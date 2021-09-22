CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn Athletics works to get on same team with vaccinations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of seasons that were cut short, cancelled, or almost cancelled, Washburn Athletics is back in full for the fall of 2021 with a chance to play a perfect season. With the COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone 12 years and older, all student-athletes and coaches are eligible to receive it to help protect themselves and others. Just like the rest of society, there have been challenges with getting everyone on the same page throughout the process.

EKU Athletics encourages vaccines for student-athletes

As COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities, Eastern Kentucky University Athletics is encouraging student-athletes to receive any form of the COVID-19 vaccine. Director of Athletics Matt Roan said vaccination is not a requirement, but student-athletes have been educated on the science behind the vaccines. “We’ve had professionals come in,...
PIAA Recommending Vaccines For Student-Athletes

The governing body of high school athletics in Pennsylvania is recommending that everyone involved in sports get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association stopped short of mandating vaccines for coaches and student-athletes, but issued a statement yesterday advocating for their participants to take the shot. However, referees that...
#Washburn University#Vaccinations#Washburn Athletics#Covid#Cdc
Success coaching helps students at Washburn University

On the Washburn campus, there is a group of people dedicated to making sure students are able to do better than they currently are, whether that means getting them used to new things on the campus or helping them raise their grades. These people are known as success coaches, and there are five of them in total, with one director and four standard coaches.
Hornets harmless as Washburn Volleyball sweeps Emporia State

After an undefeated weekend that vaulted them up to number one in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Washburn Volleyball was back in action on Sept. 21, as they welcomed Emporia State University to Lee Arena. The Ichabods entered the match with a 10-1 record on the season, losing only seven sets all season, while the Hornets entered the match at 2-7, losing two in a row.
How hard do athletes work behind the scenes?

High school sports are a huge part of student athletes’ high school experiences. Student-athletes are practicing five days, not including games, during the week, as well as tournaments on the weekends. But being an elite athlete means a lot more than going to only team practices. So, what really goes...
Team USA to mandate COVID vaccine for athletes attending Winter Games

Team USA Olympians hoping to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year will have to be fully vaccinated by December, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday. USOPC announced on its website that all employers, athletes and contractors will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov....
Mask Mandate at Washburn lives on

Following an extensive two and a half semesters of remote learning and zoom calls, Washburn University has finally opened its campus to entirely in-person classes. In the transition back to face-to-face learning Washburn is taking steps to create a safe and healthy environment for students, staff, faculty members and visitors. In doing so, Washburn has implemented a mask mandate.
NCAA Motion Denied as Athletes’ Case Seeks Employee Status

In a recent ruling that advances the prospect of college athletes gaining recognition as employees, Pennsylvania federal judge John Padova denied the NCAA’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Ralph “Trey” Johnson and five other current and former athletes. Judge Padova issued the denial in Johnson v. NCAA on Sept. 22. Last month he denied a motion to dismiss filed by those players’ five schools (Villanova, Fordham, Sacred Heart, Cornell and Lafayette). Those schools and the NCAA are co-defendants in a case that could eventually become certified as a class action. A 173-page amended complaint filed on Sept. 23 expanded the...
Volleyball team works as play gets closer to normal

Things are getting back to normal with Anacortes High School sports. “We are looking forward to a bit of normalcy for our season,” volleyball Coach Kelsey Swapp wrote in an email. “Players will not have to wear masks, we will have a complete season and be able to have fans at away games. Having a postseason will give us a goal to strive for and keep us motivated to keep getting better each day.”
After imposing vaccine mandates, Connecticut colleges and universities seeing few COVID-19 cases

After nearly all Connecticut colleges and universities chose to require COVID-19 vaccination for all students returning to campus this fall, most have recorded few coronavirus cases in the early weeks of the semester, numbers from the schools show. That marks a dramatic change from last fall, when COVID-19 cases surged on college campuses, leading schools to quarantine dorms, send home ...
An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
