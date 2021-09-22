CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Older, at-risk Americans can receive Pfizer booster, FDA says

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — People over age 65 and those at high risk of severe COVID-19 can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration said, opening a new and more controversial phase of the U.S. immunization campaign. The emergency-use authorization also allows boosters for...

