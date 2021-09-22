3100 Hawthorne Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

This 1930 Ginter Park beauty has been lovingly brougt back to life and it is a stunner! You will love all the designer details in your new home. Welcome friends and enjoy family events in your magnificent dining room which opens up to the chef's style kitchen. Imagine cozy nights around the show stopper fireplace in the living room. Enjoy morning coffee overlooking beautiful Pollard Park. Other outstanding features include the first floor primary bedroom with private luxury bath. There are two other bedrooms and another full bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs the gorgeous foyer leads you to two spacious bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors. You'll also find another full bathroom upstairs. Outside, there is a detached garage and a private space perfect for a fire pit gathering. Walk right across the street and take a stroll with your dog under the shade trees in the park. This property is a true Northside treasure.