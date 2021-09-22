CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Animal inspired Application of a Variant of Mel Spectrogram for Seismic Data Processing

By Samayan Bhattacharya, Sk Shahnawaz
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Predicting disaster events from seismic data is of paramount importance and can save thousands of lives, especially in earthquake-prone areas and habitations around volcanic craters. The drastic rise in the number of seismic monitoring stations in recent years has allowed the collection of a huge quantity of data, outpacing the capacity of seismologists. Due to the complex nature of the seismological data, it is often difficult for seismologists to detect subtle patterns with major implications. Machine learning algorithms have been demonstrated to be effective in classification and prediction tasks for seismic data. It has been widely known that some animals can sense disasters like earthquakes from seismic signals well before the disaster strikes. Mel spectrogram has been widely used for speech recognition as it scales the actual frequencies according to human hearing. In this paper, we propose a variant of the Mel spectrogram to scale the raw frequencies of seismic data to the hearing of such animals that can sense disasters from seismic signals. We are using a Computer vision algorithm along with clustering that allows for the classification of unlabelled seismic data.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Novel Data Encryption Method Inspired by Adversarial Attacks

Due to the advances of sensing and storage technologies, a tremendous amount of data becomes available and, it supports the phenomenal growth of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques especially, deep learning (DL), in various application domains. While the data sources become valuable assets for enabling the success of autonomous decision-making, they also lead to critical vulnerabilities in privacy and security. For example, data leakage can be exploited via querying and eavesdropping in the exploratory phase for black-box attacks against DL-based autonomous decision-making systems. To address this issue, in this work, we propose a novel data encryption method, called AdvEncryption, by exploiting the principle of adversarial attacks. Different from existing encryption technologies, the AdvEncryption method is not developed to prevent attackers from exploiting the dataset. Instead, our proposed method aims to trap the attackers in a misleading feature distillation of the data. To achieve this goal, our AdvEncryption method consists of two essential components: 1) an adversarial attack-inspired encryption mechanism to encrypt the data with stealthy adversarial perturbation, and 2) a decryption mechanism that minimizes the impact of the perturbations on the effectiveness of autonomous decision making. In the performance evaluation section, we evaluate the performance of our proposed AdvEncryption method through case studies considering different scenarios.
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Interop: Future Enterprise Data Processing Tech Is Critical Now

Data is more important than ever before, yet the speed of data generation, along with the struggles to effectively collect, prepare, organize, store, manage, protect and analyze it, continue to challenge IT departments. In the keynote and in separate expert sessions at this month’s Interop Digital: Data Management, Storage & Disaster Recovery Event, IT pros and industry analysts discussed some ways to conquer these challenges.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Bio-inspired spatially variant photonic crystals for self-collimation and beam-steering applications in the near-infrared spectrum

The self-collimation of light through Photonic Crystals (PCs) due to their optical properties and through a special geometric structure offers a new form of beam steering with highly optical control capabilities for a range of different applications. The objective of this work is to understand self-collimation and bending of light beams through bio-inspired Spatially Variant Photonic Crystals (SVPCs) made from dielectric materials such as silicon dioxide and common polymers used in three-dimensional printing like SU-8. Based upon natural PCs found in animals such as butterflies and fish, the PCs developed in this work can be used to manipulate different wavelengths of light for optical communications, multiplexing, and beam-tuning devices for light detection and ranging applications. In this paper, we show the optical properties and potential applications of two different SVPC designs that can control light through a 90-degree bend and optical logic gates. These two-dimensional SVPC designs were optimized for operation in the near-infrared range of approximately 800–1000 nm for the 90-degree bend and 700–1000 nm for the optical logic gate. These SVPCs were shown to provide high transmission through desired regions with low reflection and absorption of light to prove the potential benefits of these structures for future optical systems.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Data#Animals#Application Of A Variant#Seismic Data Processing
pymnts

87% of Firms Say AR Automation Speeds Processing, PYMNTS Data Show

Although much progress has been made, the fact remains that many businesses still rely on manual accounts receivable (AR) processes. But new data that reflect a growing list of benefits companies say they experience from automating AR show far-reaching positive impacts on firms’ collections processes. In fact, the B2B Payments...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Encrypted Data Processing

In this paper, we present a comprehensive architecture for confidential computing, which we show to be general purpose and quite efficient. It executes the application as is, without any added burden or discipline requirements from the application developers. Furthermore, it does not require the trust of system software at the computing server and does not impose any added burden on the communication subsystem. The proposed Encrypted Data Processing (EDAP) architecture accomplishes confidentiality, authenticity, and freshness of the key-based cryptographic data protection by adopting data encryption with a multi-level key protection scheme. It guarantees that the user data is visible only in non-privileged mode to a designated program trusted by the data owner on a designated hardware, thus protecting the data from an untrusted hardware, hypervisor, OS, or other users' applications. The cryptographic keys and protocols used for achieving these confidential computing requirements are described in a use case example. Encrypting and decrypting data in an EDAP-enabled processor can lead to performance degradation as it adds cycle time to the overall execution. However, our simulation result shows that the slowdown is only 6% on average across a collection of commercial workloads when the data encryption engine is placed between the L1 and L2 cache. We demonstrate that the EDAP architecture is valuable and practicable in the modern cloud environment for confidential computing. EDAP delivers a zero trust model of computing where the user software does not trust system software and vice versa.
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation

The government-focused data analytics platform of Qlik has achieved an “In-Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Qlik Cloud Government uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to analyze data for various applications such as interactive dashboards, reporting and alerting as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Integrated Optimization of Sequential Processes: General Analysis and Application to Public Transport

Planning in public transportation is traditionally done in a sequential process: After the network design process, the lines and their frequencies are planned. When these are fixed, a timetable is determined and based on the timetable, the vehicle and crew schedules are optimized. After each step, passenger routes are adapted to model the behavior of the passengers as realistically as possible. It has been mentioned in many publications that such a sequential process is sub-optimal, and integrated approaches, mainly heuristics, are under consideration. Sequential planning is not only common in public transportation planning but also in many other applied problems, among others in supply chain management, or in organizing hospitals efficiently.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Electron-only Reconnection in Ion-scale Current Sheet at the Magnetopause

In the standard model of magnetic reconnection, both ions and electrons couple to the newly reconnected magnetic field lines and are ejected away from the reconnection diffusion region in the form of bidirectional burst ion and electron jets. Recent observations propose a new model: electron only magnetic reconnection without ion coupling in electron scale current sheet. Based on the data from Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission, we observe a long extension inner electron diffusion region (EDR) at least 40 di away from the X line at the terrestrial Magnetopause, implying that the extension of EDR is much longer than the prediction of the theory and simulations. This inner EDR is embedded in an ion scale current sheet (the width of 4 di, di is ion inertial length). However, such ongoing magnetic reconnection was not accompanied with burst ion outflow, implying the presence of electron only reconnection in ion scale current sheet. Our observations present new challenge for understanding the model of standard magnetic reconnection and electron only reconnection model in electron scale current sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy and speed of elongation in a minimal model of DNA replication

Being a dual purpose enzyme, the DNA polymerase is responsible for elongation of the newly formed DNA strand as well as cleaving the erroneous growth in case of a misincorporation. The efficiency of replication depends on the coordination of the polymerization and exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase. Here we propose and analyze a minimal kinetic model of DNA replication and determine exact expressions for the velocity of elongation and the accuracy of replication. We first analyze the case without exonuclease activity. In that case, accuracy is determined by a kinetic competition between stepping and unbinding, with discrimination between correct and incorrect nucleotides in both transitions. We then include exonuclease activity and ask how different modes of additional discrimination in the exonuclease pathway can improve the accuracy while limiting the detrimental effect of exonuclase on the speed of replication. In this way, we ask how the kinetic parameters of the model have to be set to coordinate the two activities of the enzyme for high accuracy and high speed. The analysis also shows that the design of a replication system does not universally have to follow the speed-accuracy trade-off rule, although it does in the biologically realized parameter range. The accuracy of the process is mainly controlled by the crucial role of stepping after erroneous incorporation, which has impact on both polymerase and exonuclease activities of DNA polymerase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring metabolic fluxes in nutrient-limited continuous cultures: A Maximum Entropy Approach with minimum information

We propose a new scheme to infer the metabolic fluxes of cell cultures in a chemostat. Our approach is based on the Maximum Entropy Principle and exploits the understanding of the chemostat dynamics and its connection with the actual metabolism of cells. We show that, in continuous cultures with limiting nutrients, the inference can be done with {\it limited information about the culture}: the dilution rate of the chemostat, the concentration in the feed media of the limiting nutrient and the cell concentration at steady state. Also, we remark that our technique provides information, not only about the mean values of the fluxes in the culture, but also its heterogeneity. We first present these results studying a computational model of a chemostat. Having control of this model we can test precisely the quality of the inference, and also unveil the mechanisms behind the success of our approach. Then, we apply our method to E. coli experimental data from the literature and show that it outperforms alternative formulations that rest on a Flux Balance Analysis framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Early stages of aggregation in fluid mixtures of dimers and spheres: a theoretical and simulation study

We use Monte Carlo simulation and the Reference Interaction Site Model (RISM) theory of molecular fluids to investigate a simple model of colloidal mixture consisting of dimers, made up of two tangent hard monomers of different size, and hard spheres. In addition to steric repulsion, the two species interact via a square-well attraction only between small monomers and spheres. Recently, we have characterized the low-temperature regime of this mixture by Monte Carlo, reporting on the spontaneous formation of a wide spectrum of supramolecular aggregates [Prestipino et al, J. Phys. Chem. B, 2019, 123, 9272]. Here we focus on a regime of temperatures where, on cooling, the appearance of local inhomogeneties first, and the early stages of aggregation thereafter, are observed. In particular, we find signatures of aggregation in the onset of a low-wavevector peak in the structure factors of the mixture, as computed by both theory and simulation. Then, we link the structural information to the microscopic arrangement through a detailed cluster analysis of Monte Carlo configurations. In this regard, we devise a novel method to compute the maximum distance for which two spheres can be regarded as bonded together, a crucial issue in the proper identification of fluid aggregates. The RISM theory provides relatively accurate structural and thermodynamic predictions in comparison with Monte Carlo, but with slightly degrading performances as the fluid progresses inside the locally inhomogeneous phase. Our study certifies the efficacy of the RISM approach as a useful complement to numerical simulation for a reasoned analysis of aggregation properties in colloidal mixtures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Stop Hardcoding Sensitive Data in Your Python Applications

As a data scientist, I daily use Python to build applications that rely on credentials and sensitive settings. Email addresses or personal data (name, age, social security number, etc.) and obviously, much more things. Some of these settings are private by nature. Others are sensitive because they can provide insights...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy