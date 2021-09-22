CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Latino Male Empowerment w/ David A. Romero

chaffey.edu
 6 days ago

A presentation on problems affecting Latinos and tips for success for organizing in the realms of politics, entrepreneurship, the arts, and more. This presentation includes powerful performances of hard-hitting spoken word poetry.

www.chaffey.edu

Entrepreneurship
Society
