Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Plead To CD Projekt Red Over What To Include In 1.4 Update

The Final Fantasy XIV boom continues, and the release of the newest expansion Endwalker is looming. Set to release on November 23, 2021, the next chapter of the MMO has fans rushing to tie up loose ends before a slew of new content and changes hit the title. Since the game was reborn from the ashes in 2013, producer Naoki Yoshida, lovingly known as Yoshi-P to fans, holds a Live Letter every few months, streamed worldwide to update dedicated fans on the state of the game. In the recent 66th Live Letter, fans got to see the newest job action changes in action–but some disappointing news was also shared. It looks like playing with international friends will have to wait, as cross data center play, originally announced to be added on the same day as the Endwalker release, has been delayed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO