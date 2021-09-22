Selena Gomez’s Hit Show "Only Murders in the Building" Is a Fall Beauty Vibe
There are few things I find more comforting than a good fall show. The first slight chill in the air is my reminder that it's finally time to return to my safe space: Stars Hollow. Of course, the crown jewel of fall television is undoubtedly Gilmore Girls, with its ever-present foliage and general cozy vibe. Still, other classics like Friends and Gossip Girl also have enough autumn-friendly episodes to keep me peacefully streaming through November. And thanks to Selena Gomez, I have yet another seasonally appropriate series to add to my fall must-watch list.www.byrdie.com
