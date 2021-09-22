Traumatic brain injury research bolstered by $16 million in federal funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes has allocated $16 million toward a seven-year, multicenter research project led by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine that will compare inpatient rehabilitation treatments for traumatic brain injuries (TBI). More than $2.5 million has been awarded for the first year of the project, with the remainder expected to be awarded as the project progresses.wexnermedical.osu.edu
