of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques especially, deep learning (DL), in various application domains. While the data sources become valuable assets for enabling the success of autonomous decision-making, they also lead to critical vulnerabilities in privacy and security. For example, data leakage can be exploited via querying and eavesdropping in the exploratory phase for black-box attacks against DL-based autonomous decision-making systems. To address this issue, in this work, we propose a novel data encryption method, called AdvEncryption, by exploiting the principle of adversarial attacks. Different from existing encryption technologies, the AdvEncryption method is not developed to prevent attackers from exploiting the dataset. Instead, our proposed method aims to trap the attackers in a misleading feature distillation of the data. To achieve this goal, our AdvEncryption method consists of two essential components: 1) an adversarial attack-inspired encryption mechanism to encrypt the data with stealthy adversarial perturbation, and 2) a decryption mechanism that minimizes the impact of the perturbations on the effectiveness of autonomous decision making. In the performance evaluation section, we evaluate the performance of our proposed AdvEncryption method through case studies considering different scenarios.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

CAMul: Calibrated and Accurate Multi-view Time-Series Forecasting

Probabilistic time-series forecasting enables reliable decision making across many domains. Most forecasting problems have diverse sources of data containing multiple modalities and structures. Leveraging information as well as uncertainty from these data sources for well-calibrated and accurate forecasts is an important challenging problem. Most previous work on multi-modal learning and forecasting simply aggregate intermediate representations from each data view by simple methods of summation or concatenation and do not explicitly model uncertainty for each data-view. We propose a general probabilistic multi-view forecasting framework CAMul, that can learn representations and uncertainty from diverse data sources. It integrates the knowledge and uncertainty from each data view in a dynamic context-specific manner assigning more importance to useful views to model a well-calibrated forecast distribution. We use CAMul for multiple domains with varied sources and modalities and show that CAMul outperforms other state-of-art probabilistic forecasting models by over 25\% in accuracy and calibration.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Real Time Monocular Vehicle Velocity Estimation using Synthetic Data

Vision is one of the primary sensing modalities in autonomous driving. In this paper we look at the problem of estimating the velocity of road vehicles from a camera mounted on a moving car. Contrary to prior methods that train end-to-end deep networks that estimate the vehicles' velocity from the video pixels, we propose a two-step approach where first an off-the-shelf tracker is used to extract vehicle bounding boxes and then a small neural network is used to regress the vehicle velocity from the tracked bounding boxes. Surprisingly, we find that this still achieves state-of-the-art estimation performance with the significant benefit of separating perception from dynamics estimation via a clean, interpretable and verifiable interface which allows us distill the statistics which are crucial for velocity estimation. We show that the latter can be used to easily generate synthetic training data in the space of bounding boxes and use this to improve the performance of our method further.
CARS
arxiv.org

Detecting Safety Problems of Multi-Sensor Fusion in Autonomous Driving

Autonomous driving (AD) systems have been thriving in recent years. In general, they receive sensor data, compute driving decisions, and output control signals to the vehicles. To smooth out the uncertainties brought by sensor inputs, AD systems usually leverage multi-sensor fusion (MSF) to fuse the sensor inputs and produce a more reliable understanding of the surroundings. However, MSF cannot completely eliminate the uncertainties since it lacks the knowledge about which sensor provides the most accurate data. As a result, critical consequences might happen unexpectedly. In this work, we observed that the popular MSF methods in an industry-grade Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) can mislead the car control and result in serious safety hazards. Misbehavior can happen regardless of the used fusion methods and the accurate data from at least one sensor. To attribute the safety hazards to a MSF method, we formally define the fusion errors and propose a way to distinguish safety violations causally induced by such errors. Further, we develop a novel evolutionary-based domain-specific search framework, FusionFuzz, for the efficient detection of fusion errors. We evaluate our framework on two widely used MSF methods. %in two driving environments. Experimental results show that FusionFuzz identifies more than 150 fusion errors. Finally, we provide several suggestions to improve the MSF methods under study.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Multi-Task Cross-Task Learning Architecture for Ad-hoc Uncertainty Estimation in 3D Cardiac MRI Image Segmentation

Medical image segmentation has significantly benefitted thanks to deep learning architectures. Furthermore, semi-supervised learning (SSL) has recently been a growing trend for improving a model's overall performance by leveraging abundant unlabeled data. Moreover, learning multiple tasks within the same model further improves model generalizability. To generate smoother and accurate segmentation masks from 3D cardiac MR images, we present a Multi-task Cross-task learning consistency approach to enforce the correlation between the pixel-level (segmentation) and the geometric-level (distance map) tasks. Our extensive experimentation with varied quantities of labeled data in the training sets justifies the effectiveness of our model for the segmentation of the left atrial cavity from Gadolinium-enhanced magnetic resonance (GE-MR) images. With the incorporation of uncertainty estimates to detect failures in the segmentation masks generated by CNNs, our study further showcases the potential of our model to flag low-quality segmentation from a given model.
ARCHITECTURE
Phys.org

New autonomous method precisely detects endangered whale vocalizations

The North Atlantic Right Whale (Right whale) is one of the most endangered whale species in the world with only about 368 remaining off the east coast of North America. A decreasing trend and low reproduction rates, combined with high levels of human activities—such as shipping and fisheries—underscore their precarious situation. Efficient tracking of their numbers, migration paths and habitat use is vital to lowering the number of preventable injuries and deaths and promoting their recovery.
WILDLIFE
fau.edu

‘Whoop’ – New Autonomous Method Precisely Detects Whale Vocalizations

The endangered North Atlantic Right Whale communicate with each other using an “up-call,” which is a short chirp or “whoop” that lasts about two seconds. The North Atlantic Right Whale (Right whale) is one of the most endangered whale species in the world with only about 368 remaining off the east coast of North America. A decreasing trend and low reproduction rates, combined with high levels of human activities – such as shipping and fisheries – underscore their precarious situation. Efficient tracking of their numbers, migration paths and habitat use is vital to lowering the number of preventable injuries and deaths and promoting their recovery.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Glyphosate Can Be Detected in Beverages With 3D-Printed Sensor

A newly developed, low-cost sensor can detect and accurately measure the amount of the widely used and controversial herbicide, glyphosate, in droplets of liquid in a laboratory test. Washington State University and DL ADV-Tech engineers developed the sensor device, which uses nano-sized tubes, and tested it on samples of orange...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Multiblock-Networks: A Neural Network Analog to Component Based Methods for Multi-Source Data

Training predictive models on datasets from multiple sources is a common, yet challenging setup in applied machine learning. Even though model interpretation has attracted more attention in recent years, many modeling approaches still focus mainly on performance. To further improve the interpretability of machine learning models, we suggest the adoption of concepts and tools from the well-established framework of component based multiblock analysis, also known as chemometrics. Nevertheless, artificial neural networks provide greater flexibility in model architecture and thus, often deliver superior predictive performance. In this study, we propose a setup to transfer the concepts of component based statistical models, including multiblock variants of principal component regression and partial least squares regression, to neural network architectures. Thereby, we combine the flexibility of neural networks with the concepts for interpreting block relevance in multiblock methods. In two use cases we demonstrate how the concept can be implemented in practice, and compare it to both common feed-forward neural networks without blocks, as well as statistical component based multiblock methods. Our results underline that multiblock networks allow for basic model interpretation while matching the performance of ordinary feed-forward neural networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
technologynetworks.com

AI Method Improves Detection of Rare Whale Calls

The North Atlantic Right Whale (Right whale) is one of the most endangered whale species in the world with only about 368 remaining off the east coast of North America. A decreasing trend and low reproduction rates, combined with high levels of human activities – such as shipping and fisheries – underscore their precarious situation. Efficient tracking of their numbers, migration paths and habitat use is vital to lowering the number of preventable injuries and deaths and promoting their recovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Fine-grained 3D Face Dense Registration: An Optimal Dividing and Diffusing Method

Dense vertex-to-vertex correspondence between 3D faces is a fundamental and challenging issue for 3D&2D face analysis. While the sparse landmarks have anatomically ground-truth correspondence, the dense vertex correspondences on most facial regions are unknown. In this view, the current literatures commonly result in reasonable but diverse solutions, which deviate from the optimum to the 3D face dense registration problem. In this paper, we revisit dense registration by a dimension-degraded problem, i.e. proportional segmentation of a line, and employ an iterative dividing and diffusing method to reach the final solution uniquely. This method is then extended to 3D surface by formulating a local registration problem for dividing and a linear least-square problem for diffusing, with constraints on fixed features. On this basis, we further propose a multi-resolution algorithm to accelerate the computational process. The proposed method is linked to a novel local scaling metric, where we illustrate the physical meaning as smooth rearrangement for local cells of 3D facial shapes. Extensive experiments on public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method in various aspects. Generally, the proposed method leads to coherent local registrations and elegant mesh grid routines for fine-grained 3D face dense registrations, which benefits many downstream applications significantly. It can also be applied to dense correspondence for other format of data which are not limited to face. The core code will be publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bringing Generalization to Deep Multi-view Detection

Multi-view Detection (MVD) is highly effective for occlusion reasoning and is a mainstream solution in various applications that require accurate top-view occupancy maps. While recent works using deep learning have made significant advances in the field, they have overlooked the generalization aspect, which makes them \emph{impractical for real-world deployment}. The key novelty of our work is to \emph{formalize} three critical forms of generalization and \emph{propose experiments to investigate them}: i) generalization across a varying number of cameras, ii) generalization with varying camera positions, and finally, iii) generalization to new scenes. We find that existing \sota models show poor generalization by overfitting to a single scene and camera configuration. We propose modifications in terms of pre-training, pooling strategy, regularization, and loss function to an existing state-of-the-art framework, leading to successful generalization across new camera configurations and new scenes. We perform a comprehensive set of experiments on the \wildtrack and \multiviewx datasets to (a) motivate the necessity to evaluate MVD methods on generalization abilities and (b) demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed approach. The code is publicly available at \url{this https URL}
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

B-scaling: A Novel Nonparametric Data Fusion Method

Very often for the same scientific question, there may exist different techniques or experiments that measure the same numerical quantity. Historically, various methods have been developed to exploit the information within each type of data independently. However, statistical data fusion methods that could effectively integrate multi-source data under a unified framework are lacking. In this paper, we propose a novel data fusion method, called B-scaling, for integrating multi-source data. Consider $K$ measurements that are generated from different sources but measure the same latent variable through some linear or nonlinear ways. We seek to find a representation of the latent variable, named B-mean, which captures the common information contained in the $K$ measurements while takes into account the nonlinear mappings between them and the latent variable. We also establish the asymptotic property of the B-mean and apply the proposed method to integrate multiple histone modifications and DNA methylation levels for characterizing epigenomic landscape. Both numerical and empirical studies show that B-scaling is a powerful data fusion method with broad applications.
SCIENCE

