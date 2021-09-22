CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superconductivity in PtPb$_{4}$ with Possible Nontrivial Band Topology

By C. Q. Xu, B. Li, L. Zhang, J. Pollanen, X. L. Yi, X. Z. Xing, Y. Liu, J. H. Wang, Zengwei Zhu, Z. X. Shi, Xiaofeng Xu, X. Ke
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

C. Q. Xu, B. Li, L. Zhang, J. Pollanen, X. L. Yi, X. Z. Xing, Y. Liu, J. H. Wang, Zengwei Zhu, Z. X. Shi, Xiaofeng Xu, X. Ke. Superconductivity in topological quantum materials is much sought after as it represents the key avenue to searching for topological superconductors, which host a full pairing gap in the bulk but Majorana bound states at the surface. To date, however, the simultaneous realization of nontrivial band topology and superconductivity in the same material under ambient conditions remains rare. In this paper, we study both superconducting and topological properties of a binary compound PtPb$_{4}$ ($T_c$ $\sim$ 2.7 K) that was recently reported to exhibit large Rashba splitting, inherent to the heavy 5$d$ Pt and 6$p$ Pb. We show that in PtPb$_{4}$, the specific heat jump at $T_c$ reaches $\Delta C/\gamma T_{c}$$\sim$1.70$\pm0.04$, larger than 1.43 expected for the weak-coupling BCS superconductors. Moreover, the measurement of quantum oscillation suggests the possibility for a topological band structure, which is further studied by density functional theory calculations. Our study may stimulate future experimental and theoretical investigations in this intriguing material.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Spin and quadrupole correlations by three-spin interaction in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$

We have investigated the origin of the magnetic dipole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^z \rangle$ characterized by the modulation wave vector $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ observed in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$. This magnetic short-range order cannot be accounted for by adding further-neighbor exchange interactions to the nearest-neighbor pseudospin-$\tfrac{1}{2}$ Hamiltonian for quantum pyrochlore magnets. Using classical Monte Carlo simulation and quantum simulation based on thermally pure quantum (TPQ) states we have shown that the spin correlations with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ are induced at low temperatures by a three-spin interaction of a form $\sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}}^{\pm} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime \prime}}^z $, which is a correction to the Hamiltonian due to the low crystal-field excitation. Simulations using TPQ states have shown that the spin correlations coexist with electric quadrupole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^{\alpha} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^{\beta} \rangle$ ($\alpha, \beta = x, y$) with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim \boldsymbol{0}$. These results suggest that the putative quantum spin liquid state of Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$ is located close to phase boundaries of the spin-ice, quadrupole-ordered, and magnetic-ordered states in the classical approximation, and that the three-spin interaction brings about a quantum disordered ground state with both spin and quadrupole correlations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Random magnetic anisotropy in a new compound $\mbox{Sm}_2\mbox{Ag}\mbox{Si}_3$

We report the experimental study on the structural and magnetic properties of a new ternary intermetallic compound $\mathrm{Sm_2AgSi_3}$. The properties of the sample were investigated in detail by X-ray diffraction, dc-magnetization, and heat capacity measurements. The polycrystalline compound of $\mathrm{Sm_2AgSi_3}$ crystallizes in the $\mathrm{ThSi_2}$-type tetragonal structure (space group ${I_{4_1}/amd}$). The temperature-dependent dc-magnetization and heat capacity results demonstrate that the compound undergoes ferromagnetic behaviour with a Curie temperature ($T_C$) of 14 K. The large coercive field in hysteresis loops and the thermomagnetic irreversibility in the ferromagnetic region revealed that the compound exhibits a large magnetic anisotropy. The magnitude of the applied field and the coercivity obtained from the M-H loops corroborate with the thermomagnetic irreversibility in the magnetization data. The magnetic contribution of the heat capacity reveals a broad Schottky-type anomaly above $T_C$, due to the presence of the crystal electric field effect of $\mathrm{Sm^{3+}}$ in $\mathrm{Sm_2AgSi_3}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Enhancement of superconductivity via resonant anti-shielding with topological plasmon-polarons

Stimulated by papers from the early 1970's, metallic metamaterial structures have recently been proposed to enhance the critical temperature of BCS superconductivity, Tc. That scheme requires a resonant, dynamic anti-shielding effect, which leads to a vanishing and negative nonlocal electronic dielectric function of the system. The conventional metamaterial can provide only a local analog of this effect, and so, as expected, experiments confirmed only very small Tc enhancements. Here we propose replacing the metamaterial structure with a film of a topological material (e.g. Bi2Se3), that supports a robust collective plasmon-polaron mode. We show, that the required very strong (resonant), dynamic anti-shielding can be induced in a superconductor interfaced with such a topological material film. A robust increase of Tc is possible, since this anti-shielding not only strengthens the electron pairing, but also renormalizes upwards the pairing interaction spectrum. We propose a superlattice arrangement of alternating superconductor-topological crystal layers as a realizable structure. Finally, we argue that similar enhancement might be expected in non-BCS superconductor systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

SnAs: a 4K weak type-II superconductor with non-trivial band topology

Superconductors with non-trivial band topology are emerging as one of the best avenues to study quantum anomalies and experimental realization of Majorana Fermions. This article reports the successful crystal growth of superconducting SnAs, which can have topologically non-trivial states, as evidenced in DFT (Density Functional Theory) calculations, Z2 invariants, and topologically surface state. Here, we followed a two-step method to grow SnAs crystal. The powder XRD (X-ray Diffractometry) pattern of synthesized crystal ensures that the crystal is grown in a single phase with a NaCl type cubic structure and the EDAX (Energy Dispersive X-ray Analysis) endorses the stoichiometry of the as-grown sample. The DFT calculations performed with and without the inclusion of spin-orbit coupling (SOC) show band inversion at various K symmetry points near the Fermi level. The recorded Raman spectra show two different modes, which are assigned as A1 and ETO vibrations. The ZFC (Zero-Field Cooled) & FC (Field Cooled), as well as the isothermal M-H (Magnetization vs. field) measurements, are also performed for the topological non-trivial SnAs superconductor, which eventually confirms the weak type-II superconductivity at 4K. Various other superconductivity parameters viz. kappa parameter, coherence length, and penetration depth are also calculated to probe the as-grown sample's characteristics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

How pressure enhances the critical temperature for high temperature superconductivity in YBa$_2$Cu$_3$O$_{6+y}$

High-temperature superconducting cuprates respond to doping with a dome-like dependence of their critical temperature ($T_{\mathrm{c}}$). But the family specific maximum $T_\mathrm{c}$ can be surpassed by application of pressure, a compelling observation known for decades. We investigate the phenomenon with high-pressure anvil cell nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and measure the charge content at planar Cu and O, and with it the doping of the ubiquitous CuO$_2$ plane with atomic scale resolution. We find that pressure increases the overall doping, as widely assumed, but when it enhances $T_\mathrm{c}$ above what can be achieved by doping, it leads to a hole redistribution favoring planar O. This is similar to the observation that the family-specific maximum $T_\mathrm{c}$ also increases if the hole content at planar O is raised at the expense of that at planar Cu. Thus, the pressure-induced enhancement of $T_\mathrm{c}$ points to the same mechanism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Multi-band $s_{++}$ superconductivity in $\textrm{V}_{3}\textrm{Si}$ determined from the response to a controlled disorder

Authors:Kyuil Cho, M. Kończykowski, S. Ghimire, M. A. Tanatar, Lin-Lin Wang, V. G. Kogan, R. Prozorov. Abstract: London penetration depth, \lambda(T), was measured in a \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} single crystal. Obtained superfluid density show a distinct signature of two almost decoupled superconducting gaps. While this measurement alone is insufficient to distinguish between s_{\pm} and s_{++} pairing states, it can be elucidated by studying the effect of a controlled non-magnetic disorder on the superconducting transition temperature, T_{c}. For this purpose, the same \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} crystal was sequentially irradiated by 2.5 MeV electrons three times repeating the measurements between the irradiation runs. A large total dose of 10 C/cm^{2} (6.24\times10^{19} electrons/\textrm{cm}^{2}) was accumulated, after which T_{c} changed from 16.4 K in pristine state to 14.7 K (9.3 \%). This substantial suppression is impossible for a single isotropic gap, but is not large enough for a sign-changing s_{\pm} pairing state. Our electronic band structure calculations show how five bands crossing the Fermi surface can naturally support two effective gaps, not dissimilar from the iron pnictides physics. The two-gap self-consistent theories for both, \lambda(T) and T_{c}, describe the data very well. Thus, the experimental results and theoretical analysis provide strong support for an s_{++} superconductivity with two unequal gaps, \Delta_{1}\left(0\right)\approx2.53\;\textrm{meV} and \Delta_{1}\left(0\right)\approx1.42\;\textrm{meV}, and a weak inter-band coupling in \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Persistence of cluster structure in the ground state of $^{11}$B

The persistence of $\alpha+\alpha+t$ cluster configuration in the ground state of $^{11}$B is discussed. The $\alpha$ particles emitted from excited states of $^{12}$C could be utilized for cancer treatment, where the cluster states are created by a clinical proton beam on the $^{11}$B target. Although the cross section has been already available, for the nuclear structure side, whether the ground state of $^{11}$B contains the seeds of the cluster states is a crucial question, since the cluster structure may be washed out by the spin-orbit interaction, which has been known as a driving force to break the $\alpha$ clusters. For this purpose, in addition to the basis states with cluster configurations, we include their breaking effects by employing the antisymmetrized quasi cluster model (AQCM). The inclusion of the breaking effect of $\alpha+\alpha+t$ cluster structure is found to contribute to the lowering of the ground-state energy by about 2 MeV. Assuming the typical three-$\alpha$ cluster state of $^{12}$C as an equilateral triangular configuration with the relative distances of $\approx 4$ fm, the ground state of $^{11}$B is found to have a certain squared overlap with such state when a proton approaches. The third $3/2^{-}$ state has been suggested as a cluster state both theoretically and experimentally, and we confirmed the well-developed clustering.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Superconducting gap symmetry from Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference analysis on {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$

Shinibali Bhattacharyya, Andreas Kreisel, X. Kong, T. Berlijn, Astrid T. Rømer, Brian M. Andersen, P. J. Hirschfeld. The nature of the superconducting order parameter in {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ has generated intense interest in recent years. Since the superconducting gap is very small, high resolution methods such as scanning tunneling spectroscopy might be the best chance to directly resolve the gap symmetry. Recently, a Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference imaging (BQPI) experiment has suggested that the $d_{x^2-y^2}$ gap symmetry is appropriate for {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$. In this work, we use a more refined theoretical approach based on Wannier functions of the surface of {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ to calculate the continuum density of states as detected in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments. We examine several different proposed gap order parameters, and calculate the expected BQPI pattern for each case. Comparing to the available experimental data, our results suggest that a $s'+id_{xy}$ gap order parameter is the most probable state, but the measured BQPI patterns still display features unaccounted for by the theory for any of the states currently under discussion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Universal Bounds for Fractional Laplacian on the Bounded Open Domain in $\mathbb{R}^{n}$

Let $\Omega$ be a bounded open domain on the Euclidean space $\mathbb{R}^{n}$ and $\mathbb{Q}_{+}$ be the set of all positive rational numbers. In 2017, Chen and Zeng investigated the eigenvalues with higher order of the fractional Laplacian $\left.(-\Delta)^{s}\right|_{\Omega}$ for $s>0$ and $s \in \mathbb{Q}_{+}$, and they obtained a universal inequality of Yang type(\emph{ Universal inequality and upper bounds of eigenvalues for non-integer poly-Laplacian on a bounded domain, Calculus of Variations and Partial Differential Equations,
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Superconducting gap and pseudogap in the surface states of the iron-based superconductor PrFeAsO$_{1-y}$ studied by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

K. Hagiwara, M. Ishikado, M. Horio, K. Koshiishi, S. Nakata, S. Ideta, K. Tanaka, K. Horiba, K. Ono, H. Kumigashira, T. Yoshida, S. Ishida, H. Eisaki, S. Shamoto, A. Fujimori. In order to study the possible superconductivity at the polar surfaces of 1111-type iron-based superconductors, which is doped with a large amount of holes in spite of the electron doping in bulk materials, we have performed angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) studies on superconducting PrFeAsO$_{1-y}$~crystals. We have indeed observed the opening of a superconducting gap on surface-derived hole pockets as well as on a bulk-derived hole pocket. The superconducting gap is found to open on the surface-derived hole pockets below the bulk $T_c$, which suggests that the surface superconductivity is possibly induced by proximity effect from the bulk. We have also observed the opening of a large pseudogap on the surface-derived hole pockets, which is similar to the pseudogap in 122-type bulk superconductors doped with a smaller amount of holes. This suggests that the opening of a large pseudogap is a characteristic property of hole-doped iron-based superconductors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Parallel Spin Stripes from the 1/8 anomaly to the End of Superconductivity in La$_{1.6-x}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_x$CuO$_4$

Qianli Ma, Evan M. Smith, Zachary W. Cronkwright, Mirela Dragomir, Gabrielle Mitchell, Alexander I. Kolesnikov, Matthew B. Stone, Bruce D. Gaulin. We have carried out new neutron spectroscopic measurements on single crystals of La$_{1.6-x}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_x$CuO$_4$ from 0.12 to 0.26 using time-of-flight techniques. These measurements allow us to follow the evolution of parallel spin stripe fluctuations with energies less than 33 meV, from x=0.12 to 0.26. Samples at these hole-doping levels are known to display static (on the neutron scattering time scale) parallel spin stripes at low temperature, with onset temperatures and intensities which decrease rapidly with increasing x. Nonetheless, we report remarkably similar dynamic spectral weight for the corresponding dynamic parallel spin stripes, between 5 meV to 33 meV, from the 1/8 anomaly near x=0.12, to optimal doping near x=0.19 to the quantum critical point for the pseudogap phase near x=0.24, and finally to the approximate end of superconductivity near x=0.26. This observed dynamic magnetic spectral weight is structured in energy with a peak near 17 meV at all dopings studied. Earlier neutron and resonant x-ray scattering measurements on related cuprate superconductors have reported both a disappearance with increasing doping of magnetic fluctuations at ($\pi$, $\pi$) wavevectors characterizing parallel spin stripe structures, and persistant paramagnon scattering away from this wavevector, respectively. Our new results on La$_{1.6-x}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_x$CuO$_4$ from 0.12 < x <0.26 clearly show persistent parallel spin stripe fluctuations at and around at ($\pi$, $\pi$), and across the full range of doping studied. These results are also compared to recent theory. Together with a rapidly declining x-dependence to the static parallel spin stripe order, the persistent parallel spin stripe fluctuations show a remarkable similarity to the expectations of a quantum spin glass, random t-J model, recently introduced to describe strong local correlations in cuprates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unconventional Superconductivity from Fermi Surface Fluctuations in Strongly Correlated Metals

In quantum materials, electrons that have strong correlations tend to localize, leading to quantum spins as the building blocks for low-energy physics. When strongly correlated electrons coexist with more weakly-correlated conduction electrons, multiple channels of effective interactions develop and compete with each other. The competition creates quantum fluctuations having a large spectral weight, with the associated entropies reaching significant fractions of $R\ln 2$ per electron. Advancing a framework to understand how the fluctuating local moments influence unconventional superconductivity is both pressing and challenging. Here we do so in the exemplary setting of heavy-fermion metals, where the amplified quantum fluctuations manifest in the form of Kondo destruction and large-to-small Fermi-surface fluctuations. These fluctuations lead to unconventional superconductivity whose transition temperature is exceptionally high relative to the effective Fermi temperature, reaching several percent of the Kondo temperature scale. Our results provide a natural understanding of the enigmatic superconductivity in a host of heavy-fermion metals. Moreover, the qualitative physics underlying our findings and their implications for the formation of unconventional superconductivity apply to a variety of highly correlated metals with strong Fermi surface fluctuations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Recent advances of MXene saturable absorber for near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser

To date, MXene has been discovered for its viability as alternatives to conventional saturable absorber such as carbon nanotube and graphene. The characteristics of high nonlinear saturable absorption, astounding modulation depth, flexible bandgap tunability, and high electron density near Fermi level are the fundamentals of the MXene as an excellent saturable absorber candidate. In particular, the research effort contributed to MXene in nonlinear ul-trafast optics are extensively growing because MXene comprises one of the largest families in 2D nanomaterials that provides huge combination possibilities by forming a class of metal carbide or metal nitride with 2D layered structure. Herein, this review summarizes the recent development on synthesis and material characterization of the MXene, the studies on its nonlinear saturable absorption and the application of the MXene saturable absorber in near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser. Finally, some issues and challenges as well as future perspectives of this novel material are discussed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Designing spin-textured flat bands in twisted graphene multilayers via helimagnet encapsulation

Twisted graphene multilayers provide tunable platforms to engineer flat bands and exploit the associated strongly correlated physics. The two-dimensional nature of these systems makes them suitable for encapsulation by materials that break specific symmetries. In this context, recently discovered two-dimensional helimagnets, such as the multiferroic monolayer NiI$_2$, are specially appealing for breaking time-reversal and inversion symmetries due to their nontrivial spin textures. Here we show that this spin texture can be imprinted on the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene by proximity effect. We discuss the dependence of the imprinted spin texture on the wave-vector of the helical structure, and on the strength of the effective local exchange field. Based on these results we discuss the nature of the superconducting instabilities that can take place in helimagnet encapsulated twisted bilayer graphene. Our results put forward helimagnetic encapsulation as a powerful way of designing spin-textured flat band systems, providing a starting point to engineer a new family of correlated moire states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Unravelling CO adsorption on model single-atom catalysts

Jan Hulva, Matthias Meier, Roland Bliem, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Cesare Franchini, Gareth S. Parkinson. Understanding how the local environment of a single-atom catalyst affects stability and reactivity remains a significant challenge. We present an in-depth study of Cu1, Ag1, Au1, Ni1, Pd1, Pt1, Rh1, and Ir1 species on Fe3O4(001); a model support where all metals occupy the same 2-fold coordinated adsorption site upon deposition at room temperature. Surface science techniques revealed that CO adsorption strength at single metal sites differs from the respective metal surfaces and supported clusters. Charge transfer into the support modifies the d-states of the metal atom and the strength of the metal-CO bond. These effects could strengthen the bond (as for Ag1-CO) or weaken it (as for Ni1-CO), but CO-induced structural distortions reduce adsorption energies from those expected based on electronic structure alone. The extent of the relaxations depends on the local geometry and could be predicted by analogy to coordination chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Intermediate scattering potential strength in electron - irradiated $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-δ}$ from London penetration depth measurements

Temperature-dependent London penetration depth, $\lambda(T)$, of a high quality optimally-doped $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-\delta}$ single crystal was measured using tunnel-diode-resonator technique. Controlled artificial disorder was induced by low-temperature (20~K) irradiation by 2.5 MeV electrons at two large doses of $3.8\times10^{19}$and $5.3\times10^{19}$ electrons per $\textrm{cm}^{2}$. The irradiation caused significant suppression of the superconductor's critical temperature, $T_{c}$, from 94.6 K to 90.0 K, and to 78.7 K, respectively. The low-temperature behavior of $\lambda\left(T\right)$ evolves from a $T-$ linear in pristine state to a $T^{2}-$ behavior after irradiation, expected for a line-nodal $d-$wave superconductor. However, the original theory that explained such behavior assumed a unitary limit of the scattering potential, whereas usually in normal metals and semiconductors, Born scattering is sufficient to describe the experiment. To estimate the scattering potential strength, we calculated the superfluid density, $\rho_{s}=\lambda^{2}\left(0\right)/\lambda^{2}\left(T\right)$, varying the amount and strength of non-magnetic scattering using a self-consistent $t-$matrix theory. Comparing experimental and theoretical coefficients $A$ and $B$ of the low-temperature power series, $\rho_{s}\approx1-At-Bt^{2}$, we determine the amplitude of the scattering phase shift to be around 65$^{o}$. Knowing this value is important for further theoretical analysis of the microscopic mechanisms of superconductivity in $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-\delta}$ high$-T_{c}$ superconductor.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

3d $\mathcal{N}=4$ Gauge Theories on an Elliptic Curve

This paper studies $3d$ $\mathcal{N}=4$ supersymmetric gauge theories on an elliptic curve, with the aim to provide a physical realisation of recent constructions in equivariant elliptic cohomology of symplectic resolutions. We first study the Berry connection for supersymmetric ground states in the presence of mass parameters and flat connections for flavour symmetries, which results in a natural construction of the equivariant elliptic cohomology variety of the Higgs branch. We then investigate supersymmetric boundary conditions and show from an analysis of boundary 't Hooft anomalies that their boundary amplitudes represent equivariant elliptic cohomology classes. We analyse two distinguished classes of boundary conditions known as exceptional Dirichlet and enriched Neumann, which are exchanged under mirror symmetry. We show that the boundary amplitudes of the latter reproduce elliptic stable envelopes introduced by Aganagic-Okounkov, and relate boundary amplitudes of the mirror symmetry interface to the mother function in equivariant elliptic cohomology. Finally, we consider correlation functions of Janus interfaces for varying mass parameters, recovering the chamber R-matrices of elliptic integrable systems.
MATHEMATICS

