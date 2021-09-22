CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zero Poisson' s Ratio and Suppressed Mechanical Anisotropy in BP/SnSe Van der Waals Heterostructure: A First-principles Study

By Qi Ren, Xingyao Wang, Yingzhuo Lun, Xueyun Wang, Jiawang Hong
 6 days ago

Black phosphorene and its analogs have attracted intensive attention due to their unique puckered structures, anisotropic characteristics, and negative Poisson's ratio. The van der Waals heterostructures assembly by stacking different materials may show novel physical properties which the parent materials don't possess. In this work, the first-principles calculations were performed to study the mechanical properties of the BP/SnSe van der Waals heterostructure. Interestingly, a near-zero Poisson's ratio vzx was found in BP/SnSe heterostructure. In addition, compared to the parent materials BP and SnSe with strong in-plane anisotropic mechanical properties, the BP/SnSe heterostructure shows strongly suppressed anisotropy. Our findings suggest that the vdW heterostructure could show quite different mechanical properties from the parent materials and provide new opportunities for the mechanical applications of the heterostructures.

