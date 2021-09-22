CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kagome superconductors AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A=K, Rb, Cs)

By Kun Jiang, Tao Wu, Jia-Xin Yin, Zhenyu Wang, M. Zahid Hasan, Stephen D. Wilson, Xianhui Chen, Jiangping Hu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The quasi two-dimensional (quasi-2D) kagome materials AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A=K, Rb, Cs) were found to be a prime example of kagome superconductors, a new quantum platform to investigate the interplay between electron correlation effects, topology and geometric frustration. In this review, we report recent progress on the experimental and theoretical studies of AV$_3$Sb$_5$ and provide a broad picture of this fast-developing field in order to stimulate an expanded search for unconventional kagome superconductors. We review the electronic properties of AV$_3$Sb$_5$, the experimental measurements of the charge density wave state, evidence of time-reversal symmetry breaking, and other potential hidden symmetry breaking in these materials. A variety of theoretical proposals and models that address the nature of the time-reversal symmetry breaking are discussed. Finally, we review the superconducting properties of AV$_3$Sb$_5$, especially the potential pairing symmetries and the interplay between superconductivity and the charge density wave state.

