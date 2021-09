CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs football team fell to 0-4 on the season after a 38-8 defeat at the hands of Omaha Brownell-Talbot at home on Sept. 17. There was only one touchdown scored in the first quarter of play. It came on a 28-yard touchdown run by Karl Grafelman. Cedar Bluffs stopped the two point try making it 6-0 in favor of the Raiders.