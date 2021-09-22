Selena Gomez’s Hit Show "Only Murders in the Building" Is a Fall Beauty Vibe

Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the galleria so we went and got piercings instead. Selena Gomez went through quite the journey to get her new ear piercing. Earlier this week, the Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed dinner with a few friends (members of the band Girlpool), when the group decided to take a spur-of-the-moment trip to a Build-a-Bear store shortly after. According to a TikTok shared on Sept. 15, the group headed to the mall after dinner, but their mission to find Build-a-Bear fell flat since they got there 30 minutes before closing time, so they decided to do the next best thing: get piercings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO