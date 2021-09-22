CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladiators add Anthony Florentino to defense

By From Staff Reports
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Gladiators president Jerry James and head coach Jeff Pyle announced Wednesday that defenseman Anthony Florentino has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season. “We really like what Florentino brings to our group on the ice and in the room,” said James. “He has playoff experience as well and that’s important to us.”

www.annistonstar.com

Jeff Pyle
James
Derek Nesbitt
