Fireside chat with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson — Join the Utah Women & Leadership Project from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 for an engaging fireside chat with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Susan Madsen on women and leadership. Henderson will respond to questions about her own leadership journey and provide her insights and perspectives on why, where and how women today are needed to influence, impact and lead in all settings. The event is part of the group’s second Fall Women’s Leadership Forum. Register at https://fireside-chat-with-lt-governor-deidre-henderson.eventbrite.com to either attend the event in person at the Utah State University Brigham City campus or to view the event on YouTube.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO