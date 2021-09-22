CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Detrimental changes to the health and well-being of healthcare workers in an Australian COVID-19 hospital

By Joanne M Stubbs
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1002 (2021) Cite this article. Most studies examining the psychological impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers (HCWs) have assessed well-being during the initial stages or the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. We aimed to measure the impact of COVID-19 and potential changes over time in its impact, on the health and well-being of HCWs in an Australian COVID-19 hospital.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

The consequences of COVID-19 lockdown for formal and informal resource utilization among home-dwelling people with dementia: results from the prospective PAN.DEM study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1003 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 isolated home-dwelling people with dementia (PwD) from home care services, respite care, and daytime activities. We aimed to investigate the consequences of these restrictions on informal (family, friends) and formal (homecare staff) resource utilization among co-residing (e.g., spouses) and visiting caregivers (e.g., children).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers

About 3,000 health workers in France have been suspended because they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. A new rule, which came into force on Wednesday, made vaccination mandatory for the country's 2.7 million health, care home and fire service staff. But French Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Thursday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Evidence-based practice in primary healthcare from the managerial point of view – a national survey

Tobias Abelsson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8467-07381,2, Ann-Kristin Karlsson1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1014 (2021) Cite this article. The vast availability of and demand for evidence in modern primary healthcare force clinical decisions to be made based on condensed evidence in the form of policies and guidelines. Primary healthcare managers play a key role in implementing these governing documents. Thus, the aim of this article is to investigate the use and availability of evidence-based practice resources from the perspective of first-line primary healthcare managers.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Population Health#Global Health#Health System#Australian
fox5ny.com

Italy to require COVID-19 health passes from all workers

ITALY - Italy is set to become the first nation in Europe to make COVID-19 health passes mandatory for all workers. The digital vaccine certificates, known as "green passes," will show whether a person has been fully vaccinated, tested negative for the virus, or has recently recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.3 MNC

125 IU Health workers quit, rather receive COVID-19 vaccine

The decision not to heed the vaccine requirement at IU health has consequences. The organization said, Thursday, that 125 workers had quit, rather than get the coronavirus vaccine. They had been part of a group of 300 workers who were suspended after they declined to be vaccinated. When the two-week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Using a human-centred design approach to develop a comprehensive newborn monitoring chart for inpatient care in Kenya

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1010 (2021) Cite this article. Job aids such as observation charts are commonly used to record inpatient nursing observations. For sick newborns, it is important to provide critical information, intervene, and tailor treatment to improve health outcomes, as countries work towards reducing neonatal mortality. However, inpatient vital sign readings are often poorly documented and little attention has been paid to the process of chart design as a method of improving care quality. Poorly designed charts do not meet user needs leading to increased mental effort, duplication, suboptimal documentation and fragmentation. We provide a detailed account of a process of designing a monitoring chart.
HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: India health workers' families fight for compensation

Shanti Devi, a government community health worker, died from Covid in May. Her daughter Malti Gangwar said that in the days following her death, the family received several calls from the health department. Her late mother's colleagues even urged her to apply for the same job. "There was talk about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
willmarradio.com

Caring for COVID-19 patients exhausting local health care workers

(Willmar MN-) Doctors, nurses and caregivers are getting tired out from treating patients hit by the latest wave of COVID-19. Dr. George Morris is Physician Incident Commander for CentraCare COVID-19 response, and says treating COVID patients on top of the regular patient load can be exhausting... Your browser does not...
WILLMAR, MN
WNCY

Brazil approves COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for “health professionals,” with preference given to the Pfizer shot, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday. The boosters will only be given to people six months after they complete initial round of COVID-19 vaccination, Queiroga said in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Health care utilization among patients with oesophageal and gastric cancer: the impact of initial treatment strategy and assignment of a contact nurse

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1019 (2021) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with oesophageal and gastric cancer face a poor prognosis and numerous challenges of symptom management, lifestyle adjustments and complex treatment regimens. The multifaceted care needs and rapid disease progression reinforce the need for proactive and coherent health care. According to the national cancer strategy, providing coherent health care and palliative support is an area of priority. More knowledge is needed about health care utilization and the characteristics of the health care service in order to understand the readiness, accessibility and quality of current health care. The aim of this study was to describe individuals’ health care use from the time of treatment decision until death, and investigate the impact of the initial treatment strategy and assignment of a contact nurse (CN) on health care use among patients with oesophageal and gastric cancer.
CANCER
aappublications.org

CDC director includes health care workers in COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Health care workers and others exposed to COVID-19 due to their jobs will be eligible for boosters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director overruled a decision by the agency’s vaccine committee. “As CDC Director, it is my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Pharmacist-led intervention in treatment non-adherence and associated direct costs of management among ambulatory patients with type 2 diabetes in southwestern Nigeria

Aduke E. Ipingbemi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6712-74581, Wilson O. Erhun2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1000 (2021) Cite this article. Non-adherence to recommended therapy remains a challenge to achieving optimal clinical outcome with resultant economic implications. Objective. To evaluate the effect of a pharmacist-led intervention on treatment non-adherence...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Wolbachia to the rescue – reducing dengue just like a COVID-19 vaccine

Dengue is a dangerous and debilitating vector-borne disease in many tropical and subtropical parts of the world, infecting 100 million people and killing 10,000 every year. It is caused by a group of phylogenetically related viruses, all transmitted by the tropical and sub-tropical mosquito Aedes aegypti. Given the peridomestic habits of this very adaptable mosquito, dengue is very difficult to control, despite the availability of many different control methods. While there is a commercially available vaccine against dengue approved by the FDA, it can only be used in people who already previous infections, otherwise there is a subsequent risk of severe dengue infection. Clearly, there is a need for better methods to control dengue and the mosquito that transmits it.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
unicefusa.org

UNICEF Health Workers in Ecuador Battle COVID-19 in Their Own Backyard

In her work as a UNICEF community health monitor, Magdalena, above, goes door-to-door to make sure children are up to date on their childhood immunizations. When COVID-19 struck her neighborhood hard, she never expected that her young daughter, Brithany, would test positive, let alone be diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
indianapublicradio.org

Are Hoosiers Being Hospitalized For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms? Data Says No

A new piece of COVID-19 misinformation claims that most of the summer surge of hospitalizations are actually people who aren’t really sick. The claim is based on a study that tested whether COVID-19 hospitalizations were a valid marker of the severity of illness. Using hospitalization data from VA hospitals across the country, it found that nearly 50 percent of veterans admitted for COVID-19 weren’t severely ill.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy