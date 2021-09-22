Going Mobile: University of Findlay Alumna and Veterinarian Katie Frederick ‘02

It takes courage and conviction to take a leap of faith. Students, for instance, come to University of Findlay every year equipped with the confidence that they have made the right decision in their college home. These acts of trusting in our gut happen regularly within the meaningful lives and productive careers that take place after graduating from UF when career and family decisions enter the fray. For UF alumna and veterinarian Katie Frederick ’02, these decisions have put her career right back in Findlay, exactly where she wants to be.