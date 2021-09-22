CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Traumatic brain injury research bolstered by $16 million in federal funding

osu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes has allocated $16 million toward a seven-year, multicenter research project led by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine that will compare inpatient rehabilitation treatments for traumatic brain injuries (TBI). More than $2.5 million has been awarded for the first year of the project, with the remainder expected to be awarded as the project progresses.

wexnermedical.osu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Tbi#Ohio Regional

Comments / 0

Community Policy