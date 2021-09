“It is no wonder that in 2020, a Doximity physician compensation report revealed there were no specialties in medicine in which women earned the same or more than men. We can all agree that many things could account for this, including structural barriers and lack of diversity or mentorship. It may also include factors such as women not maximizing billing knowledge, not knowing how to negotiate, not asking for the same or more of what is offered and just not thinking about what they really want. Instead as women, we think of others first, or what others expect of us.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO