Red Wolves on road for second week

Arkansas State remains on the road for the second consecutive week to close out its non-conference schedule with a 4 p.m. game Saturday against American Athletic Conference member Tulsa. Arkansas State and Tulsa are set to meet for the first time since 2018, although the two squads were scheduled to face each other in Jonesboro last year before the game was canceled. The Red Wolves will now face the Golden Hurricane for the sixth time in school history, holding a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1978. A-State claimed a 29-20 road victory in the 2018 game and has won three of the last four meetings between the two schools.