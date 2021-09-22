CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Alton Wendell Averett

 6 days ago
Alton Wendell Averett passed away on September 19, 2021, in Park City, Utah. He was born October 18, 1929 in Springville, Utah, to Ruphus Jeduthan Averett and Frankie Lenore Nagle Averett. His childhood was spent in Springville working on his fathers farm, and in the mountains surrounding Springville. He worked for Geneva Steel for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and camping and just being with his family. He knew the history and people of Springville well, and could tell you where people had lived. He loved telling stories to anyone who would listen about the good old days. He loved his horses and has had his own horse since he was a young boy. He loved to ride them in the mountains. In his later years he took up gardening. And loved to share his produce with others even with the sheepherders in the mountains. He cared about people and was always willing to help them. He made people feel good with his smile. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Navajo people in New Mexico. Upon returning he married his sweetheart Shirley Leyshon on October 24, 1951 in the Manti Temple. Together they were blessed with three boys. James Cecil (LeAnn) Michael Kay (Joan) and Wendell Paul (Mary Ann) all of Springville. He has 19 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

Mount Pleasant, UT
