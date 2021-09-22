CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The consequences of COVID-19 lockdown for formal and informal resource utilization among home-dwelling people with dementia: results from the prospective PAN.DEM study

By Maarja Vislapuu
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1003 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 isolated home-dwelling people with dementia (PwD) from home care services, respite care, and daytime activities. We aimed to investigate the consequences of these restrictions on informal (family, friends) and formal (homecare staff) resource utilization among co-residing (e.g., spouses) and visiting caregivers (e.g., children).

#Cohort Study#Elderly Care#Cross Sectional Study#Study Group#Rud#Mmse#Sd
