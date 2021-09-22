Critical Temperatures of Hard-Core Boson Model on Square Lattice within Bethe Approximation
The short-range correlations are considered for a two-dimensional hard-core boson model on square lattice within Bethe approximation for the clusters consisting of two and four sites. Explicit equations are derived for the critical temperatures of charge and superfluid ordering and their solutions are considered for various ratios of the charge-charge correlation parameter to the transfer integral. It is shown that taking into account short-range correlations for the temperatures of charge ordering results in the appearance of the critical concentration of bosons, which restricts the existence domain of the solutions of charge ordering type. In the case of superfluid ordering with the assumption of short-range correlations, the critical temperature is reduced up to zero values at half-filling. A phase diagram of the hard-core boson model is constructed with the assumption of phase separation within Maxwell's construction and it is shown that taking into account short-range correlations within Bethe approximation quantitatively approximates the form of phase diagram to the results of the quantum Monte Carlo method.arxiv.org
