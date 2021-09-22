Detrimental changes to the health and well-being of healthcare workers in an Australian COVID-19 hospital

Dengue is a dangerous and debilitating vector-borne disease in many tropical and subtropical parts of the world, infecting 100 million people and killing 10,000 every year. It is caused by a group of phylogenetically related viruses, all transmitted by the tropical and sub-tropical mosquito Aedes aegypti. Given the peridomestic habits of this very adaptable mosquito, dengue is very difficult to control, despite the availability of many different control methods. While there is a commercially available vaccine against dengue approved by the FDA, it can only be used in people who already previous infections, otherwise there is a subsequent risk of severe dengue infection. Clearly, there is a need for better methods to control dengue and the mosquito that transmits it.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO