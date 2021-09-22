CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Red Wolves on road for second week

By Jerry Scott Arkansas State University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas State remains on the road for the second consecutive week to close out its non-conference schedule with a 4 p.m. game Saturday against American Athletic Conference member Tulsa. Arkansas State and Tulsa are set to meet for the first time since 2018, although the two squads were scheduled to face each other in Jonesboro last year before the game was canceled. The Red Wolves will now face the Golden Hurricane for the sixth time in school history, holding a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1978. A-State claimed a 29-20 road victory in the 2018 game and has won three of the last four meetings between the two schools.

CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Two Fed officials retire amid scrutiny over investment trades

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials that came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday. Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday afternoon that he will retire on Oct. 8, citing the "distraction" of the controversy that circled his investment decisions.
ECONOMY

