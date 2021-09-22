MVM3Det: A Novel Method for Multi-view Monocular 3D Detection

Autonomous driving (AD) systems have been thriving in recent years. In general, they receive sensor data, compute driving decisions, and output control signals to the vehicles. To smooth out the uncertainties brought by sensor inputs, AD systems usually leverage multi-sensor fusion (MSF) to fuse the sensor inputs and produce a more reliable understanding of the surroundings. However, MSF cannot completely eliminate the uncertainties since it lacks the knowledge about which sensor provides the most accurate data. As a result, critical consequences might happen unexpectedly. In this work, we observed that the popular MSF methods in an industry-grade Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) can mislead the car control and result in serious safety hazards. Misbehavior can happen regardless of the used fusion methods and the accurate data from at least one sensor. To attribute the safety hazards to a MSF method, we formally define the fusion errors and propose a way to distinguish safety violations causally induced by such errors. Further, we develop a novel evolutionary-based domain-specific search framework, FusionFuzz, for the efficient detection of fusion errors. We evaluate our framework on two widely used MSF methods. %in two driving environments. Experimental results show that FusionFuzz identifies more than 150 fusion errors. Finally, we provide several suggestions to improve the MSF methods under study.

