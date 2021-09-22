CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hierarchical Multimodal Transformer to Summarize Videos

By Bin Zhao, Maoguo Gong, Xuelong Li
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Although video summarization has achieved tremendous success benefiting from Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), RNN-based methods neglect the global dependencies and multi-hop relationships among video frames, which limits the performance. Transformer is an effective model to deal with this problem, and surpasses RNN-based methods in several sequence modeling tasks, such as machine translation, video captioning, \emph{etc}. Motivated by the great success of transformer and the natural structure of video (frame-shot-video), a hierarchical transformer is developed for video summarization, which can capture the dependencies among frame and shots, and summarize the video by exploiting the scene information formed by shots. Furthermore, we argue that both the audio and visual information are essential for the video summarization task. To integrate the two kinds of information, they are encoded in a two-stream scheme, and a multimodal fusion mechanism is developed based on the hierarchical transformer. In this paper, the proposed method is denoted as Hierarchical Multimodal Transformer (HMT). Practically, extensive experiments show that HMT surpasses most of the traditional, RNN-based and attention-based video summarization methods.

arxiv.org

Expression Snippet Transformer for Robust Video-based Facial Expression Recognition

The recent success of Transformer has provided a new direction to various visual understanding tasks, including video-based facial expression recognition (FER). By modeling visual relations effectively, Transformer has shown its power for describing complicated patterns. However, Transformer still performs unsatisfactorily to notice subtle facial expression movements, because the expression movements of many videos can be too small to extract meaningful spatial-temporal relations and achieve robust performance. To this end, we propose to decompose each video into a series of expression snippets, each of which contains a small number of facial movements, and attempt to augment the Transformer's ability for modeling intra-snippet and inter-snippet visual relations, respectively, obtaining the Expression snippet Transformer (EST). In particular, for intra-snippet modeling, we devise an attention-augmented snippet feature extractor (AA-SFE) to enhance the encoding of subtle facial movements of each snippet by gradually attending to more salient information. In addition, for inter-snippet modeling, we introduce a shuffled snippet order prediction (SSOP) head and a corresponding loss to improve the modeling of subtle motion changes across subsequent snippets by training the Transformer to identify shuffled snippet orders. Extensive experiments on four challenging datasets (i.e., BU-3DFE, MMI, AFEW, and DFEW) demonstrate that our EST is superior to other CNN-based methods, obtaining state-of-the-art performance.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Fusion with Hierarchical Graphs for Mulitmodal Emotion Recognition

Automatic emotion recognition (AER) based on enriched multimodal inputs, including text, speech, and visual clues, is crucial in the development of emotionally intelligent machines. Although complex modality relationships have been proven effective for AER, they are still largely underexplored because previous works predominantly relied on various fusion mechanisms with simply concatenated features to learn multimodal representations for emotion classification. This paper proposes a novel hierarchical fusion graph convolutional network (HFGCN) model that learns more informative multimodal representations by considering the modality dependencies during the feature fusion procedure. Specifically, the proposed model fuses multimodality inputs using a two-stage graph construction approach and encodes the modality dependencies into the conversation representation. We verified the interpretable capabilities of the proposed method by projecting the emotional states to a 2D valence-arousal (VA) subspace. Extensive experiments showed the effectiveness of our proposed model for more accurate AER, which yielded state-of-the-art results on two public datasets, IEMOCAP and MELD.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Adaptive Hierarchical Dual Consistency for Semi-Supervised Left Atrium Segmentation on Cross-Domain Data

Semi-supervised learning provides great significance in left atrium (LA) segmentation model learning with insufficient labelled data. Generalising semi-supervised learning to cross-domain data is of high importance to further improve model robustness. However, the widely existing distribution difference and sample mismatch between different data domains hinder the generalisation of semi-supervised learning. In this study, we alleviate these problems by proposing an Adaptive Hierarchical Dual Consistency (AHDC) for the semi-supervised LA segmentation on cross-domain data. The AHDC mainly consists of a Bidirectional Adversarial Inference module (BAI) and a Hierarchical Dual Consistency learning module (HDC). The BAI overcomes the difference of distributions and the sample mismatch between two different domains. It mainly learns two mapping networks adversarially to obtain two matched domains through mutual adaptation. The HDC investigates a hierarchical dual learning paradigm for cross-domain semi-supervised segmentation based on the obtained matched domains. It mainly builds two dual-modelling networks for mining the complementary information in both intra-domain and inter-domain. For the intra-domain learning, a consistency constraint is applied to the dual-modelling targets to exploit the complementary modelling information. For the inter-domain learning, a consistency constraint is applied to the LAs modelled by two dual-modelling networks to exploit the complementary knowledge among different data domains. We demonstrated the performance of our proposed AHDC on four 3D late gadolinium enhancement cardiac MR (LGE-CMR) datasets from different centres and a 3D CT dataset. Compared to other state-of-the-art methods, our proposed AHDC achieved higher segmentation accuracy, which indicated its capability in the cross-domain semi-supervised LA segmentation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RetrievalSum: A Retrieval Enhanced Framework for Abstractive Summarization

Existing summarization systems mostly generate summaries purely relying on the content of the source document. However, even for humans, we usually need some references or exemplars to help us fully understand the source document and write summaries in a particular format. But how to find the high-quality exemplars and incorporate them into summarization systems is still challenging and worth exploring. In this paper, we propose RetrievalSum, a novel retrieval enhanced abstractive summarization framework consisting of a dense Retriever and a Summarizer. At first, several closely related exemplars are retrieved as supplementary input to help the generation model understand the text more comprehensively. Furthermore, retrieved exemplars can also play a role in guiding the model to capture the writing style of a specific corpus. We validate our method on a wide range of summarization datasets across multiple domains and two backbone models: BERT and BART. Results show that our framework obtains significant improvement by 1.38~4.66 in ROUGE-1 score when compared with the powerful pre-trained models, and achieve new state-of-the-art on BillSum. Human evaluation demonstrates that our retrieval enhanced model can better capture the domain-specific writing style.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hierarchy-Aware T5 with Path-Adaptive Mask Mechanism for Hierarchical Text Classification

Hierarchical Text Classification (HTC), which aims to predict text labels organized in hierarchical space, is a significant task lacking in investigation in natural language processing. Existing methods usually encode the entire hierarchical structure and fail to construct a robust label-dependent model, making it hard to make accurate predictions on sparse lower-level labels and achieving low Macro-F1. In this paper, we propose a novel PAMM-HiA-T5 model for HTC: a hierarchy-aware T5 model with path-adaptive mask mechanism that not only builds the knowledge of upper-level labels into low-level ones but also introduces path dependency information in label prediction. Specifically, we generate a multi-level sequential label structure to exploit hierarchical dependency across different levels with Breadth-First Search (BFS) and T5 model. To further improve label dependency prediction within each path, we then propose an original path-adaptive mask mechanism (PAMM) to identify the label's path information, eliminating sources of noises from other paths. Comprehensive experiments on three benchmark datasets show that our novel PAMM-HiA-T5 model greatly outperforms all state-of-the-art HTC approaches especially in Macro-F1. The ablation studies show that the improvements mainly come from our innovative approach instead of T5.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recursive Hierarchical Projection for Whole-Body Control with Task Priority Transition

Redundant robots are desired to execute multitasks with different priorities simultaneously. The task priorities are necessary to be transitioned for complex task scheduling of whole-body control (WBC). Many methods focused on guaranteeing the control continuity during task priority transition, however either increased the computation consumption or sacrificed the accuracy of tasks inevitably. This work formulates the WBC problem with task priority transition as an Hierarchical Quadratic Programming (HQP) with Recursive Hierarchical Projection (RHP) matrices. The tasks of each level are solved recursively through HQP. We propose the RHP matrix to form the continuously changing projection of each level so that the task priority transition is achieved without increasing computation consumption. Additionally, the recursive approach solves the WBC problem without losing the accuracy of tasks. We verify the effectiveness of this scheme by the comparative simulations of the reactive collision avoidance through multi-tasks priority transitions.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Multimodal Incremental Transformer with Visual Grounding for Visual Dialogue Generation

Visual dialogue is a challenging task since it needs to answer a series of coherent questions on the basis of understanding the visual environment. Previous studies focus on the implicit exploration of multimodal co-reference by implicitly attending to spatial image features or object-level image features but neglect the importance of locating the objects explicitly in the visual content, which is associated with entities in the textual content. Therefore, in this paper we propose a {\bf M}ultimodal {\bf I}ncremental {\bf T}ransformer with {\bf V}isual {\bf G}rounding, named MITVG, which consists of two key parts: visual grounding and multimodal incremental transformer. Visual grounding aims to explicitly locate related objects in the image guided by textual entities, which helps the model exclude the visual content that does not need attention. On the basis of visual grounding, the multimodal incremental transformer encodes the multi-turn dialogue history combined with visual scene step by step according to the order of the dialogue and then generates a contextually and visually coherent response. Experimental results on the VisDial v0.9 and v1.0 datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed model, which achieves comparable performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Policy for Non-prehensile Multi-object Rearrangement with Deep Reinforcement Learning and Monte Carlo Tree Search

Non-prehensile multi-object rearrangement is a robotic task of planning feasible paths and transferring multiple objects to their predefined target poses without grasping. It needs to consider how each object reaches the target and the order of object movement, which significantly deepens the complexity of the problem. To address these challenges, we propose a hierarchical policy to divide and conquer for non-prehensile multi-object rearrangement. In the high-level policy, guided by a designed policy network, the Monte Carlo Tree Search efficiently searches for the optimal rearrangement sequence among multiple objects, which benefits from imitation and reinforcement. In the low-level policy, the robot plans the paths according to the order of path primitives and manipulates the objects to approach the goal poses one by one. We verify through experiments that the proposed method can achieve a higher success rate, fewer steps, and shorter path length compared with the state-of-the-art.
ENGINEERING
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Computers
Multiagent Multimodal Categorization for Symbol Emergence: Emergent Communication via Interpersonal Cross-modal Inference

This paper describes a computational model of multiagent multimodal categorization that realizes emergent communication. We clarify whether the computational model can reproduce the following functions in a symbol emergence system, comprising two agents with different sensory modalities playing a naming game. (1) Function for forming a shared lexical system that comprises perceptual categories and corresponding signs, formed by agents through individual learning and semiotic communication between agents. (2) Function to improve the categorization accuracy in an agent via semiotic communication with another agent, even when some sensory modalities of each agent are missing. (3) Function that an agent infers unobserved sensory information based on a sign sampled from another agent in the same manner as cross-modal inference. We propose an interpersonal multimodal Dirichlet mixture (Inter-MDM), which is derived by dividing an integrative probabilistic generative model, which is obtained by integrating two Dirichlet mixtures (DMs). The Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm realizes emergent communication. The experimental results demonstrated that Inter-MDM enables agents to form multimodal categories and appropriately share signs between agents. It is shown that emergent communication improves categorization accuracy, even when some sensory modalities are missing. Inter-MDM enables an agent to predict unobserved information based on a shared sign.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Summarize-then-Answer: Generating Concise Explanations for Multi-hop Reading Comprehension

How can we generate concise explanations for multi-hop Reading Comprehension (RC)? The current strategies of identifying supporting sentences can be seen as an extractive question-focused summarization of the input text. However, these extractive explanations are not necessarily concise i.e. not minimally sufficient for answering a question. Instead, we advocate for an abstractive approach, where we propose to generate a question-focused, abstractive summary of input paragraphs and then feed it to an RC system. Given a limited amount of human-annotated abstractive explanations, we train the abstractive explainer in a semi-supervised manner, where we start from the supervised model and then train it further through trial and error maximizing a conciseness-promoted reward function. Our experiments demonstrate that the proposed abstractive explainer can generate more compact explanations than an extractive explainer with limited supervision (only 2k instances) while maintaining sufficiency.
arxiv.org

Bivariate Hierarchical Bayesian Model for Combining Summary Measures and their Uncertainties from Multiple Sources

It is often of interest to combine available estimates of a similar quantity from multiple data sources. When the corresponding variances of each estimate are also available, a model should take into account the uncertainty of the estimates themselves as well as the uncertainty in the estimation of variances. In addition, if there exists a strong association between estimates and their variances, the correlation between these two quantities should also be considered. In this paper, we propose a bivariate hierarchical Bayesian model that jointly models the estimates and their estimated variances assuming a correlation between these two measures. We conduct simulations to explore the performance of the proposed bivariate Bayesian model and compare it to other commonly used methods under different correlation scenarios. The proposed bivariate Bayesian model has a wide range of applications. We illustrate its application in three very different areas: PET brain imaging studies, meta-analysis, and small area estimation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Integrated Construction of Multimodal Atlases with Structural Connectomes in the Space of Riemannian Metrics

The structural network of the brain, or structural connectome, can be represented by fiber bundles generated by a variety of tractography methods. While such methods give qualitative insights into brain structure, there is controversy over whether they can provide quantitative information, especially at the population level. In order to enable population-level statistical analysis of the structural connectome, we propose representing a connectome as a Riemannian metric, which is a point on an infinite-dimensional manifold. We equip this manifold with the Ebin metric, a natural metric structure for this space, to get a Riemannian manifold along with its associated geometric properties. We then use this Riemannian framework to apply object-oriented statistical analysis to define an atlas as the Fréchet mean of a population of Riemannian metrics. This formulation ties into the existing framework for diffeomorphic construction of image atlases, allowing us to construct a multimodal atlas by simultaneously integrating complementary white matter structure details from DWMRI and cortical details from T1-weighted MRI. We illustrate our framework with 2D data examples of connectome registration and atlas formation. Finally, we build an example 3D multimodal atlas using T1 images and connectomes derived from diffusion tensors estimated from a subset of subjects from the Human Connectome Project.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Architecture of Hierarchical Stellar Systems and their Formation

Accumulation of new data on stellar hierarchical systems and the progress in numerical simulations of their formation open the door to genetic classification of these systems, where properties of a certain group (family) of objects are tentatively related to their formation mechanisms and early evolution. A short review of the structure and statistical trends of known stellar hierarchies is given. Like binaries, they can be formed by the disk and core fragmentation events happening sequentially or simultaneously and followed by the evolution of masses and orbits driven by continuing accretion of gas and dynamical interactions between stars. Several basic formation scenarios are proposed and associated qualitatively with the architecture of real systems, although quantitative predictions for these scenarios are still pending. The general trend of increasing orbit alignment with decreasing system size points to the critical role of the accretion-driven orbit migration, which also explains the typically comparable masses of stars belonging to the same system. The architecture of some hierarchies bears imprints of chaotic dynamical interactions. Characteristic features of each family are illustrated by several real systems.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

MM-Deacon: Multimodal molecular domain embedding analysis via contrastive learning

Molecular representation learning plays an essential role in cheminformatics. Recently, language model-based approaches have been popular as an alternative to traditional expert-designed features to encode molecules. However, these approaches only utilize a single modality for representing molecules. Driven by the fact that a given molecule can be described through different modalities such as Simplified Molecular Line Entry System (SMILES), The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), and The IUPAC International Chemical Identifier (InChI), we propose a multimodal molecular embedding generation approach called MM-Deacon (multimodal molecular domain embedding analysis via contrastive learning). MM-Deacon is trained using SMILES and IUPAC molecule representations as two different modalities. First, SMILES and IUPAC strings are encoded by using two different transformer-based language models independently, then the contrastive loss is utilized to bring these encoded representations from different modalities closer to each other if they belong to the same molecule, and to push embeddings farther from each other if they belong to different molecules. We evaluate the robustness of our molecule embeddings on molecule clustering, cross-modal molecule search, drug similarity assessment and drug-drug interaction tasks.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Well Googled is Half Done: Multimodal Forecasting of New Fashion Product Sales with Image-based Google Trends

This paper investigates the effectiveness of systematically probing Google Trendsagainst textual translations of visual aspects as exogenous knowledge to predict the sales of brand-new fashion items, where past sales data is not available, but only an image and few metadata are available. In particular, we propose GTM-Transformer, standing for Google Trends Multimodal Transformer, whose encoder works on the representation of the exogenous time series, while the decoder forecasts the sales using the Google Trends encoding, and the available visual and metadata information. Our model works in a non-autoregressive manner, avoiding the compounding effect of the first-step errors. As a second contribution, we present the VISUELLE dataset, which is the first publicly available dataset for the task of new fashion product sales forecasting, containing the sales of 5577 new products sold between 2016-2019, derived from genuine historical data ofNunalie, an Italian fast-fashion company. Our dataset is equipped with images of products, metadata, related sales, and associated Google Trends. We use VISUELLE to compare our approach against state-of-the-art alternatives and numerous baselines, showing that GTM-Transformer is the most accurate in terms of both percentage and absolute error. It is worth noting that the addition of exogenous knowledge boosts the forecasting accuracy by 1.5% WAPE wise, showing the importance of exploiting Google Trends. The code and dataset are both available at this https URL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

LSTM Hyper-Parameter Selection for Malware Detection: Interaction Effects and Hierarchical Selection Approach

Long-Short-Term-Memory (LSTM) networks have shown great promise in artificial intelligence (AI) based language modeling. Recently, LSTM networks have also become popular for designing AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). However, its applicability in IDS is studied largely in the default settings as used in language models. Whereas security applications offer distinct conditions and hence warrant careful consideration while applying such recurrent networks. Therefore, we conducted one of the most exhaustive works on LSTM hyper-parameters for IDS and experimented with approx. 150 LSTM configurations to determine its hyper-parameters relative importance, interaction effects, and optimal selection approach for designing an IDS. We conducted multiple analyses of the results of these experiments and empirically controlled for the interaction effects of different hyper-parameters covariate levels. We found that for security applications, especially for designing an IDS, neither similar relative importance as applicable to language models is valid, nor is the standard linear method for hyper-parameter selection ideal. We ascertained that the interaction effect plays a crucial role in determining the relative importance of hyper-parameters. We also discovered that after controlling for the interaction effect, the correct relative importance for LSTMs for an IDS is batch-size, followed by dropout ratio and padding. The findings are significant because when LSTM was first used for language models, the focus had mostly been on increasing the number of layers to enhance performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

MiRANews: Dataset and Benchmarks for Multi-Resource-Assisted News Summarization

One of the most challenging aspects of current single-document news summarization is that the summary often contains 'extrinsic hallucinations', i.e., facts that are not present in the source document, which are often derived via world knowledge. This causes summarization systems to act more like open-ended language models tending to hallucinate facts that are erroneous. In this paper, we mitigate this problem with the help of multiple supplementary resource documents assisting the task. We present a new dataset MiRANews and benchmark existing summarization models. In contrast to multi-document summarization, which addresses multiple events from several source documents, we still aim at generating a summary for a single document. We show via data analysis that it's not only the models which are to blame: more than 27% of facts mentioned in the gold summaries of MiRANews are better grounded on assisting documents than in the main source articles. An error analysis of generated summaries from pretrained models fine-tuned on MiRANews reveals that this has an even bigger effects on models: assisted summarization reduces 55% of hallucinations when compared to single-document summarization models trained on the main article only. Our code and data are available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

MARMOT: A Deep Learning Framework for Constructing Multimodal Representations for Vision-and-Language Tasks

Political activity on social media presents a data-rich window into political behavior, but the vast amount of data means that almost all content analyses of social media require a data labeling step. However, most automated machine classification methods ignore the multimodality of posted content, focusing either on text or images. State-of-the-art vision-and-language models are unusable for most political science research: they require all observations to have both image and text and require computationally expensive pretraining. This paper proposes a novel vision-and-language framework called multimodal representations using modality translation (MARMOT). MARMOT presents two methodological contributions: it can construct representations for observations missing image or text, and it replaces the computationally expensive pretraining with modality translation. MARMOT outperforms an ensemble text-only classifier in 19 of 20 categories in multilabel classifications of tweets reporting election incidents during the 2016 U.S. general election. Moreover, MARMOT shows significant improvements over the results of benchmark multimodal models on the Hateful Memes dataset, improving the best result set by VisualBERT in terms of accuracy from 0.6473 to 0.6760 and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) from 0.7141 to 0.7530.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Recursively Summarizing Books with Human Feedback

A major challenge for scaling machine learning is training models to perform tasks that are very difficult or time-consuming for humans to evaluate. We present progress on this problem on the task of abstractive summarization of entire fiction novels. Our method combines learning from human feedback with recursive task decomposition: we use models trained on smaller parts of the task to assist humans in giving feedback on the broader task. We collect a large volume of demonstrations and comparisons from human labelers, and fine-tune GPT-3 using behavioral cloning and reward modeling to do summarization recursively. At inference time, the model first summarizes small sections of the book and then recursively summarizes these summaries to produce a summary of the entire book. Our human labelers are able to supervise and evaluate the models quickly, despite not having read the entire books themselves. Our resulting model generates sensible summaries of entire books, even matching the quality of human-written summaries in a few cases ($\sim5\%$ of books). We achieve state-of-the-art results on the recent BookSum dataset for book-length summarization. A zero-shot question-answering model using these summaries achieves state-of-the-art results on the challenging NarrativeQA benchmark for answering questions about books and movie scripts. We release datasets of samples from our model.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arxiv.org

Exploring Multi-dimensional Hierarchical Network Topologies for Efficient Distributed Training of Trillion Parameter DL Models

Deep Neural Networks have gained significant attraction due to their wide applicability in different domains. DNN sizes and training samples are constantly growing, making training of such workloads more challenging. Distributed training is a solution to reduce the training time. High-performance distributed training platforms should leverage multi-dimensional hierarchical networks, which interconnect accelerators through different levels of the network, to dramatically reduce expensive NICs required for the scale-out network. However, it comes at the expense of communication overhead between distributed accelerators to exchange gradients or input/output activation. In order to allow for further scaling of the workloads, communication overhead needs to be minimized. In this paper, we motivate the fact that in training platforms, adding more intermediate network dimensions is beneficial for efficiently mitigating the excessive use of expensive NIC resources. Further, we address different challenges of the DNN training on hierarchical networks. We discuss when designing the interconnect, how to distribute network bandwidth resources across different dimensions in order to (i) maximize BW utilization of all dimensions, and (ii) minimizing the overall training time for the target workload. We then implement a framework that, for a given workload, determines the best network configuration that maximizes performance, or performance-per-cost.
COMPUTERS

