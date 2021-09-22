CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacist-led intervention in treatment non-adherence and associated direct costs of management among ambulatory patients with type 2 diabetes in southwestern Nigeria

By Aduke E. Ipingbemi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6712-7458
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

Aduke E. Ipingbemi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6712-74581, Wilson O. Erhun2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1000 (2021) Cite this article. Non-adherence to recommended therapy remains a challenge to achieving optimal clinical outcome with resultant economic implications. Objective. To evaluate the effect of a pharmacist-led intervention on treatment non-adherence...

