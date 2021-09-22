Washburn Athletics works to get on same team with vaccinations
After a year of seasons that were cut short, cancelled, or almost cancelled, Washburn Athletics is back in full for the fall of 2021 with a chance to play a perfect season. With the COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone 12 years and older, all student-athletes and coaches are eligible to receive it to help protect themselves and others. Just like the rest of society, there have been challenges with getting everyone on the same page throughout the process.washburnreview.org
Comments / 0