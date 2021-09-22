CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

 6 days ago
An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when — a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected. The meeting came days after a different advisory...

