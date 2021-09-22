Ravenna - Connie F. Meuti, 58 of Ravenna, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Longmeadow Care Center. Se was born on September 28, 1962 in Ravenna to the Paul Meuti and Deloris (Davis) Bates. Connie had worked as an assembler for Swagelock in Solon. She was preceded in death byher father Paul Meuti and her brother Paul A. Meuti. She is survived by her mother Deloris Bates, her children Mike (Brittany Smith) Pastva, Kurt (Stephanie) Broadwater, Constance (Chris) Bogle and Scott (Lindsay) Broadwater, her siblings Laverne (Leonard) Molnar, Richard Bates, Katherine Bates and Angela (Sam) DeSalvo, and grandchildren Braxton Bogle and Barrett Broadwater. Per her request, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel with a memorial service following at 7:00PM. Condolences and memories of Constance can be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.