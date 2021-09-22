CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Bruce Taylor

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
On September 13, 2021 we lost a huge part of our lives when Bruce J Taylor left this earth to go home and be with his parents in Heaven. Our hearts are truly broken. Bruce was born February 28, 1961, the third child of Wayne and Margaret Taylor. While growing up outside Provo (Lakeview) he enjoyed walking through the field to visit his grandmother, Genevieve Peterson as well as visiting his great-grandmother, Elisa Startin, who lived behind the Lakeview church house. He worked for several dairy farmers from the time he was 13. He graduated in the dairy herdsman program after which he went to work at a dairy in St. George, Utah. He met Debbie Jo Gordon and they married on January 16 1981. They had four wonderful children: Jacob Bruce, Nicholas J, Shawn Wayne and Lindsay Jo. He raised his family in Fallon, NV while working at the Mills Jersey dairy where he worked for 21 years. He loved being in nature while hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling with his family. He loved the scouting program and has three Eagle Scout sons to prove it. Bruce was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Margaret Taylor
Robin
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

