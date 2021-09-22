Household expenditure for immunization among children in India: a two-part model approach
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1001 (2021) Cite this article. Despite the Indian government’s Universal Immunization Program (UIP), the progress of full immunization coverage is plodding. The cost of delivering routine immunization varies widely across facilities within country and across country. However, the cost an individual bears on child immunization has not been focussed. In this context, this study tries to estimate the expenditure on immunization which an individual bears and the factors affecting immunization coverage at the regional level.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
