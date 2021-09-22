CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SnAs: a 4K weak type-II superconductor with non-trivial band topology

By M.M. Sharma, N.K. Karn, Prince Sharma, Ganesh Gurjar, S. Patnaik, V.P.S. Awana
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Superconductors with non-trivial band topology are emerging as one of the best avenues to study quantum anomalies and experimental realization of Majorana Fermions. This article reports the successful crystal growth of superconducting SnAs, which can have topologically non-trivial states, as evidenced in DFT (Density Functional Theory) calculations, Z2 invariants, and topologically surface state. Here, we followed a two-step method to grow SnAs crystal. The powder XRD (X-ray Diffractometry) pattern of synthesized crystal ensures that the crystal is grown in a single phase with a NaCl type cubic structure and the EDAX (Energy Dispersive X-ray Analysis) endorses the stoichiometry of the as-grown sample. The DFT calculations performed with and without the inclusion of spin-orbit coupling (SOC) show band inversion at various K symmetry points near the Fermi level. The recorded Raman spectra show two different modes, which are assigned as A1 and ETO vibrations. The ZFC (Zero-Field Cooled) & FC (Field Cooled), as well as the isothermal M-H (Magnetization vs. field) measurements, are also performed for the topological non-trivial SnAs superconductor, which eventually confirms the weak type-II superconductivity at 4K. Various other superconductivity parameters viz. kappa parameter, coherence length, and penetration depth are also calculated to probe the as-grown sample's characteristics.

arxiv.org

Functionalized Tellurene; a candidate large-gap 2D Topological Insulator

The discovery of group IV and V elemental Xene's which exhibit topologically non-trivial characters natively in their honeycomb lattice structure (HLS) has led to extensive efforts in realising analogous behaviour in group VI elemental monolayers. Although; it was theoretically concluded that group VI elemental monolayers cannot exist as HLS but recent experimental evidence suggests otherwise. In this letter we report that, HLS of group VI elemental monolayer (such as, Tellurene) can be realised to be dynamically stable when functionzalised with Oxygen. The functionalization leads to, peculiar orbital filtering effects (OFE) and broken spatial inversion symmetry which gives rise to the non-trivial topological character. The exotic quantum behaviour of this system is characterized by, spin-orbit coupling induced large-gap $\approx$ 0.36 eV with isolated Dirac cone along the edges indicating perspective room temperature spin-transport applications. Further investigations of spin Hall conductivity and the Berry curvatures unravel high conductivity as compared to previously explored Xene's. The non-trivial topological character is quantified in terms of the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invaraint as $\nu =$ 1 and Chern number $\mathit{C} =$ 1. Also, for practical purposes, we report that, \textit{h}BN/TeO/\textit{h}BN quantum-wells can be strain engineered to realize a sizable non-trivial gap ($\approx$ 0.11 eV). We finally conclude that, functionalization of group VI elemental monolayer with Oxygen gives rise to, exotic quantum properties which are robust against surface oxidation and degradations while providing viable electronic degrees of freedom for spintronic applications.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions drive topological Hall effect in a Shastry-Sutherland magnet

The Shastry-Sutherland model and its generalizations have been shown to capture emergent complex magnetic properties from geometric frustration in several quasi-two-dimensional quantum magnets. Using an $sd$ exchange model, we show here that metallic Shastry-Sutherland magnets can exhibit topological Hall effect driven by magnetic skyrmions under realistic conditions. The magnetic properties are modelled with competing symmetric Heisenberg and asymmetric Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya exchange interactions, while a coupling between the spins of the itinerant electrons and the localized moments describes the magnetotransport behavior. Our results, employing complementary Monte Carlo simulations and a novel machine learning analysis to investigate the magnetic phases, provide evidence for field-driven skyrmion crystal formation for extended range of Hamiltonian parameters. By constructing an effective tight-binding model of conduction electrons coupled to the skyrmion lattice, we clearly demonstrate the appearance of topological Hall effect. We further elaborate on effects of finite temperatures on both magnetic and magnetotransport properties.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dirac lines and loop at the Fermi level in the Time-Reversal Symmetry Breaking Superconductor LaNiGa$_2$

Jackson R. Badger, Yundi Quan, Matthew C. Staab, Shuntaro Sumita, Antonio Rossi, Kasey P. Devlin, Kelly Neubauer, Daniel S. Shulman, James C. Fettinger, Peter Klavins, Susan M. Kauzlarich, Dai Aoki, Inna M. Vishik, Warren E. Pickett, Valentin Taufour. Unconventional superconductors have Cooper pairs with lower symmetries than in conventional superconductors....
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Magnetic field turns handed superconductor into liquid crystal-like nematic state

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) in Hamburg and RWTH Aachen University have suggested a surprising connection between the nematic behavior of a superconductor in a magnetic field — a state that resembles liquid crystals used in LCDs — and its spiral-like groundstate in the absence of the field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chirality-dependent topological states in twisted double bilayer graphene

Minhao He, Jiaqi Cai, Ya-Hui Zhang, Yang Liu, Yuhao Li, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, David H. Cobden, Matthew Yankowitz, Xiaodong Xu. The properties of van der Waals (vdW) crystals and heterostructures depend sensitively on their layer stacking configuration. The twist angle and lattice mismatch between constituent vdW sheets have been shown to be crucial parameters influencing the strongly correlated and topological states of matter in moiré materials. Here, we demonstrate a new approach for controlling these emergent states by altering the stacking chirality of the moiré structure. We study twisted double bilayer graphene (tDBG) in an AB-BA stacking configuration (i.e., with the component Bernal bilayers rotated by nearly 60°) and observe topological and symmetry-broken states that are absent in AB-AB stacked tDBG. In particular, we observe an anomalous Hall effect (AHE) at filling factor {\nu} = 3 (i.e., 3 electrons per moiré cell), implying a correlated ground state that spontaneously breaks time-reversal symmetry. In addition, at fractional filling {\nu} = 7/2, a robust symmetry-broken Chern insulator (SBCI) state associated with translational symmetry breaking emerges upon applying a magnetic field, concomitant with an AHE at zero field. Our results motivate future experiments in which the stacking chirality is employed as an important new degree of freedom for controlling the strongly correlated and topological phase diagram of other moiré materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Towards replacing physical testing of granular materials with a Topology-based Model

Aniketh Venkat, Attila Gyulassy, Graham Kosiba, Amitesh Maiti, Henry Reinstein, Richard Gee, Peer-Timo Bremer, Valerio Pascucci. In the study of packed granular materials, the performance of a sample (e.g., the detonation of a high-energy explosive) often correlates to measurements of a fluid flowing through it. The "effective surface area," the surface area accessible to the airflow, is typically measured using a permeametry apparatus that relates the flow conductance to the permeable surface area via the Carman-Kozeny equation. This equation allows calculating the flow rate of a fluid flowing through the granules packed in the sample for a given pressure drop. However, Carman-Kozeny makes inherent assumptions about tunnel shapes and flow paths that may not accurately hold in situations where the particles possess a wide distribution in shapes, sizes, and aspect ratios, as is true with many powdered systems of technological and commercial interest. To address this challenge, we replicate these measurements virtually on micro-CT images of the powdered material, introducing a new Pore Network Model based on the skeleton of the Morse-Smale complex. Pores are identified as basins of the complex, their incidence encodes adjacency, and the conductivity of the capillary between them is computed from the cross-section at their interface. We build and solve a resistive network to compute an approximate laminar fluid flow through the pore structure. We provide two means of estimating flow-permeable surface area: (i) by direct computation of conductivity, and (ii) by identifying dead-ends in the flow coupled with isosurface extraction and the application of the Carman-Kozeny equation, with the aim of establishing consistency over a range of particle shapes, sizes, porosity levels, and void distribution patterns.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Determination of the magnetic q vectors in the heavy fermion superconductor Ce3PtIn11

Naoki Shioda, Kazuki Kumeda, Hideto Fukazawa, Tetsuo Ohama, Yoh Kohori, Debarchan Das, Joanna Blawat, Dariusz Kaczorowski, Koudai Sugimoto. An analysis with transferred hyperfine field has been performed on the spectra of the $^{115}$In nuclear quadrupole resonance experiments of heavy fermion superconductor Ce$_{3}$PtIn$_{11}$ exhibiting co-occurrence of two successive antiferromagnetic orderings ($T_{\rm N1}$ = 2.2 K and $T_{\rm N2}$ = 2.0 K) followed by superconducting transition ($T_{\rm c}$ = 0.32 K). The spectral changes at magnetic transition temperatures $T_{\rm N1}$ and $T_{\rm N2}$ indicate that the Ce(2) site has the dominant magnetic contribution, with a small magnetic moment, but not negligible, at the Ce(1) site. Our analysis using transferred hyperfine field which overcomes the previous simple dipolar model evinces that for $T_{\rm N2} < T < T_{\rm N1 } $, the propagation vectors at the Ce(1) and Ce(2) sublattices are q1 = q2 = (1/2, 1/2, 0 or 1/2), whereas for $T < T_{\rm N2 }$, the propagation vectors are q1 = (1/2,~1/2, 1/6 or 1/3) and q2 = (1/2, 1/2, 1/2 or 0), respectively.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Boundary-diagnosing topological invariants beyond symmetry indicators: A case study of two-fold rotational symmetric superconductors

Topological crystalline superconductors are known to have possible higher-order topology, which results in Majorana modes on $d-2$ or lower dimensional boundaries. Given the rich possibilities of boundary signatures, it is desirable to have topological invariants that can predict the type of Majorana modes from band structures. Although symmetry indicators, a type of invariants that depends only on the band data at high-symmetry points, have been proposed for certain crystalline superconductors, there exist symmetry classes in which symmetry indicators fail to distinguish superconductors with different Majorana boundaries. Here, we systematically obtain topological invariants for an example of this kind, the two-dimensional time-reversal symmetric superconductors with two-fold rotational symmetry $C_2$. First, we show that the non-trivial topology is independent of band data on the high-symmetry points by conducting a momentum-space classification study. Then from the resulting K groups, we derive calculable expressions for four $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invariants defined on the high-symmetry lines or general points in the Brillouin zone. Finally, together with a real-space classification study, we establish the bulk-boundary correspondence and show that the four $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invariants can predict Majorana boundary types from band structures. Our proposed invariants can fuel practical material searches for $C_2$-symmetric topological superconductors featuring Majorana edge and corner modes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Fracton Topological Order at Finite Temperature

As new kinds of stabilizer code models, fracton models have been promising in realizing quantum memory or quantum hard drives. However, it has been shown that the fracton topological order of 3D fracton models occurs only at zero temperature. In this Letter, we show that higher dimensional fracton models can support a fracton topological order below a nonzero critical temperature $T_c$. Focusing on a typical 4D X-cube model, we show that there is a finite critical temperature $T_c$ by analyzing its free energy from duality. We also obtained the expectation value of the 't Hooft loops in the 4D X-cube model, which directly shows a confinement-deconfinement phase transition at finite temperature. This finite-temperature phase transition can be understood as spontaneously breaking the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one-form subsystem symmetry. Moreover, we propose a new no-go theorem for finite-temperature quantum fracton topological order.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Data analysis on $ab$ $initio$ effective Hamiltonians of iron-based superconductors

High-temperature superconductivity occurs in strongly correlated materials such as copper oxides and iron-based superconductors. Numerous experimental and theoretical works have been done to identify the key parameters that induce high-temperature superconductivity. However, the key parameters governing the high-temperature superconductivity remain still unclear, which hamper the prediction of superconducting critical temperatures ($T_\text{c}$s) of strongly correlated materials. Here by using data-science techniques, we clarified how the microscopic parameters in the $ab$ $initio$ effective Hamiltonians correlate with the experimental $T_\text{c}$s in iron-based superconductors. We showed that a combination of microscopic parameters can characterize the compound-dependence of $T_\text{c}$ using the principal component analysis. We also constructed a linear regression model that reproduces the experimental $T_\text{c}$ from the microscopic parameters. Based on the regression model, we showed a way for increasing $T_\text{c}$ by changing the lattice parameters. The developed methodology opens a new field of materials informatics for strongly correlated electron systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mathematical structures of non-perturbative topological string theory: from GW to DT invariants

We study the Borel summation of the Gromov-Witten potential for the resolved conifold. The Stokes phenomena associated to this Borel summation are shown to encode the Donaldson-Thomas invariants of the resolved conifold, having a direct relation to the Riemann-Hilbert problem formulated by T. Bridgeland. There exist distinguished integration contours for which the Borel summation reproduces previous proposals for the non-perturbative topological string partition functions of the resolved conifold. These partition functions are shown to have another asymptotic expansion at strong topological string coupling. We demonstrate that the Stokes phenomena of the strong-coupling expansion encode the DT invariants of the resolved conifold in a second way. Mathematically, one finds a relation to Riemann-Hilbert problems associated to DT invariants which is different from the one found at weak coupling. The Stokes phenomena of the strong-coupling expansion turn out to be closely related to the wall-crossing phenomena in the spectrum of BPS states on the resolved conifold studied in the context of supergravity by D. Jafferis and G. Moore.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Electrons on the edge: the story of an intrinsic magnetic topological insulator

(Nanowerk News) An intrinsic magnetic topological insulator MnBi2Te4 has been discovered with a large band gap, making it a promising material platform for fabricating ultra-low-energy electronics and observing exotic topological phenomena. Hosting both magnetism and topology, ultra-thin (only several nanometers in thickness) MnBi2Te4 was found to have a large band-gap...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological reflection matrix

While periodically-driven phases offer a unique insight into non-equilibrium topology that is richer than its static counterpart, their experimental realization is often hindered by ubiquitous decoherence effects. Recently, we have proposed a decoherence-free approach of realizing these Floquet phases. The central insight is that the reflection matrix, being unitary for a bulk insulator, plays the role of a Floquet time-evolution operator. We have shown that reflection processes off the boundaries of systems supporting higher-order topological phases (HOTPs) simulate non-trivial Floquet phases. So far, this method was shown to work for one-dimensional Floquet topological phases protected by local symmetries. Here, we extend the range of applicability by studying reflection off three-dimensional HOTPs with corner and hinge modes. We show that the reflection processes can simulate both first-order and second-order Floquet phases, protected by a combination of local and spatial symmetries. For every phase, we discuss appropriate topological invariants calculated with the nested scattering matrix method.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Kuramoto synchronization of quantum tunneling polarons for describing the dynamic structure in cuprate superconductors

Victor Velasco, Marcello B. Silva Neto, Andrea Perali, Sandro Wimberger, Alan R. Bishop, Steven D. Conradson. A major open topic in cuprates is the interplay between the lattice and electronic dynamics and the importance of their coupling to the mechanism of high-temperature superconductivity (HTSC). As evidenced by Extended X-ray Absorption Fine Structure experiments (EXAFS), anharmonic structural effects are correlated with the charge dynamics and the transition to a superconducting phase in different HTSC compounds. Here we describe how structural anharmonic effects can be coupled to electronic and lattice dynamics in cuprate systems by performing the exact diagonalization of a prototype anharmonic many-body Hamiltonian on a relevant six-atom cluster and show that the EXAFS results can be understood as a Kuramoto synchronization between coupled internal quantum tunneling polarons associated with the two-site distribution of the copper-apical-oxygen ($Cu-O_{ap}$) pair in the dynamic structure. Furthermore, we find that this first order, anti-phase synchronization transition can be fine tuned by temperature and anharmonicity of the lattice vibrations, and promotes the pumping of charge, initially stored at the apical oxygen reservoirs, into the copper-oxide planes. Simultaneously, the internal quantum tunneling polaron extends to the copper-planar-oxygen ($Cu-O_{pl}$) pair. All these findings support an interpretation of the EXAFS data in terms of an effective, quantum mechanical triple-well-potential, which accurately represents the anti-phase synchronization of apical oxygens displacements and lattice-assisted charge transfer to the $CuO_2$ plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum criticality of fermion velocities and critical temperature nearby a putative quantum phase transition in the $d$-wave superconductors

Quantum critical behaviors induced by a putative quantum phase transition is vigilantly investigated, which separates a $d$-wave superconducting and $d$-wave superconducting+$X$ state below the superconducting dome of the $d-$wave superconductors with tuning the non-thermal doping variable. Within the framework of renormalization group approach, we start with a phenomenological effective theory originated from the Landau-Ginzburg-Wilson theory and practice one-loop calculations to construct a set of coupled flows of all interaction parameters. After extracting related physical information from these coupled evolutions, we address that both fermion velocities and critical temperatures exhibit critical behaviors, which are robust enough against the initial conditions due to strong quantum fluctuations. At first, the evolution of Yukawa coupling between $X$-state order parameter and nodal fermions in tandem with quantum fluctuations heavily renormalize fermion velocities and generally drive them into certain finite anisotropic fixed point at the lowest-energy limit, whose concrete value relies upon the very quantum phase transition. In addition, these unique properties of fermion velocities largely reshape the fate of superfluid density, giving rise to either an enhancement or a dip of critical temperature. Moreover, we find that fermion-fermion interactions bring non-ignorable quantitative corrections to quantum critical behaviors despite they are subordinate to quantum fluctuations of order parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Current rectification in junctions with spin-split superconductors

Spin-split superconductors exhibit an electron-hole asymmetric spin-resolved density of states, but the symmetry is restored upon averaging over spin. On the other hand, asymmetry appears again in tunneling junctions of spin-split superconductors with a spin-polarized barrier. As demonstrated recently in both theory and experiment, this fact leads to a particularly strong thermoelectric effect in superconductor-ferromagnet structures. In this work we show another important effect stemming from the electron-hole asymmetry - current rectification. We calculate the charge current in spin-polarized tunnel junctions of normal metal and a spin-split superconductor with AC and DC voltage bias. In the DC case, the I-V curve is not fully antisymmetric and has a voltage-symmetric component due to spin polarization. This translates to the existence of a rectified current in the AC case, which is proportional to the spin polarization of the junction and strongly depends on the frequency of the applied bias. We discuss possible applications of the rectification effect, including a diode for superconducting electronics and radiation detectors. The analysis of the rectified charge current is supplemented by the discussion of heat current and relevant noise correlators, where electron-hole asymmetry also plays an important role, and which are useful for applications in detectors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ultrafast excitation and topological soliton formation in incommensurate charge density wave states

Topological soliton is a nonperturbative excitation in commensurate density wave states and connects degenerate ground states. In incommensurate density wave states, ground states are continuously degenerate and topological soliton is reckoned to be smoothly connected to the perturbative phason excitation. We study the ultrafast nonequilibrium dynamics due to photoexcited electron-hole pair in a one-dimensional chain with an incommensurate charge density wave ground state. Time-resolved evolution reveals both perturbative excitation of collective modes and nonperturbative topological phase transition due to creating novel topological solitons, where the continuous complex order parameter with amplitude and phase is essential. We identify the nontrivial phase-winding solitons in the complex plane unique to this nonequilibrium state and capture it by a low-energy effective model. The perturbative temporal gap oscillation and the solitonic in-gap states enter the optical conductivity absorption edge and the spectral density related to spectroscopic measurement, providing concrete connections to real experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topology and geometry of Gaussian random fields II: on critical points, excursion sets, and persistent homology

This paper is second in the series, following Pranav et al. (2019), focused on the characterization of geometric and topological properties of 3D Gaussian random fields. We focus on the formalism of persistent homology, the mainstay of Topological Data Analysis (TDA), in the context of excursion set formalism. We also focus on the structure of critical points of stochastic fields, and their relationship with formation and evolution of structures in the universe.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Surface exceptional points in a topological Kondo insulator

Correlated materials have appeared as an arena to study non-Hermitian effects as typically exemplified by the emergence of exceptional points. We show here that topological Kondo insulators are an ideal platform for studying these phenomena due to strong correlations and surface states exhibiting a nontrivial spin texture. Using numerical simulations, we demonstrate the emergence of exceptional points in the single-particle Green's function on the surface of the material while the bulk is still insulating. We reveal how quasiparticle states with long lifetimes are created on the surface by non-Hermitian effects while the Dirac cones are smeared, which explains the surface Kondo breakdown at which heavy Dirac cones disappear from the single-particle spectrum and are replaced by light states. We further show how the non-Hermiticty changes the spin texture inherent in the surface states, which might help identify exceptional points experimentally. Besides confirming the existence of non-Hermitian effects on the surface of a topological Kondo insulator, this paper demonstrates how the eigenstates and eigenvalues of the effective non-Hermitian matrix describing the single-particle Green's function help understand the properties of correlated materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Minimum Path Star Topology Algorithms for Weighted Regions and Obstacles

Shortest path algorithms have played a key role in the past century, paving the way for modern day GPS systems to find optimal routes along static systems in fractions of a second. One application of these algorithms includes optimizing the total distance of power lines (specifically in star topological configurations). Due to the relevancy of discovering well-connected electrical systems in certain areas, finding a minimum path that is able to account for geological features would have far-reaching consequences in lowering the cost of electric power transmission. We initialize our research by proving the convex hull as an effective bounding mechanism for star topological minimum path algorithms. Building off this bounding, we propose novel algorithms to manage certain cases that lack existing methods (weighted regions and obstacles) by discretizing Euclidean space into squares and combining pre-existing algorithms that calculate local minimums that we believe have a possibility of being the absolute minimum. We further designate ways to evaluate iterations necessary to reach some level of accuracy. Both of these novel algorithms fulfill certain niches that past literature does not cover.
SCIENCE

