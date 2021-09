MARSHALL — Marshall downed New Ulm 45-8 on Friday night in South Central District football action. The Eagles were led by Dylen Carreon, who ran for 159 yards on 25 carries. He also scored New Ulm’s lone TD and added a two-point conversion run in the third quarter. Ayden Jensen was 3 for 9 passing for the Eagles for 34 yards. Jaden Drill led the Eagles on defense with 10 tackles.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO