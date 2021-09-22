CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenna, OH

Connie F. Meuti

record-courier.com
 6 days ago

Ravenna - Connie F. Meuti, 58 of Ravenna, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Longmeadow Care Center. Se was born on September 28, 1962 in Ravenna to the Paul Meuti and Deloris (Davis) Bates. Connie had worked as an assembler for Swagelock in Solon. She was preceded in death byher father Paul Meuti and her brother Paul A. Meuti. She is survived by her mother Deloris Bates, her children Mike (Brittany Smith) Pastva, Kurt (Stephanie) Broadwater, Constance (Chris) Bogle and Scott (Lindsay) Broadwater, her siblings Laverne (Leonard) Molnar, Richard Bates, Katherine Bates and Angela (Sam) DeSalvo, and grandchildren Braxton Bogle and Barrett Broadwater. Per her request, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel with a memorial service following at 7:00PM. Condolences and memories of Constance can be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

www.record-courier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravenna, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Solon, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon

Comments / 0

Community Policy